AP News Summary at 9:34 p.m. EDT

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 8 in Kentucky

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday at least eight people have died from flooding in Kentucky. He says property damage has been massive, with hundreds losing their homes. Water rescues continue across the region. In eastern Kentucky's Perry County, the emergency management director calls the damage “catastrophic.” More than 30,000 customers are without power in parts of Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia. The city of Hazard, Kentucky is urging people to “pray for a break in the rain.”

Biden shrugs off recession talk, talks up fighting inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his administration are going all out to play down a sobering new economic report. Instead, the president is highlighting legislative progress on measures he says will help tame inflation, reflecting political tensions sure to keep playing out in the runup to the midterm elections. Republicans say Thursday's report showing the economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter is evidence of a “Biden recession.” Biden pointed to near-record-low unemployment and signs of continued business investment in the economy. And he celebrated congressional passage of a bill to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and a Democrats-only proposal to lower prescription drug costs and tackle climate change.

Unexpected deal would boost Biden pledge on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — An unexpected deal reached by Senate Democrats would be the most ambitious action ever taken by the United States to address global warming and could help President Joe Biden come close to meeting his pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. The deal would spend nearly $370 billion over 10 years to boost electric vehicles, jump-start renewable energy such as solar and wind power and develop alternative energy sources such as hydrogen. The deal stunned lawmakers and activists who had given up hope that legislation could be enacted after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said he could not support the measure because of inflation concerns.

Floyd family, others see inequality in penalties for ex-cops

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers went before a federal judge during the last week to be sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, and for each man, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson handed out penalties well below what prosecutors sought and below federal guidelines. While Derek Chauvin got 21 years in federal prison, the other officers got sentences ranging from 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 years. For some Floyd family members and activists, the penalties were too small — and a bitter reminder of a justice system they say does not treat all people equally. Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones, said the judicial system favored people who should be locked up forever.

Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched missile strikes Thursday on the Kyiv area and the northern Chernihiv region for the first time in weeks, in what a Ukrainian official said was revenge for the fierce resistance the Kremlin has faced after it invaded its neighbor. The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east publicly called on the Russian forces to “liberate” a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Chernihiv. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country’s south. Ukrainian media quoted the presidential adviser as saying that Ukraine's operation to liberate the region of Kherson “has already begun.”

Deal on Capitol Hill could ease seniors' health costs

Some older Americans are cheering news of a deal on Capitol Hill that could lead to lower drug costs. The health care and climate agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin includes multiple landmark provisions that could help Medicare beneficiaries. Among them: a $2,000-a-year-cap on prescription drug costs, and a provision allowing the federal government to directly negotiate with pharmaceutical companies. Senior citizens on costly drugs can run up bills of tens of thousands of dollars a year. David Lipschutz of the nonpartisan Center for Medicare Advocacy calls the deal “transformational” even if it doesn’t go as far as some lawmakers and advocates had hoped.

Defense contractor held without bail in ID theft mystery

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor accused of living under the name of a dead Texas boy for decades has been detained without bail. Walter Glenn Primrose was ordered detained Thursday by a Honolulu judge after a federal prosecutor said he was a flight risk with possible connections overseas to help him. Primrose and his wife have been charged with stealing identities of two dead children. Prosecutors say Primrose enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard under his fake name and got a secret security clearance he later used as a defense contractor. Primrose's lawyer says the prosecutor only provided speculation and innuendo the couple was involved in more nefarious offenses than nonviolent crimes.

Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet in person for the first time since Biden took office, a senior administration official says. The two leaders spent more than two hours on the phone Thursday amid rising tensions between their nations. Xi emphasized China's claim over Taiwan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says “those who play with fire will perish by it.” For its part, the White House says Biden underscored U.S. opposition to “unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” Relations between the two countries have been strained by talk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential trip to the island, which has a democratic government.

'Rescind the Doctrine' protest greets pope in Canada

ST-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec (AP) — Pope Francis has come face-to-face with a long-standing demand from Indigenous peoples during his Canada pilgrimage. They want him to formally rescind the papal decrees underpinning the so-called “Doctrine of Discovery” that seemingly legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and resources.Right before Mass began at Canada's national shrine on Thursday, protesters displayed a banner at the altar. It read “Rescind the Doctrine” in bright red and black letters. It's a reference to the 15th century papal decrees, or bulls, that provided European kingdoms the religious backing to expand their territories for the sake of spreading Christianity. Church officials insist the decrees have long since been superseded by others firmly asserting the rights of Indigenous peoples.

$1.1B Mega Millions jackpot among largest prizes ever

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — At over $1 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest lottery prizes ever up for grabs. It's the latest focus of a long history of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world. Only two prizes have grown larger than the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot that could be won Friday night. Other lotteries elsewhere around the globe offer smaller payouts, though in other ways they're more integrated into life in their countries. Lotteries remain popular in Europe, with none bigger than Spain's El Gordo, the biggest game for total prizes.