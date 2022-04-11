AP News Summary at 9:56 a.m. EDT

Russia says it hits Ukraine air defenses before eastern push

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claims that it destroyed several air defense systems in Ukraine over the weekend, in what appeared to be a renewed push to gain air superiority and take out weapons Kyiv has described as crucial ahead of a broad new offensive in the east. In one strike announced Monday, Moscow said that it hit four S-300 launchers provided by a European country it didn’t name. Slovakia gave Ukraine just such a system last week but denied it had been destroyed. Russia reported two other strikes on the air defense systems. Moscow’s initial invasion stalled on several fronts as it met with stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces. The failure to win full control of Ukraine’s skies has hampered Moscow’s ability to provide air cover for troops on the ground.

Pakistani lawmakers elect Shahbaz Sharif as new premier

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s parliament has elected opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister, after a walkout by lawmakers from ousted Premier Imran Khan’s party. Sharif was the only contender. He is the brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but his election will not guarantee a peaceful path forward — or solve Pakistan’s many economic problems, including high inflation and a soaring energy crisis. Shahbaz Sharif was elected with 174 votes in his favor on Monday, after more than 100 lawmakers from Khan’s party staged a walkout of the 342-seat National Assembly in protest.

French duel: Macron vs Le Pen fight for presidency

PARIS (AP) — With the first round of the French presidential elections out of the way, the duel starts afresh for incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen. Macron already faced Le Pen in the presidential runoff five years ago. But all opinion polls show the leader of the National Rally is much closer this time to a potential win. The two are to debate on national television next week, ahead of the April 24 runoff. With most votes from the 12-candidate first round counted by Monday morning, Macron had more than 27% and Le Pen had 23%. Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon was third with close to 22%.

Guangzhou closes to most arrivals as China's outbreak grows

BEIJING (AP) — The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has closed itself to most arrivals as China battles a COVID-19 outbreak in its big eastern cities. Shanghai has taken the brunt of the surge, with another 26,087 cases Monday, only 914 of which showed symptoms. The city of 26 million is under a tight lockdown, with many residents confined to their homes for up to three weeks. No such lockdown has yet been announced for Guangzhou, a metropolis of 18 million. But most schools have switched online and an exhibition center was being converted into a hospital. China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing, despite complaints in Shanghai over shortages of food and medical services.

With COVID mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military medical teams deployed during the coronavirus pandemic brought back lessons as the Defense Department looks to see what worked and what didn't. The teams were used to relieve exhausted civilian medical workers and provide care to what seemed to be an endless crush of COVID-19 patients. Overall, about 24,000 U.S. troops were deployed for the pandemic, including nearly 6,000 medical personnel to hospitals and 5,000 to help administer vaccines. That mission is over, at least for now. And military leaders are taking stock so they will be better prepared for the next crisis affecting a large population.

Ukrainian nuns open their monastery doors to the displaced

HOSHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Beneath the ancient beech forests of the Carpathian Mountains, a quiet monastery in the western Ukrainian village of Hoshiv has transformed itself into a giant playground for a dozen children who've been displaced by the war with their families. Nuns at the Greek Catholic Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family have granted refuge to some 40 people fleeing fighting with Russian forces in eastern and central Ukraine. Before the war, the 17 nuns led a tranquil life. In addition to their religious duties and charitable work, they grew mushrooms, made their own pasta and painted icons. Now, they run after young children, provide support to their mothers and cook daily for dozens of guests.

Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to speak virtually on Monday. The meeting comes as Biden presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia’s Ukraine invasion. India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington. And it's earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who's lauded India for what he calls judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.” Most recently, India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter’s largest investor, billionaire Elon Musk, is reversing course and will no longer join the company’s board of directors less than a week after being awarded a seat. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the news, which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads. Musk, it was revealed last week, had quickly amassed a massive stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder. Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for the reversal, but said that the decision was made by the mercurial billionaire.

Once a retail giant, Kmart down to 3 stores after NJ closing

AVENEL, N.J. (AP) — When the Kmart in Avenel, New Jersey, closes its doors on April 16, it will leave only three remaining U.S. locations for the former retail powerhouse. It's a far cry from the chain's heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s when it had more than 2,000 stores and sold product lines endorsed by Martha Stewart and former “Charlies Angel” Jaclyn Smith. Kmart’s demise is attributed to the rise of Walmart and Target and online behemoth Amazon. But retail expert Mark Cohen says the company also was dogged by poor management decisions and could have stayed viable.

Can cancer blood tests live up to promise of saving lives?

A new type of blood test that checks for signs of cancer in healthy people has hit the market. But it's still unclear whether these screening tests will make any difference in cancer death rates. Such blood tests, called liquid biopsies, are already used in patients with cancer to tailor their treatment and check to see if tumors come back. Now, one company is promoting its $949 blood test to people with no signs of cancer. U.S. government researchers are planning a large experiment to see if the blood tests do actually catch cancers earlier and save lives.

