AP News Summary at 9:48 a.m. EDT

Men, morale, munitions: Russia's Ukraine war faces long slog

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s initially botched offensive is focusing on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The war has hit a seemingly more enduring phase as fighters on both sides take heavy casualties. “Ukraine fatigue” is rising abroad and the question has become one of how long the war will go on and how sustainable it will be. The factors are manpower, morale, and munitions. And they are all unknowns. One Western analyst says the war could last years as Western defense industries move from peacetime mindset to wartime production to equip the fight. He says time is on Ukraine's side for now.

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Around the world, drivers are looking at the numbers on the gas pump and rethinking their habits and finances. Walking, biking, public transport, or going car-free are options for the lucky ones. But for minibus operators in the Philippines or a graphic artist in California with clients to visit, it's not so simple. Those without access to adequate public transportation or who otherwise can’t forgo their car have little other choice than to grit their teeth and pay. Energy prices fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic are a key driver of inflation that is rising worldwide.

The moments resonating from the Jan. 6 hearings (so far)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nielsen numbers tell us how many people watched live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings — 20 million the first night, 11 million the second and nearly 9 million for the third. Yet those traditional yardsticks don't begin to account for the true impact of what is being said. Memorable moments from each hearing are sliced for quick consumption online, and on television news and comedy shows — almost certainly reaching a larger audience than watched them originally, and sealing them in the public memory. Liz Cheney's prediction, a previously little-known breakout star and Rudy Giuliani's alcohol intake stand out so far.

New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians in New York doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket. That gap is raising questions about the law's effectiveness in deterring military-style assaults. Payton Gendron wore a steel-plated vest during the May 14 attack. The armor stopped a handgun round fired by a store security guard who tried to halt Gendron's rampage. The law hastily enacted by state lawmakers after the attack only restricts sales of “bullet-resistant soft body armor.” That has lawmakers talking about a possible fix.

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The fate of the Democratic Party is intertwined in a pair of Pennsylvania elections that’ll be closely watched this year. John Fetterman could help the party keep control of the U.S. Senate. Josh Shapiro faces a Republican rival for governor who has embraced conspiracies about the last presidential election. With the stakes so high, Fetterman and Shapiro are participating in a coordinated campaign funded and run by party organizations. But they’re already facing big challenges. Fetterman suffered a stroke last month and hasn’t returned to the campaign trail. And both candidates will be running in a difficult environment for Democrats, weighed down by inflation and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity.

Officials try to deliver aid to flooded South Asia villages

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in India and Bangladesh are struggling to deliver food and drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people evacuated from their homes in days of flooding that have submerged wide swaths of the countries. The floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed more than a dozen people, marooned millions and flooded millions of houses. In northeastern Bangladesh, villagers waded through streets flooded up to their knees. Local TV said millions remained without electricity. Flooding also ravaged India’s northeastern Assam state, where two policemen involved in rescue operations were washed away by floodwaters. Officials say about 200,000 people are taking shelter in 700 relief camps. Water in all major rivers in the state is above danger levels.

Colombia picks 1st leftist president in tight runoff contest

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia will be governed by a leftist president for the first time after former rebel Gustavo Petro narrowly defeated a real estate tycoon in a runoff election that underscored people’s disgust with the country’s traditional politicians. Petro’s third attempt to win the presidency earned him 50.48% of the votes Sunday. That's according to results released by election authorities. Political outsider Rodolfo Hernández got 47.26% of the votes. The election came as Colombians struggle with rising inequality, inflation and violence. Those factors led voters in the election’s first round last month to punish long-governing centrist and right-leaning politicians and pick the two outsiders for the runoff.

EXPLAINER: What is Title IX and what impact has it had?

Title IX is best known for its role in gender equity in athletics and sexual harassment on campuses. But the landmark U.S. law covers a wide variety of topics and educational settings — and those continue to evolve. The law was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972. That means Title IX is 50 years old — but it remains a vital piece in the ongoing push for equality, including for the LGBTQ community.

Festival founded by Dua Lipa's father returns to Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s central and local authorities have joined forces to bring back home an international music festival founded by the father of singer-songwriter Dua Lipa which organizers had moved following a dispute. A week ago, organizers said the Sunny Hill Festival would take place in neighboring Albania following a political dispute between Kosovo’s ruling party and the one in power in the capital, Pristina, which prevented the granting of permission for the festival, which has a daily capacity of 15,000. Kosovo's government and the Pristina municipality have agreed to hold this year’s edition at a location in Pristina — “where it belongs” — and to have further discussions on holding the festival at its usual location starting from next year.

LEADING OFF: Padres check star 3B Machado's sprained ankle

The San Diego Padres will see how star third baseman Manny Machado is feeling, a day after he sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder. It’s uncertain how long Machado will be sidelined. Machado is hitting .328 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. He was hurt Sunday in the first inning of an 8-3 loss at Colorado. The Padres said X-rays were negative.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0