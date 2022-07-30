AP News Summary at 9:38 p.m. EDT

Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (AP) — Some residents of Appalachia are returning to flood-ravaged homes as Kentucky’s governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier. At least 25 people — including four children — were killed after flash flooding swept through. Rescue crews were continuing the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America. In the tiny community of Wayland, Phillip Michael Caudill was working Saturday to clean up mud and debris and salvage what he can from the home he shares with his wife and three children. The waters had receded from the house but left a mess behind along with questions about what his family will do next.

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — A ticket bought in a Chicago suburb has beaten the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The $1.337 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for this latest drawing was an estimated $780.5 million.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation. Medical authorities say such "rebound” infections following treatment with an anti-viral drug are rare. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reports that Biden isn't showing symptoms and feels well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period hasn't been reported. The White House says Biden will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for at least five days.

Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires fed by windy and hot conditions have grown dramatically in California and Montana, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes. In northern California, the fast-moving McKinney fire tore across an estimated 28 square miles by Saturday morning after starting Friday in Klamath National Forest. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the fire intensified. Meanwhile in Montana, a wildfire doubled in size to more than 6 square miles near the town of Elmo and Flathead Lake. Roughly 200 miles to the south, Idaho residents remained under evacuation orders as the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest burned more than 67 square miles of timbered land near the town of Salmon.

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials in New York City have declared a public health emergency due to the monkeypox outbreak. The announcement Saturday by Mayor Eric Adams and health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan called New York City “the epicenter” of the outbreak, with as many as 150,000 residents at risk of infection. The declaration will allow officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and amend code provisions to implement measures to help slow the spread. In recent days, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency declaration and the state health department called monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.”

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators have narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate Saturday. It passed with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it to the House. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a woman or girl seeking an abortion due for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack.

Iraqi protesters storm parliament in Baghdad, set up sit-in

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric have stormed into Iraq's parliament to protest government formation efforts led by his rivals from Iran-backed groups. The protesters — followers of Muqtada al-Sadr — used ropes and chains to topple cement walls around the heavily fortified Green Zone on Saturday, then flooded into the assembly building. It's the second such breach this week but this time, they didn't disperse peacefully. Iraqi security forces first used tear gas and sound bombs to try to repel the demonstrators but then backed off. The protesters are now saying they are staging an open-ended sit-in inside the parliament. Some among al-Sadr's rivals, the Iran-backed political groups, have called for counter-demonstrations while others urged dialogue.

Red Cross struggles to see prison where Ukrainian POWs died

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross asked for access to a prison where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in a rocket attack. But the agency said Saturday that its request has not been granted so far. Russian and Ukrainian officials have blamed each other for the deaths of the POWs on Friday in a separatist-controlled area in eastern Ukraine. Both sides alleged the attack was intended to cover up atrocities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it mass murder. Russia on Saturday released the names of 48 Ukrainian POWs who died in the attack. Relatives of Ukrainian POWs held a protest in Kyiv and called for Russia to be declared a terrorist state.

Dems seem headed for climate, health win after ups and downs

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been more than a year in the making and has seen plenty of ups and downs. Now, a Democratic economic package focused on climate and health care faces hurdles but seems headed toward party-line passage by Congress next month. Approval would let President Joe Biden and his party claim a triumph on top priorities as November’s elections approach. They haven't forgotten they came close to approving a far grander version of the bill last year, only to see Sen. Joe Manchin, one of their most conservative and contrarian members, torpedo it at the eleventh hour. The current compromise is more modest than earlier versions but still checks boxes on issues that make Democrats giddy.

Federal tourism aid funds gas stations, trash cans, jazz

Hundreds of tourism projects nationwide are collectively getting about $2.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. The money has aided everything from a gas station expansion in California to new sports facilities in Georgia, and a culturally diverse music in Nashville, Tennessee. Portland, Oregon, has categorized the purchase of 200 graffiti-resistant trash cans as a tourism project. All the money comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed last year by President Joe Biden. The flexible aid program for governments lists tourism as one of its eligible purposes alongside such things as health care and housing.