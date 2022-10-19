AP News Summary at 9:43 a.m. EDT

Russia evacuates occupied Ukrainian city, orders martial law

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have launched mass evacuations of civilians from one of the first major cities they seized in the invasion of Ukraine. The withdrawal of civilians from the southern city of Kherson is a tacit acknowledgement that another stinging battlefield defeat may be unfolding for President Vladimir Putin. It comes in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. In what appeared as another sign that his invasion is not going as planned, the Russian leader ordered martial law Wednesday in four Ukrainian regions he illegally annexed. They include Kherson. The evacuations are taking place in the region's main city. The battle for Kherson is shaping up as a pivotal moment for both Ukraine and Russia heading into winter.

Many remain critical of state of US democracy: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that many adults remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen. The results of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey come nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. The poll found that just 9% of U.S. adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well." In a reversal from two years ago, Republicans are now more likely than Democrats to say democracy is not working well.

Embattled UK leader Liz Truss insists she's 'not a quitter'

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she is “a fighter and not a quitter” as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. Truss made a public apology to Parliament during a session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday. Her appearance came two days after newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt ripped up the tax-cutting package unveiled by Truss' government less than a month ago. Some lawmakers shouted “Resign!” as she spoke. A package of unfunded tax cuts that Truss’ government announced on Sept. 23 sparked turmoil on financial markets, hammering the value of the pound and increasing the cost of U.K. government borrowing.

Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi has returned to Tehran after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf. Her move was seized upon by demonstrators as the Islamic Republic has faced weeks of protests over its mandatory hijab. Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless airport interview early Wednesday to Iran’s hard-line state television, insisting again that going without a hijab was an “unintentional” act on her part. However, the hundreds gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport cheered a woman they called “Elnaz the Champion” who they saw as an inspiration for their continued protests. Those there included women not wearing the hijab. That split-screen reception shows the growing fissures in Iranian society amid nationwide protests.

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” over the deaths. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement Tuesday through a lawyer that acknowledged the pain caused by their son, Austin. They say they mourn for the five killed, including another son, James, who was among those slain. Witnesses described in 911 calls that the shooter opened fire with a shotgun in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh and also shot at least two people on a popular walking trail. They say they feel immeasurable pain and grief over what happened.

Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says a voter registration error has caused up to 6,000 voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races. Hobbs said in a statement Tuesday that affected voters will receive the correct ballot shortly. Hobbs is the Democratic candidate for governor and has staked her campaign largely on her staunch defense of the 2020 election in the face of criticism from former President Donald Trump and his allies. Her Republican rival, Kari Lake, has spread Trump’s unsupported claims of fraud two years ago and has called on Hobbs to step aside from overseeing the midterms while she’s on the ballot.

Abortion access looms over medical residency applications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine are facing tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortion training generally involves observing and assisting in the procedure. Many doctors and students now worry about nonexistent or subpar training in states where abortion laws were tightened after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In some cases, applicants who want to perform abortions as part of their career are pursuing residencies in states with more liberal reproductive laws. Meanwhile, students who oppose abortion may find more accommodation in less permissive states.

Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021. In Lee County, where Ian stormed ashore last month, the health department reports 29 cases this year and four deaths. Health officials didn’t give a breakdown of how many of the cases were before or after Ian struck. Lee County earlier this month warned people that the post-hurricane environment — including warm, standing water — could pose a danger from the deadly bacteria.

Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

LES, Indonesia (AP) — Millions of saltwater fish are caught in Indonesia and other countries every year to fill aquariums around the world, contributing to the degradation of delicate coral ecosystems. While there are efforts to reduce some of the destructive and illegal practices, such as cyanide fishing, the trade is difficult to regulate and track as it stretches from small-scale fishermen in seaside villages through middlemen, export warehouses, international hubs and finally to pet stores in the U.S., China, Europe and elsewhere. A U.S. law prohibits the import and sale of fish caught using illegal methods, but experts say it is rarely applied.

Brotherly love? Not so much between Nolas during NLCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin and Aaron Nola are each other's biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other. That happens in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Aaron will be the starting pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies and one of the batters he'll face is his 32-year-old brother, San Diego Padres catcher Austin. Aaron, who is 3 1/2 years younger, tagged along to all of Austin's games when the brothers were growing up in Louisiana. Their dad coached them for years in baseball. A.J. and Stacie Nola will be in the stands at Petco Park rooting for both of their sons. But only one brother will advance to the World Series; the other faces disappointment. The Phillies lead the matchup 1-0 going into Wednesday night's game at Petco Park in San Diego.