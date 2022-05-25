AP News Summary at 9:52 a.m. EDT

Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers in Texas school rampage

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An official says an 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a classroom, “shooting anyone that was in his way." Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told NBC’s “Today” that police and others responding to Tuesday’s attack broke windows at the school in an effort to allow students and teachers inside to escape. Olivarez told CNN that all victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School. Eventually law enforcement officers broke into the classroom and killed him.

Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Families turned to social media in a desperate attempt to find their missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students and two teachers. Among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles. Relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio, was preparing to give blood for the wounded and remembered Mireles as a loving mother and wife who also was “adventurous."

Takeaways: Trump's big defeat; election denial backfiring

Former President Donald Trump’s crusade for vengeance suffered two devastating blows when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won their primaries despite rejecting Trump’s entreaties to reverse his 2020 election loss. It’s a huge warning sign for the way Republican voters view the former president’s crusade to punish those who were not willing to overturn the will of the voters in 2020. Voters also demonstrated an openness to embracing some scandal-plagued candidates. Former football great Herschel Walker won his U.S. Senate primary in Georgia despite his checkered past, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shrugged off challengers who criticized her headline-grabbing, bombastic behavior.

Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine after 3 months

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — No matter where Ukrainians live, the 3-month-old war never seems to be far away. Those in towns and villages near the front lines hide in basements from constant shelling, struggling to survive with no electricity or gas — and often no running water. But even in regions out of the range of the big guns, frequent air raid sirens wail in a constant reminder that a Russian missile can strike at any time, even for those walking their dogs, riding bicycles or taking their children to parks in cities like Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv. Curfews, checkpoints and fortifications are commonplace. So are fresh cemeteries, uprooted villagers and war-scarred landscapes, as Moscow intensifies its attacks in the east and south.

UK's Johnson, other leaders faulted for lockdown parties

LONDON (AP) — An investigation blames British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior leaders for allowing boozy government parties that broke the U.K.’s COVID-19 lockdown rules. While Johnson said he took “full responsibility” for the breach, he insisted he would not resign. Revelations that Johnson and his staff repeatedly flouted restrictions they imposed on the country in 2020 and 2021 have fueled outrage in Britain and led to calls from opponents for Johnson to step down over the scandal known as “partygate.” Johnson insisted again he did not knowingly break any rules. He ignored calls from opponents to resign, saying he was “humbled” and had “learned a lesson” but it was now time to “move on.”

Vigil, rally planned for 2nd anniversary of Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A candlelight vigil to honor George Floyd’s memory at the intersection where he died was among the remembrances scheduled for the second anniversary of the Black man’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Activists planned the Wednesday vigil and a rally at the governor’s residence in St. Paul for the anniversary of Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. Events following the anniversary include a Thursday gathering of families of loved ones who have died in interactions with police and a fundraising gala Friday to preserve offerings left at the square where Floyd was killed. An all-day festival followed by a concert at the square was also planned for Saturday.

School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The gunman who killed 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Texas added to the state's grim recent history of mass shootings. More than 85 people have been killed in five of Texas' worst mass shootings since 2017. The victims have included worshippers at a church, shoppers at a Walmart and drivers on a highway. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott made no immediate mention after Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde about how or whether Texas would respond to this latest mass shooting on a policy level. But since he became governor in 2015, the state has only gotten more relaxed when it comes to gun laws.

China wants 10 Pacific nations to endorse sweeping agreement

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — China wants 10 small Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries in what one leader warns is a game-changing bid by China to wrest control of the region. A draft of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press shows China wants to train Pacific police officers, team up on “traditional and non-traditional security” and expand law enforcement cooperation. China also wants to jointly develop a marine plan for fisheries — which would include the Pacific’s lucrative tuna catch — increase cooperation on cyber network governance, and set up cultural Confucius Institutes and classrooms. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting seven of the countries he hopes will endorse the so-called Common Development Vision.

Brittney Griner's wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle wants President Joe Biden to secure her partner’s release, doing whatever is necessary to get the WNBA star home from Russia where she has been detained for more than three months. Cherelle Griner became emotional detailing what little she knows about Brittney’s detainment during an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America. The Phoenix Mercury center has been detained since Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. The 31-year-old Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The Biden administration has determined Griner is being wrongfully detained.

US stock indexes waver up and down in early trading

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were moving between small gains and losses in early trading Wednesday on Wall Street, keeping most of the major indexes in the green for the week so far. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 0.5% but it's still slightly lower for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mostly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, fell slightly, to 2.73%. Dick's Sporting Goods slumped 5% after slashing its profit forecast, the latest retailer to do so.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0