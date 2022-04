AP News Summary at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine's east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have pressured a stubborn pocket of resistance in Mariupol amid renewed hopes Wednesday for an evacuation of thousands of civilians from the shattered port city. Mariupol is a key battleground in Moscow’s new onslaught to take control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. In addition to pounding the holdout in Mariupol, Russian forces have intensified their attacks along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long elsewhere in what is known as the Donbas. If successful, the offensive would carve Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory following the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm the capital, Kyiv.

Russia's Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk 'nightmare'

CHERNOBYL, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian forces invaded and occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, they dug trenches in one of the world’s most radioactive places. Experts fear that they were, in effect, digging their own graves. Thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into the Chernobyl exclusion zone at the start of the war, churning up soil contaminated by the world's worst nuclear disaster. As the anniversary of the April 26, 1986, accident approaches and Russia’s war continues, it's clear that Ukrainian authorities were never prepared for this scenario. Russia’s invasion marks the first time that occupying a nuclear plant was part of a nation's military strategy.

Majority of Americans want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A new poll finds that a majority of Americans continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 56% of Americans favor requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks. That compares with 24% opposed and 20% who say they’re neither in favor nor opposed. Interviews for the poll were conducted before a federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. Airlines and airports immediately scrapped their requirements that passengers wear face coverings to protect against the coronavirus.

Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as virus rules ease

BEIJING (AP) — A health official says 4 million more people in Shanghai have been allowed to leave their homes as coronavirus quarantine rules ease. The official, Wu Ganyu, said a total of almost 12 million people have been allowed to leave their homes as China’s largest city tries to contain virus outbreaks. Authorities confined most of Shanghai’s 25 million people to their homes starting March 28 following a surge in infections. China’s case numbers in its latest infection surge are relatively low, but the ruling Communist Party is enforcing a “zero-COVID” strategy that has shut down major cities to isolate every case.

Mega dance company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the world’s leading dance competition companies sells the dream of Hollywood fame to hundreds of thousands of ambitious young dancers hoping to launch careers on television, in movies and on stage.But according to a joint investigation by the Associated Press and the Toronto Star, several dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company’s powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, The problems date back to the founding of Los Angeles-based Break The Floor Productions; as the company has grown into an industry powerhouse, its leaders perpetuated a culture of sex and silence, according to interviews with dozens of former and current staff and students.

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Streaming service Netflix is dealing with a sharp drop in subscribers by considering changes to its service that it has long resisted. Netflix suffered its first loss of subscribers in years, an unwelcome surprise that drove its stock down 25%. The company says it will try to minimize password sharing and consider creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising. Those changes are aimed at helping Netflix regain the momentum it's lost during the past year. Pandemic-driven lockdowns that kept people streaming content at home have lifted and services such as Apple and Walt Disney have begun to chip away at its vast audience.

Ukraine war refugees top 5 million as assault intensifies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday. When the number reached 4 million on March 30, the exodus exceeded the worst-case predictions of the Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. The receiving countries are providing various forms of support, but they are also calling for international help as they face the unprecedented challenge, especially now as Russia has intensified attacks in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The mayor of Warsaw says Poland's capital is at capacity and can't house more refugees.

Macron, Le Pen square off for decisive debate as vote looms

PARIS (AP) — In the climax of France’s presidential campaign, centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen will meet Wednesday evening in a one-on-one TV debate that promises to be tough for both. It could also prove decisive ahead of Sunday’s runoff vote. In 2017, a similar debate struck a decisive blow to Le Pen's campaign. She had looked hesitant, consulting notes piled up in front of her, appeared to lose her composure and made basic mistakes on economic topics — which Macron pounced on. This time, Macron, 44, has emerged ahead from the April 10 first round and is leading in opinion polls. But Le Pen, 53, has significantly narrowed the gap compared to 2017.

Palin on serving in Congress: 'It would be all about Alaska'

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Sarah Palin says she’s serious about her campaign for the U.S. House, telling The Associated Press that her unique place in American politics would put her in a stronger position representing Alaska in Washington. Still, she says that if Donald Trump runs for president in 2024 and asks her to be his running mate, she’ll consider it. Trump has endorsed Palin in her bid for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat. She is one of 48 candidates running for the seat following the death of Republican congressman Don Young. Palin was the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee.

Michelle Yeoh shows Asian immigrant women are 'Everything'

At 59, Michelle Yeoh commands the lead of the genre-twisting “Everything Everywhere All At Once” by playing someone often invisible — the Asian immigrant wife and mother trying to be everything for everyone. “An independent film on steroids” as she puts it, the flick recently went into wide theatrical release. Yeoh’s performance is drawing raves at a time when Asians and Asian Americans of all age ranges continue to be the target of pandemic-fueled racism in Chinatowns, cities and suburbs across the U.S. The Malaysian-born actress says she wanted to give voice to the mothers, aunties, grandmothers that you pass by in any Chinatown but never give a second glance.

