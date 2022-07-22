AP News Summary at 9:45 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 probes: What's next for Congress, criminal cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has wrapped up its public hearings — each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. But that’s hardly the end of the story. Investigations persist in multiple jurisdictions and venues. More hearings are coming in September, and new details are likely to be unearthed. Additional criminal cases against the rioters who stormed the Capitol are a safe bet. And other prosecutions — Georgia Republicans were recently warned that they could face charges — could be on the horizon, too.

Steve Bannon's contempt conviction hailed by 1/6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Committee leaders called the verdict “a victory for the rule of law.” The verdict was handed down Friday after a trial in federal court in Washington. He was charged in a two-count indictment. One count was for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other was for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. The 68-year-old Bannon faces up to two years in federal prison when he’s sentenced.

'A beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal

ISTANBUL (AP) — Ships full of Ukrainian wheat and other food may be safely sailing across the Black Sea in the next few weeks after Ukraine and Russia signed a U.N. export deal. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven up food prices around the world and overloaded silos of grain stuck in Ukraine. The two countries signed separate export deals with the U.N. and Turkey. A joint monitoring group will be set up in Turkey to run the operation and both sides pledged not to attack the cargo ships. The U.N. chief called the deal “a beacon of hope” that will help millions of hungry people but Ukraine's foreign minister expressed caution, saying he still did not trust Russia.

Biden's COVID symptoms improve; WH says he's staying busy

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a deep, raspy voice and persistent cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team, but he tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.” White House officials say Biden is working more than eight hours a day. His appetite hasn’t diminished, and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone. The president’s doctors say his mild symptoms are improving and he has responded well to treatment. He tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

California OKs 'baby bonds' to help combat child poverty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has approved trust funds for some children from low-income families who lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19. The Legislature set aside $100 million in the state budget to put into trust funds. The money would accrue interest until the child becomes an adult. Children in the state's foster care system or from low-income families who lost a parent to the coronavirus would be eligible. The Washington D.C. City Council and state lawmakers in Connecticut have approved similar programs known as “baby bonds.” It's part of a surge of new spending in California aimed at combating child poverty.

Trump, Pence campaigning for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events will serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. In Arizona's Aug. 2 primary, Trump is backing Kari Lake, a former television anchor who has embraced his lies about the 2020 election. Pence is siding with lawyer and housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson, who's locking up support from mainstream GOP figures.

Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Liz Cheney’s pointed criticism of former President Donald Trump on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is likely to hurt her reelection chances in Wyoming. Many Cheney allies are prepared for Cheney to lose Wyoming’s Aug. 16 Republican primary against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. But as primary day approaches, some on Cheney’s team believe her unorthodox strategy in 2022 may put her in a stronger position for the 2024 presidential contest. Her anti-Trump message as vice chairman of the Jan. 6 committee has strengthened her national brand and expanded a network of donors and Trump critics in both parties who could boost a prospective White House run.

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in U.S., officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say two children have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the U.S. They are a toddler in California and an infant who is not a U.S. resident. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The children are described as being in good health and receiving treatment. Officials think they might have gotten the virus through household transmission. Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, but this year more than 15,000 cases have been reported in countries that historically don’t see the disease. In the U.S. and Europe, the vast majority of infections have happened in men who have sex with men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.

US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says it will take emergency action soon to save giant sequoias by speeding up projects to clear underbrush to protect the world’s largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires. The action planned for this summer was announced Friday and bypasses some environmental reviews typically needed to cut smaller trees in national forests and use intentionally lit low-intensity fires to reduce dense brush. Raging wildfires have killed up to 20% of all large sequoias over the past two years. The effort is one of several under consideration to save the species native only in California. Some environmentalists criticized the plan.

Big Papi still awestruck as Hall of Fame induction looms

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is still somewhat awestruck ahead of his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend. Ortiz helped Boston win three World Series titles and is just the 58th player elected in his first year on the ballot. He'll be joined on the dais by Era Committee selections Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva. Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, Buck O’Neil, and Bud Fowler will be honored posthumously as part of the Class of 2022.