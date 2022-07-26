AP News Summary at 9:47 a.m. EDT

EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments have agreed to ration natural gas this winter to protect against further supply cuts by Russia as it pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers on Tuesday approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. This entails voluntary steps to reduce gas consumption. If these measures yield insufficient savings, a trigger will impose mandatory moves across the 27-nation bloc. Russia's Gazprom says it will limit supplies to the EU through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity. That is stoking EU concerns that Moscow will use gas trade to challenge European opposition to the war.

Trump returning to Washington to deliver speech on crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving office. Trump will deliver a speech on crime Tuesday before allies who've been crafting an agenda for a possible second term. Trump will address the America First Policy Institute’s two-day America First Agenda Summit. Some advisers are urging Trump to spend more time talking about his vision for the future and less time relitigating the 2020 election as he prepares to announce an expected 2024 White House campaign. Trump's potential 2024 rivals, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have been taking increasingly overt steps to challenge his status as the Republican Party's standard-bearer.

Northwestern US heat wave could have hottest day on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday amid the hottest stretch of a week-long heat wave in the Pacific Northwest region that rarely experiences such scorching weather. Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington. Highs in Seattle could hit the 90s and temperatures in eastern Oregon and Washington could close in on 110 F. Interior regions of northwestern U.S. states often get high temperatures but the hot blasts don’t happen as frequently in Portland and Seattle. City officials in Portland are opening cooling centers in public buildings and installing misting stations in parks.

Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's space chief says the country will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost. Yuri Borisov, who was appointed earlier this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during Tuesday's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to other partners at the International Space Station before it leaves the project. Borisov said that “the decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made.” The statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials. It comes amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine.

Medic in heels commands respect on Ukraine's front lines

DONETSK REGION (AP) — Close to the front lines of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a woman who wears high heels and dresses is a familiar sight at Ukrainian field positions and hospitals. A helmet and a protective vest aren’t part of Nataliia Voronkova's uniform, either, as she distributes first-aid kits and other equipment to soldiers and paramedics. She is a civilian, the founder of a medical non-profit, and says looking like one is something no one can take from her, even in a combat zone. Voronkova has dedicated more than eight years to providing tactical military medical training and supplies for Ukrainian forces. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has created exponentially more need for what she does.

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says Indiana’s proposed abortion ban reflects a health care crisis in the United States. She met Monday with Democratic state legislators on the first day of a contentious special legislative session in Indiana. Harris traveled to Indianapolis as several thousand people on both sides of the issue filled Statehouse corridors and lined sidewalks surrounding the building. Indiana’s Republican Senate leaders last week proposed banning abortions with limited exceptions — in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. Indiana is one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade.

Pope in Canada honors grandparents after Indigenous apology

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis is celebrating his first big Mass in Canada to honor grandparents. Tens of thousands of people are expected for the Mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, to mark the Feast of St. Anne. She is the grandmother of Jesus and a figure of particular veneration for Canadian Catholics. Francis has long lauded the role of grandmothers in passing the faith onto younger generations. Francis’ message has even greater resonance in Canada, given Indigenous families were torn apart by the church-enforced government policy of forcible assimilation. In his first event in Canada on Monday, Francis apologized for the Catholic Church's participation in the “disastrous” policy.

Griner's Russian trial considers medicinal use of cannabis

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court focused Tuesday on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use. Griner has acknowledged that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport, but she contends that she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The case was adjourned until Wednesday afternoon.

Grim news from Walmart sends US markets tumbling

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening lower Tuesday, dragged down by weak profit reports from some of the biggest names in corporate America. The S&P 500 is down almost half a percent at the open and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is also falling slightly. The Nasdaq Composite is heading for a bigger drop. Walmart shares are plunging after the nation’s biggest retailer lowered its profit forecast and said surging inflation on basics like food that is making shoppers cut back. GM is down 4% after saying computer chip and parts shortages hobbled factory output in the second quarter.

Joni Mitchell, 78, graces stage after nearly 2 decades away

NEWPORT, RI (AP) — Folk legend Joni Mitchell has performed her first full-length concert in nearly two decades. The Boston Globe reports she took the stage Sunday at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island. Mitchell joined festival headliner Brandi Carlile and an ensemble of other artists, including Wynonna Judd, Allison Russell and Marcus Mumford. And she wasn’t there to just to sing. Halfway through the 13-song set, Mitchell played an electric guitar solo. Carlile said it was Mitchell's first time playing guitar in public since suffering an aneurysm in 2015.