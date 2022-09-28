AP News Summary at 9:41 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian has rapidly intensified off Florida, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian is pushing a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast. Forecasters say the Fort Myers region is at highest risk of a surge that could reach 18 feet. Florida's governor says it's too late to flee that area, so people should "hunker down." At least 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate. Florida has staged 30,000 linemen, urban search and rescue teams and 7,000 National Guard troops ready to help once the weather clears.

Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is poised to formally annex areas of Ukraine where it has military control after Kremlin-orchestrated referendums there reportedly endorsed living under Moscow’s rule. But the ballots were widely discredited and earned the Kremlin no relief Wednesday from international pressure over its war in Ukraine. Moscow-installed administrations of four occupied regions of southern and eastern Ukraine said their residents voted to join Russia in five days of balloting. Western countries, however, dismissed the ballots as a meaningless pretense staged by Moscow in an attempt to legitimize its invasion of Ukraine. They characterized the votes as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership following a string of embarrassing military losses in Ukraine.

EU vows to act if energy lines hit as firms ramp up security

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top diplomat says the bloc suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks. Energy companies are beefing up security. Josep Borell said Wednesday that “all available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” He added that any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure "is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.” Seismologists say that explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two underwater natural gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines are leaking, but are not currently delivering fuel to Europe.

Bank of England to buy UK bonds to avert financial risk

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has moved to halt a slide in British government bonds that posed a “material risk to U.K. financial stability” after political leaders’ plans to slash taxes and increase borrowing spooked investors and sent the pound tumbling. The emergency intervention means the central bank will buy government bonds from Wednesday through Oct. 14 in an effort to stabilize the market and drive down the soaring cost of government borrowing. The move came after the International Monetary Fund issued a rare warning to a major world economy, urging Britain’s new government to “reevaluate” tax cuts that may fuel inflation and are likely to increase economic inequality.

Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting

Clergy in 33 states are exempt from laws requiring professionals such as teachers, physicians and psychotherapists to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials. That loophole has resulted in an unknown number of predators being allowed to continue abusing children for years despite having confessed the behavior to religious officials. An Associated Press review finds that over the past two decades, more than 130 bills have been proposed in state legislatures to create or amend child sex abuse reporting laws. After intense opposition from religious groups, the clergy privilege remained unchanged. Often, legislative efforts to close the loophole run up against lawmakers who are also church members.

Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Progressive Democrats are facing a test of their power in November's midterm elections. Their party is heading into the final stretch of the campaign with a robust set of legislative accomplishments. Those include long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments during the primary season. Democratic voters from Ohio to Illinois to Texas rejected high-profile progressive challengers to moderates or incumbent members of Congress. Progressive leaders are urging against reading too much into those losses, particularly in New York, where some voters have been left disoriented or disengaged.

Iran's anti-veil protests draw on long history of resistance

Activists say Iran's current wave of protests are different from previous unrest. Unleashing their anger at the compulsory veil for women, protesters are targeting something central to the identity of Iran's Islamic cleric-led rule. The protests are drawing from a long history of resistance among Iranian women. During the 1979 revolution, the hijab was a sign of breaking with the secular monarchy. But when the new Islamic Republic then made wearing it mandatory, thousands of women marched in protests. Woman have been challenging the rule ever since. The death of a woman arrested for wearing too loose a headscarf has sparked an eruption of anger.

Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study

Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer’s disease soared early Wednesday after Japan’s Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease’s progress in a late-stage study. Eisai announced results late Tuesday from a global study of nearly 1,800 people with early-stage Alzheimer’s. The drugmaker said early results showed that its treatment, lecanemab, reduced patient clinical decline by 27% when compared to a placebo or fake drug after 18 months of the infused treatment. Patients were monitored using a scale that measures how they do in areas like memory, judgement, problem solving and personal care.

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar for Europe’s top soccer nations after they played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. The conclusion of the Nations League's group stage showed the likes of France, England and Germany are in far from their best form heading to Qatar. But Spain is on something of a high. Belgium looks like needing Romelu Lukaku to be fit and firing to have a realistic chance at the World Cup. Europe has provided the last four winners of the World Cup.

Hold fire: Re-enactors fear being targeted by NY gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some historical battle re-enactors in New York are holding their musket fire because of worries over the state’s new gun rules. The law that went into effect this month declares parks, government property and a long list of other “sensitive” places off limits to guns. The law was geared more semiautomatic pistols than flintlock weapons, but re-enactors who fear they risk arrest if they publicly re-stage long-ago battles from the colonial era to the Civil War are staying off the field. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration insists that historical battle re-enactments are still OK, and some have taken place this month.