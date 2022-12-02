AP News Summary at 9:45 p.m. EST

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia have joined the European Union in agreeing to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil. It's a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. The nations needed to set the discounted price that other nations will pay by Monday, when an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea and a ban on insurance for those supplies take effect. The price cap aims to prevent a sudden loss of Russian oil to the world that could lead to a new surge in energy prices.

Dems move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have voted to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024. President Joe Biden argues that the dramatic shakeup, which he endorsed, will better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee’s rule-making arm made the move Friday to strip Iowa from the position it has held for five decades after technical meltdowns sparked chaos and marred results of the state’s 2020 caucus. The move will still have to be approved by the full DNC in a vote likely early next year, but it will almost certainly follow the rule-making committee’s lead.

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

PALMDALE , Calif. (AP) — The United States' newest nuclear stealth bomber has made its public debut after years of secret development. The new bomber is part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft built in more than 30 years. The Pentagon provided the public its first glimpse of the Raider at an invitation-only event in Palmdale, California, on Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls it “the embodiment of America’s determination to defend the republic that we all love.” Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is building the Raider, which will take its first flight next year.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Americans face the Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States plays the Netherlands on Saturday for a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The last time the Americans advanced that far in the tournament was 2002 and the team has relished its ability to prove to the audience back home that it can actually compete in soccer on the biggest stage. The Dutch squad is battling the flu before the match and took a day off from training. United States player Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Netherlands. Argentina and Lionel Messi also play Saturday against Australia.

Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has paid a visit to Louisiana, the U.S. state most closely aligned with his country historically and culturally. Macron met with political leaders Friday and strolled through New Orleans’ historic French Quarter. He paused next to a street brass band and nodded and clapped as they played “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Macron also says he met with billionaire Elon Musk for a “clear and honest discussion” about Twitter, days after a top EU official warned that the company must do more to protect users. It is the first visit to Louisiana by a French president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976.

Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Texas have announced an arrest in last month’s shooting death of the performer Takeoff. Houston police said Friday that 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was charged with murder and has been arrested in connection with the rapper’s death. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Police have said the 28-year-old was fatally shot outside a bowling alley after a private party. Police said Friday that the shooting followed a dispute over a game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.

Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The jury has begun deliberating in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein. Jurors will have to decide on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts after hearing more than four weeks of evidence in the trial of the 70-year-old former movie mogul. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York and could be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in California if convicted on all counts. He has pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex. Jurors had just a few hours to deliberate on Friday afternoon before a weekend break.

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

Infowars host Alex Jones has filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas. Jones cites debts that include nearly $1.5 billion he has been ordered to pay to families who sued him over his conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre. He filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday in Houston. The filing listed $1 billion to $10 billion in liabilities owed to creditors and $1 million to $10 million in assets. Jones acknowledged the filing on his Infowars broadcast. He said the bankruptcy case will prove that he’s broke and asked viewers to shop on his website to help keep the show on the air.

Prosecutor: Evidence shows Trump 'explicitly' OK'd tax fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have resumed their closing argument in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial, promising to share previously unrevealed details about Donald Trump’s knowledge of a tax dodge scheme hatched by one of his top executives. Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Joshua Steinglass continued his summary of the case on Friday after telling jurors Thursday that “Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on with his top executives." The tax fraud case is the only trial to arise from the three-year investigation of Trump and his business practices by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The company has denied wrongdoing, with its lawyers arguing Weisselberg was only out to benefit himself. Trump himself is not on trial.

Amazon loses 10% of its vegetation in nearly four decades

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Amazon region has lost 10% of its vegetation in nearly four decades, according to a new report. That's an area roughly the size of Texas, From 1985 to 2021, the deforested area surged from 490,000 square kilometers (190,000 square miles) to 1,250,000 square kilometers (482,000 square miles), unprecedented destruction in the region. The vegetation loss was detailed in a report released Friday by the Amazon Network of Georeferenced Socio-Environmental Information, or Raisg, a consortium of civil society organizations from the region’s countries.