AP News Summary at 9:48 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has opened a prime-time hearing, declaring the attack an “attempted coup.” Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” Thursday's hearing showed new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault. The panel also planned to detail the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Live testimony was expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker tracking extremist Proud Boys leading the melee.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators are making the case to the American public that the violent insurrection by President Donald Trump’s supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are already known, the committee is holding hearings to tell the story of how it happened, and how to prevent it from ever happening again, for history. The made-for-TV hearings include video of police officers being brutally beaten and right-wing extremists leading the crowds into the Capitol. The hearings come as some have tried to downplay the violence.

SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in western Maryland, leaving three coworkers dead and one other critically injured before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout. The Washington County sheriff said the victims of Thursday's shooting and the suspect all worked at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg. Authorities say the 42-year-old suspect fled after the shooting in a vehicle and he was tracked down by Maryland State Police. The sheriff’s office says the suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire. Both were being treated for their wounds.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya with a shot to the back of the Black man’s head has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the charges Thursday against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, who killed Lyoya following a chaotic traffic stop on April 4. The 26-year-old Lyoya was on the ground when he was killed. A bystander recorded the shooting on phone video. Schurr told Lyoya that he stopped his car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Defense lawyers say Lyoya’s death was a tragedy but not murder. They say the officer feared for his safety.

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine’s side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago. A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic found them guilty of taking action toward a violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized republic. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the three — Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun — are set to face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared himself to Peter the Great and spoke of his country’s need to take back territory and defend itself.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police waited for protective equipment as they delayed entering the Texas elementary school where a gunman inside killed 19 children and two teachers. That's according to a review of law enforcement documents and records obtained by The New York Times. The records show that police waited even as they became aware that some victims needed medical treatment. Police waited more than hour to confront the gunman on May 24 even as anguished parents outside the school urged officers to go inside.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is opening a sweeping civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid mounting evidence that the agency has looked the other way in the face of beatings of mostly Black men, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The announcement of a “pattern-or-practice” probe comes more than three years after white troopers were captured on long-withheld body-camera video beating, stunning and dragging Greene on a rural roadside. No one has been charged in the case. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke says the probe is aimed at driving reforms the Justice Department could force through a federal consent decree.

DETROIT (AP) — A Republican candidate for Michigan governor has been charged with misdemeanors for his role in the 2021 post-election riot at the U.S. Capitol, further complicating an already messy GOP primary. Ryan Kelley is an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump who led protests against pandemic restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The 40-year-old was arrested and charged Thursday and was released without posting bail following a brief hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids. The GOP field for governor initially had 10 candidates seeking to challenge Whitmer in the battleground state this fall. Five of them, including two front-runners, were dropped from the primary ballot because of forged signatures submitted by paid petition circulators.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A Washington Commanders assistant coach referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection as a “dust-up at the Capitol” is just the latest off-field controversy for NFL franchise. Jack Del Rio apologized for the language he used when comparing the riot at the U.S. Capitol to protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. Multiple Virginia lawmakers cited Del Rio's comments and other issues with the team as reasons to push off voting on a stadium bill for at least the rest of the year. A Congressional investigation into sexual harassment is ongoing. Owner Dan Synder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell have been invited to appear before a House committee later this month.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science. The space agency announced Thursday that it's setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed. The experts will also consider how best to use all this information in the future. NASA considers this a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky known as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena. The study will last nine months. It will be entirely open, with no classified military data used.

