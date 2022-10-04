AP News Summary at 9:35 a.m. EDT

Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers are lying in the streets of a key city in eastern Ukraine following their comrades' retreat that has marked the latest defeat for Moscow. The key logistics hub of Lyman was reclaimed by Ukrainian forces even as Russia moved hastily to annex four Ukrainian regions. The upper house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday rubber-stamped the treaties to absorb four Ukrainian regions. The Russian troops have pulled back from Lyman over the weekend to avoid encirclement, giving Ukraine a key vantage point for pressing their offensive deeper into Russia-held territories.

What's Putin thinking? Tough to know for nuclear analysts

PARIS (AP) — Trying to figure out what Russian President Vladimir Putin is thinking is tough for Kremlin watchers who want to know whether he is bluffing with his nuclear threats. For now, they cautiously suggest that the risk of Putin using his nuclear arsenal seems low. And the CIA says it hasn't seen signs of an imminent Russian nuclear attack. Still, increasingly nervous analysts acknowledge that they can’t be sure even if Putin is rational and well-informed. The former KGB agent has a demonstrated appetite for risk and brinkmanship. Analysts hope the taboo that surrounds the use of nuclear weapons is a disincentive.

In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of Florida residents are facing another day without electricity. About 430,000 homes and businesses remained without power Tuesday morning in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored. Meanwhile, Ian still is not done. Officials warned there still was the potential of coastal flooding from Long Island in New York south to North Carolina’s Outer Banks from the hurricane's remnants. Seventy-eight deaths have been blamed on Ian, with 71 of them reported in Florida.

North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond. The launch early Tuesday forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. It was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year, as it pushes to develop a fully fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening U.S. allies and the American homeland and earning the country recognition as a nuclear state. The United States strongly condemned what it described as North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch the missile over Japan.

Kids with disabilities face off-the-books school suspensions

Advocates say schools increasingly are removing children with disabilities from the classroom because of behavior issues related to their disability but not recording the actions as suspension. The practice is known as informal removal, which advocates say amounts to a form of off-the-books, de facto denial of education that evades accountability. Because the removals aren’t recorded, there’s no way to quantify how often they happen. But the assistant secretary for the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights, Catherine E. Lhamon, says the practice has "taken hold in a way that is dangerous for students and needs to be addressed.”

3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists have jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, including in the field of encryption. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for discovering the way that unseen particles, known as photons, can be linked, or “entangled,” with each other even when they are separated by large distances. The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — A new report says Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009. Walker has vehemently opposed abortion rights and calls the accusation in The Daily Beast a “flat-out lie." The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet also reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker. Asked Monday night by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity whether he remembered sending a $700 check, Walker says he sent people money all the time.

Amid Ian's wounds, Jews see healing, renewal in Yom Kippur

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Throughout a southwest Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian, Jews plan to hold worship services for Yom Kippur starting Tuesday night. Many were doing so with plans drastically modified by the storm. Some congregations were skipping in-person attendance for the all-important Kol Nidre service Tuesday night out of concern it would be too dangerous to drive at night with debris piled up on roads and traffic lights out. Others were holding it online. Yom Kippur is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. It is a day when Jews fast for 24 hours and ask forgiveness for the wrongs they have committed during the year.

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California’s drought deepens, more rural communities are running out of water. Heavy pumping is depleting groundwater supplies that aren’t being replenished by rain and snowmelt. More than 1,200 wells have run dry this year statewide, a nearly 50% increase over the same period last year, according to state data. The groundwater crisis is most severe in the San Joaquin Valley, the country’s most productive agricultural region, where farmers rely more heavily on groundwater because they aren’t getting much water from the state’s depleted reservoirs.

Chanel goes understated in final day of Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — An understated collection awaited Chanel’s VIP guests for one of the biggest shows of Paris Fashion Week’s final day. For spring, the Parisian stalwart’s designer, Virginie Viard, gently riffed on the 1980s in an overall simple collection doused in black and white and which seemed like it had nothing to prove. There were some minor thrills in the collection. Model Irina Shayk looked ravishing in a shoulder-less, capped-sleeve marbled gown with ruffled tiering. A-line minis led the eyes down to banded white-lattice thigh high socks. Later on Tuesday are shows by Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton.