AP News Summary at 9:33 a.m. EDT

Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. A Justice Department official has described the inquiry as in its early stages, suggesting more work is ahead as investigators review the documents they removed and continue interviewing witnesses. At a minimum, the investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run. And then there’s the obvious legal peril.

Abrams, Georgia Democrats look to prove 2020 wasn't 'fluke'

ATLANTA (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders’ alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground. That presaged 2020, when Joe Biden put Georgia in Democrats’ presidential column for the first time in 28 years, while Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff captured two Senate seats in 2021 to give Democrats control on Capitol Hill. This year, Abrams and Warnock top the Democratic ticket as the party tries to replicate its success in a tough midterm election landscape.

Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant persists as Ukrainian and Russian authorities report missile and shelling of the plant and nearby areas. The governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region said Saturday that Grad missiles and artillery shells hit two cities located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. A Russian Defense Minister reported that Ukrainian shelling hit the plant grounds, including a building where nuclear fuel is stored. Russian forces occupied the nuclear plant complex early in the 6-month-old war in Ukraine, and Ukrainian workers have kept it running.

Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — When Diane Swonk first attended the Federal Reserve’s annual economic conference in Jackson Hole in the late 1990s, there was a happy hour for women who attended the event. It barely filled a single table. Now, the “Women at Jackson Hole” happy hour draws dozens of female economists and high-level decision-makers, from the United States and overseas. “I’m just glad that now there’s a line for the ladies’ room,” said Swonk, who is chief economist for the accounting giant KPMG. It’s not just at Jackson Hole but also in the Fed’s boardroom where its leadership has become its most diverse ever.

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A few states have been amending or repealing “pay-to-stay” laws that require former prisoners to reimburse states for the cost of their jail stays, sometimes at daily rates exceeding what they would have paid to stay in a luxury hotel. Connecticut became the latest state to tweak its law this summer. Even with the changes, some former prisoners remain deep in debt. A Connecticut woman who was billed nearly $84,000 for her 2 1/2 year prison stay has filed a federal lawsuit saying that even after reforms, the state's law is unconstitutional.

Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U.N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticized its takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. The deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department told Friday’s delayed final meeting of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty that “unfortunately there is no consensus on this document.” He insisted that many countries — not just Russia — didn’t agree with “a whole host of issues” in the 36-page last draft.

Chile hospital integrates Native medicine, birth to death

OSORNO, Chile (AP) — From its “intercultural delivery room" to protocols for doctors to approve herbal treatments from trusted traditional healers, the largest public hospital in Chile’s southern city of Osorno is finding new ways to incorporate Indigenous medicine. The hospital’s efforts validate cultural practices as Chile’s Indigenous groups — particularly its largest, the Mapuche — are fighting for rights and restitutions with more visibility than ever before. But they also restore a crucial spiritual component to health care, health professionals and patients say. “We take charge of the physical part, but without transgressing on the spiritual dimension,” said Cristina Muñoz, the certified nurse-midwife who launched new delivery practices at Hospital Base San José de Osorno.

HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim

HOUSTON (AP) — A deadline has passed with no resolution over whether Texas will settle a dispute over claims it discriminated against minority residents in how it distributed flood relief money from Hurricane Harvey. The federal government says the Texas General Land Office violated civil rights law when it provided less funding to minority residents for flood mitigation projects. The land office maintains its actions were not discriminatory. Friday’s deadline came on the five-year anniversary of when Harvey’s torrential rainfall inundated the Houston area for days. Houston resident Mal Moses, whose home was damaged during Harvey, hopes the federal government forces the state to distribute the funding fairly.

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands

RAYONG, Thailand (AP) — The sick and weakened dolphin calf was drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand's shore when fishermen found him. Conservationists advised the fishermen how to provide emergency care until the calf could receive veterinary attention at a marine research center. The baby was nicknamed Paradon, or “brotherly burden,” because those involved knew saving his life would be no easy task. The Irrawaddy dolphin native to shallow Asian waters is considered a vulnerable species because of habitat loss, pollution and illegal fishing. Paradon has had a month of round-the-clock care with staff and volunteers to hold him up in the water, clean his tank and provide him milk. He's still weak but seems to be on the road to recovery.

Pope expands ranks of cardinals who'll likely pick successor

VATICAN CITY (AP) — With a solemn ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis was poised to formally expand the ranks of churchmen now eligible to vote for his successor in case he dies or resigns — the latter a step he says he'd consider if the time comes. Of the 20 churchmen being raised to cardinal’s rank on Saturday, 16 are younger than 80 and thus eligible to participate in a conclave. That's the locked-door assembly of cardinals who cast ballots to elect a pontiff. The latest cardinals will include one bishop from the United States and a churchman representing the tiny Catholic flock in Mongolia. By now, the 85-year-old Francis has named more than half of the elector cardinals.