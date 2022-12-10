AP News Summary at 9:43 a.m. EST

Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces have “destroyed” the city of Bakhmut as they try to conquer eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province. Ukraine’s military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to capture after months of resistance. The latest battles of Russia’s 9 1/2 month war in Ukraine have centered on four provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin triumphantly and illegally claimed to have annexed in late September. Russia has battered Bakhmut with rockets for more than half of the year. Zelenskyy didn’t specify what he meant by “destroyed.” Some buildings remain standing and residents still mill about in city streets.

Biden called gay marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign legislation this coming week that will protect gay unions even if the Supreme Court were to revisit its ruling supporting a nationwide right of same-sex couples to marry. It's the latest part of Biden's legacy on gay rights, which includes his unexpected endorsement of marriage equality on national television a decade ago when he was vice president. Although gay marriage is no longer as contentious as it once was, Biden will be signing the legislation amid a backlash on the right over issues of gender identity. That's heightened fears about the durability of the country's changes on civil rights and other issues, too.

Sinema party switch highlights 2024 obstacles for Democrats

PHOENIX (AP) — The challenges facing the Democratic Party heading into the next campaign have come into sharp relief just a few days after the party celebrated victory in the final Senate contest of the 2022 midterms. The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to leave the Democratic Party on Friday raised the prospect of a tumultuous three-way race in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S. It set off a scramble among potential Democratic and Republican candidates to assess whether they could win their party’s nomination. And it prompted difficult questions about whether Democrats might financially and politically support Sinema over their own nominee if she decides to seek reelection.

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, dies while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. The organizing committee said Wahl received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar and was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.

Ronaldo benched against Morocco in World Cup quarterfinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is starting on the bench for Portugal for the second straight game at the World Cup. The 37-year-old Ronaldo remained out of the starting lineup against Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday after being dropped for the round-of-16 match against Switzerland. Gonçalo Ramos, who scored a hat trick against Switzerland on his first start for Portugal, was again selected ahead of Ronaldo. Ronaldo is playing in his fifth and likely final World Cup.

Rural voters 'in the trenches' on climate, leery of Biden

NEW YORK (AP) — The impacts of climate change hit communities across the country, yet voters in rural areas are the least likely to feel Washington is in their corner on the issue. Rural Americans and experts suggest there’s a disconnect between the way leaders talk about climate change and the way these communities experience it. AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of the 2022 midterm electorate, shows clear differences between urban and rural communities in voter sentiment on President Joe Biden’s handling of climate. Around 6 in 10 urban voters approve, but the figure drops to roughly 4 in 10 for rural voters.

Effect of Georgia's voting law unclear, despite high turnout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week. That was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber, and not because of any large-scale problems with voting. And that's prompting Georgia Republicans to say concerns over a 2021 law that imposed several new restrictions on voting were overblown. Voting rights and community groups say their grassroots efforts to work around the new restrictions were key to the relatively strong turnout. But they also say they don’t know how many people might have been deterred from voting due to the new restrictions.

Peru's ex-president faced bigotry for impoverished past

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s poor, mainly peasants and Indigenous people, had hoped that Pedro Castillo’s victory last year in a runoff presidential election would redress their plight or at least end their invisibility. They got none of that during the 17 months he was in office before being ousted and detained Wednesday. Instead, they saw Castillo face the racism and discrimination they often experience. His clothes, accent and customs were mocked. Opponents did not hold back insults. Now, with Castillo in jail and the country being led by his former vice president, Dina Boluarte, it remains to be seen if she, too, will be subjected to the same overt discrimination.

House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act and it includes authorizations for a $34 billion plan to protect residents and the petrochemical industry near Galveston and Houston in Texas. It's the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Water Resources Development Act of 2022, passed Thursday, authorizes the Texas project plus 24 smaller ones. It also provides guidance to the Army Corps in critical areas like flood control, storm protection and navigation. The measure now heads to the Senate.

Devotion to Virgin Mary draws millions to Mexico City shrine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City is the one of the world’s most visited and beloved religious venues. Its circular, tent-shaped roof is visible from miles away and its sacred heritage draws millions of pilgrims each year. Early December is the busiest time, as pilgrims converge ahead of Dec. 12 feast day honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe. To Catholic believers, that's the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man in 1531. The COVID pandemic curtailed the number of pilgrims in 2020. Last year, attendance for the December celebrations rose to at least 3.5 million. Bigger numbers are expected this year.