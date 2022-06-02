AP News Summary at 9:38 a.m. EDT

Gunman kills 4 in mass shooting at Tulsa medical building

Authorities say a gunman carrying a rifle and handgun killed four people at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus. Wednesday's shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Health System was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the United States in recent weeks. The gunman has not been identified but police say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the victims and gunman were found on the second floor of the medical building where an orthopedic clinic is located. Officials planned a news conference Thursday morning with police and hospital officials to release more information. All appointments at the orthopedic clinic were canceled through Friday.

UK pledges missiles to Ukraine; new US ambassador in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Britain says it is sending sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine. The pledge came a day after the United States and Germany said they would equip the embattled nation with advanced weapons for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery. Kyiv is also set to get a diplomatic boost with the formal installation of a new U.S. ambassador on Thursday. The arms pledges come as Russian forces continued to pound towns and cities in Ukraine overnight and to tighten their grip on the key eastern city of Sievierodonetsk as the war entered its 99th day. The U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russia has seized control of most of the city.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp

LONDON (AP) — Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne have kicked off with formal celebrations for the queen's Platinum Jubilee. First came the Trooping the Color ceremony, a review of British military traditions. The queen joined members of her family Thursday on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as 70 planes flew overhead. The 96-year-old Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. During a four-day holiday weekend, thousands of street parties are planned around the country. Thousands of people, some of whom camped overnight, lined the parade route -- many of them sporting Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras. One woman arrived her daughter, saying she had come “to make memories.”

House panel taking up gun bill in wake of mass shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing gun legislation in response to mass shootings by 18-year-olds in Texas and New York. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on a bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic centerfire rifle from 18 to 21. The bill would also make it a federal offense to manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines, and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines. The Senate is unlikely to take up the bill, but the measure provides Democratic lawmakers a marker to show voters their efforts to curb mass shootings.

Fewer Americans apply for unemployment benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week and the number of Americans collecting unemployment remain at historically low levels. Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 11,000 to 200,000 for the week ending May 28, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally track the number of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, dipped by 500 from the previous week to 206,500. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 21 fell from the previous week, to 1,309,000, the fewest since Dec. 27, 1969.

Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official is expected to appear before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election. A subpoena obtained by The Associated Press says Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was summoned to appear Thursday morning. Other subpoenas seek documents and testimony from five other people in his office. Trump directed his anger at Raffensperger after the Georgia Republican refused to bend to pressure to overturn the votes that gave Democrat Joe Biden’ a narrow presidential election victory in Georgia.

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek abortions past the first trimester each year. With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially. The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Some states will ban abortions, which means women may have to travel. That could push more people to have the procedure later.

As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (AP) — There are neighborhoods in Southwest Louisiana that have endured seven federally declared disasters in just two years. Those storms are increasingly amped up by climate change, which is fueled by growing emissions. Those emissions come from burning coal, oil and natural gas and from leaks and deliberate releases of natural gas. Yet these same storm-prone neighborhoods are near a buildout of new plants that supercool natural gas for export. The region provides a contrast between the need to phase out fossil fuels to address climate change and the world's growing demand for natural gas.

UN says Yemen’s warring parties agree to renew truce

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months. The U.N. envoy to Yemen commended the two sides in a statement on Thursday, calling the cease-fire “a significant shift in the trajectory of the war.” The announcement is a glimmer of hope for the Arab world’s most impoverished country, plagued by eight years of civil war. However, significant obstacles remain to lasting peace. The cease-fire between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels first came into effect on April 2 — the first nationwide truce in six years of the conflict, during which fighting has significantly subsided.

Nightclub needle attacks puzzle European authorities

PARIS (AP) — Across France, more than 300 people have reported being pricked out of the blue with needles at nightclubs or concerts in recent months. Doctors and multiple prosecutors are on the case, but no one knows who’s doing it or why, and whether the victims have been injected with drugs — or indeed any substance at all. Club owners and police are trying to raise awareness. A rapper even interrupted his recent show to warn concert-goers about the risk of surprise needle incidents. And it's not just in France: Britain’s government is studying a spate of “needle spiking” there, and police in Belgium and the Netherlands are investigating scattered cases too.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0