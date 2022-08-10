AP News Summary at 9:34 a.m. EDT

Trump says he's testifying Wednesday in NY investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the New York attorney general's office to be questioned under oath in New York’s long-running civil investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul. The New York civil investigation is being led by Attorney General Letitia James and involves allegations that Trump’s company misstated the value of prized assets and misled lenders and tax authorities. FBI agents recently searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an unrelated federal probe into whether he took classified records when he left the White House. Trump arrived at James' Manhattan office shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

US inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four-decade high it reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, down from a 9.1% year-over-year jump in June. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from June to July, the smallest such rise more than two years. Still, prices are spiking across a wide range of goods and services, leaving most Americans worse off. Average paychecks are rising faster than they have in decades — but not fast enough to keep up with accelerating costs.

Takeaways: Trump tightens grip on GOP, narrow Squad victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — After an uneven start, Donald Trump’s tour of revenge ousted Republican members of Congress, unleashed an army of Trump-backed “America First” candidates to beat back the establishment and strengthened his grip on the party. Ron Johnson, the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection, will take on Wisconsin’s Democratic lieutenant governor in November in one of this year’s most closely watched Senate contests.Meanwhile, a member of the Squad of progressive lawmakers survived a tough primary challenge from a Democratic rival running on a pro-police platform, while voters in Vermont are poised to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s 231-year history.

Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force says that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in massive explosions at an air base in Crimea amid speculation they were the result of a Ukrainian attack. That would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s blasts — or that any attack took place. Ukrainian officials have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility for the explosions, while poking fun at Russia’s explanation that a careless smoker might have caused munitions at the Saki air base to catch fire and blow up. Analysts have also said that explanation doesn’t make sense and that the Ukrainians could have used anti-ship missiles to strike the base.

Serena's Choice: Williams' tough call resonates with women

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams says she’s stepping away from tennis soon to focus on having a second child. And her lengthy explanation, in an essay for Vogue, is resonating with many women in sports and beyond. They say they can relate only too well to the trailblazing athlete’s words: “Something’s got to give.” Many say they agree with Williams that it’s essentially unfair that women have to make such choices when male athletes don’t, and are recalling their own tough decisions in the struggle to “have it all.” Williams has strongly hinted she’ll retire after this month’s U.S. Open.

China appears to wind down threatening wargames near Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has repeated military threats against Taiwan while appearing to wind down wargames near the self-governing island it claims as its own territory. The message issued by the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office follows almost a week of threatening Chinese military exercises near the island that have disrupted flights and shipping in a region crucial to global supply chains. China says the moves were prompted by a visit to Taiwan last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Taiwan says China used that as a pretext to increase its threats. Beijing earlier extended the exercises without announcing when they would end, but they appear to have run their course for the time being.

Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico

The ambush killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a local Muslim man originally from Afghanistan. Authorities say Muhammad Syed was arrested on Monday. He's charged with killing two people and is considered the prime suspect in the other two slayings. One shooting occurred in November and the other three within days of each other, including one last Friday. Police say Syed knew the victims and may have had an interpersonal conflict but the motive for the killings remains under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Syed had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Italy's far-right Meloni on vote: I'm no danger to democracy

ROME (AP) — Italy's far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is leading in opinion polls ahead of next month's elections, is insisting she won't be a danger to democracy if she becomes the country's next premier. In a message she released on Wednesday, and recorded in English, French and Spanish, she dismissed any concern that if her Brothers of Italy party comes to power, there would be a risk of “an authoritarian turn" or of Italy's exiting the euro currency. Her party's symbol features an icon borrowed from an Italian neo-fascist party. Critics say Meloni has been ambiguous about denouncing Italy's fascist past under dictator Benito Mussolini. On Wednesday she denied that the right has been ambiguous about 20th-century fascism.

As Spider-Man turns 60, fans reflect on diverse appeal

NEW YORK (AP) — There are legions of fans of Spider-Man, who this month marks 60 years in the vast, imaginative world of comic books, movies and merch. The fans say Spider-Man character’s classic costume, complete with wide-eyed and web-patterned mask, is a key ingredient to the character’s appeal across race, gender and nationality. Almost anyone can imagine themselves behind it as this everyman — an underestimated smartypants who, after a quick change into head-to-toe spandex, becomes a force for good. Because of this appeal, says Angélique Roché, an author and host of the “Marvel’s Voices” podcast, “we should be open to the possibilities” of diverse representations of the beloved superhero.

Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

WACO, Texas (AP) — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game in Waco, Texas. Pearland, Texas, righthander Kaiden Shelton was facing Tulsa, Oklahoma, batter Isaiah Jarvis Tuesday when an 0-2 pitch got away from him, striking Jarvis in the helmet. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head but was able after a few moments to take first base. Meanwhile, Shelton stood on the mound staring at the ground in tears until Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton to comfort him. The gesture drew a standing ovation.