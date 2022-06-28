AP News Summary at 9:37 a.m. EDT

46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Forty-six people have been found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in the sweltering Texas heat. It's the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said a city worker was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. Fire Chief Charles Hood says those taken to hospitals were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer. The home countries of all of the migrants and how long they were abandoned on the side of the road were not immediately known, but officials say some were from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

Macron says Russia can't win in Ukraine after strike on mall

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (AP) — France's president has said that Russia “cannot and should not win” the war in Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron comments Tuesday came a day after a Russian missile attack on a crowded shopping mall that killed 18 put the conflict’s terrible toll on full view. Ukrainian and Western leaders have denounced the strike as a war crime and a terrorist attack. It came during an unusually intense barrage of Russian strikes all across Ukraine, including in the capital of Kyiv, that drew new attention to a war that some fear could fade from the headlines as it drags on. Macron appeared to address that concern, vowing that the seven industrialized democracies would support Ukraine and maintain sanctions against Russia as long as necessary.

The AP Interview: Spanish PM says NATO summit to show unity

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the NATO summit in Madrid this week aims to showcase the Western allies' united front in defense of democratic values in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while providing a platform to increase the bloc’s deterrence capabilities. He reiterated the alliance would not tolerate any territorial aggression against its members. In an interview with The Associated Press a day before the summit begins Tuesday, Sanchez said Putin is not just invading Ukraine, but wants to destabilize and weaken the security and the prosperity of Europe. He stressed that the alliance will defend every centimeter of allied territory.

Election 2022: Abortion central in first post-Roe primaries

DENVER (AP) — Tuesday marks the first elections since the Supreme Court revoked a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. It's a top issue in multiple races in primaries in seven states. In Colorado, a rare Republican who supports abortion rights, Joe O'Dea, is competing for his party's U.S. Senate nomination against State Rep. Ron Hanks, who opposes the procedure. In Illinois, farmer Darren Bailey, who wants to repeal the state's guaranteed right of abortion, is the leading Republican gubernatorial candidate. Trump's election lies are also a big issue Tuesday. An indicted Colorado clerk who echoes Trump's conspiracy theories is running for the GOP nomination for Secretary of State.

G-7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies have struck a united stance to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” as Russia’s invasion grinds on. They vowed to hit Russia with immediate and severe economic pain for its invasion. Part of that could be steps to cap Russia's income from oil sales that are financing the war. The final statement from the Group of Seven sets up more discussion in the weeks ahead to explore measures to bar import of Russian oil above a certain level. Leaders also agreed on a ban on imports of Russian gold and to step up aid to countries hit with food shortages by the blockade on Ukraine grain shipments through the Black Sea.

Jan. 6 panel to hear from aide who saw burned documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection will hear testimony Tuesday from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide in Donald Trump’s White House. She told the committee in private testimony earlier that she saw documents burned. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that she would appear, speaking on condition of anonymity because the witness hadn't been announced. Hutchinson, a special assistant to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has already provided a trove of information to the committee behind closed doors. In brief excerpts of testimony revealed in court filings, Hutchinson told the committee she was in the room for White House meetings where challenges to the election were discussed.

Abortion battles in state courts after Supreme Court ruling

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Abortion bans are temporarily blocked in Louisiana and Utah, while a federal court in South Carolina says a law sharply restricting the procedure can take effect there immediately. The decisions emerged as the battle over whether women may end pregnancies shifted from the nation’s highest court to courthouses around the country. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protection for abortion opened the gates for a wave of litigation. One side sought quickly to put statewide bans into effect, and the other tried to stop or at least delay such measures. Much of Monday’s court activity focused on “trigger laws,” adopted in 13 states that were designed to take effect swiftly after the ruling.

Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced in Epstein sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Tuesday morning's sentencing hearing in New York will be the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them. Maxwell, denies abusing anyone. Her lawyers have asked the judge to sentence her to no more than five years imprisonment. Prosecutors say she deserves at least 30 years behind bars.

Germany: Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder

BERLIN (AP) — A 101-year-old man has been convicted in Germany of more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II. The Neuruppin Regional Court sentenced him to five years in prison on Tuesday. The man, who was identified by local media as Josef S., had denied being an SS guard at the camp. However, the court considered it proven that he worked at the camp on the outskirts of Berlin between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing. Prosecutors had based their case on documents relating to an SS guard with the man’s name, date and place of birth, as well as other documents.

