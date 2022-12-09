AP News Summary at 9:32 p.m. EST

Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout. Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. Messi scored one goal and set up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time. Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Putin says more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. Putin spoke Friday, a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner. Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that “everything is possible.” He noted that “compromises have been found” that cleared the way for Thursday’s exchange of Griner for Bout and added: “We aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future.,” The U.S. hopes to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan. The Michigan corporate security executive has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentence will be served at the same time. Kueng appeared at his sentencing via a video feed from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

Neymar ties Pelé's record but loses again at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar has moved into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. But again he failed to lead Brazil to a major title after the Selecao lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The Brazil forward's goal came in the first half of extra time. Pelé remained in a hospital in Brazil as he gets treatment for a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. The latest medical report said the 82-year-old Pelé was improving. The 30-year-old Neymar scored his 77 goals in 124 matches for Brazil.

Warnings on gay club shooter stir questions about old case

DENVER (AP) — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter says the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren’t dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff, who is related to suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, urged Colorado Judge Robin Chittum in a letter last November to incarcerate Aldrich. She told The Associated Press on Friday that Aldrich should have been in prison and prevented from obtaining weapons after the suspect's 2021 arrest uncovered a stockpile of more than 100 pounds of explosive materials, firearms and ammunition.

France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25. Girls and women 25 and under in France already can get free birth control. Existing measures don’t apply to men, however, or address access for transgender or nonbinary people. Inflation is cutting especially deeply into the budgets of France’s poorest, and sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise among young people. So Macron had announced Thursday that condoms will be free in pharmacies for anyone 18 to 25 starting Jan. 1. But after critcs asked him online Friday why it didn't apply to minors, the president agreed to expand the program.

New Peru president appears with military to cement power

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. Some politicians already were calling for early elections, however, in an indication of continued political rancor. Dina Boluarte was elevated from vice president to replace ousted leftist Pedro Castillo as the country’s leader Wednesday after he angered many by trying to dissolve the legislature before an impeachment vote. She said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining 3 1/2 years of his term.

AP Investigation: Prison boss beat inmates, climbed ranks

A senior official at the federal Bureau of Prisons has been repeatedly promoted, most recently to one of the highest posts in the agency. And this has happened despite his being accused of beating multiple Black inmates in the 1990s. Since then, people who know Thomas Ray Hinkle say he has repeatedly boasted about the beatings and being part of a violent, racist group of officers that called themselves “The Cowboys.” An Associated Press investigation has found the Bureau of Prisons has continued to promote Hinkle despite numerous red flags. It rewarded him again and again over a three-decade career while others who assaulted inmates lost their jobs and went to prison.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she has switched her registration to independent. But the first-term senator also says she doesn't plan to caucus with Republicans and that will ensure Democrats retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to party priorities. She told the AP on Friday that that won't change much, but is “further affirmation" of a style "working across all the political boundaries” to get things done.

'Aftersun,' 'Banshees' lead AP's best films of 2022

Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr have made their picks for the best films of the year. Charlotte Wells shattering debut “Aftersun” tops Coyle's top 10. Martin McDonagh's friendship parable “The Banshees of Inisherin" leads Bahr's list. Other films that stood out to the critics include the Japanese anime “Belle,” Todd Fields' Cate Blanchett-led “Tár," the Korean noir “Decision to Leave," Sarah Polley's ensemble drama “Women Talking," the Steven Soderbergh thriller “Kimi" and Steven Spielberg's autobiographical “The Fabelmans.” Korean master Park Chan-wook's “Decision to Leave” and Noah Baumbach's “White Noise” also made Bahr and Coyle's lists.