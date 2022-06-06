AP News Summary at 9:27 a.m. EDT

An infamous day. A search for answers. Will America tune in?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are coming up, and the public has been told to expect revelations. Over months, the panel has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents. All that to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Yet it’s questionable how much attention the public will pay the hearings in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting and amid high inflation. Nevertheless, the House panel is making history about one of the most consequential episodes in American democracy.

British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote that could oust him from power. Discontent with his rule is finally threatening to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals. The charismatic leader renowned for his ability to connect with voters has recently struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Still, most political observers think he will defeat the challenge Monday and remain prime minister. But the fact that enough lawmakers are demanding a vote represents a watershed moment for him. A narrow victory would leave him a hobbled leader whose days are likely numbered.

UK boosts Ukraine support with high-tech missile system

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The British government says the multiple-launch rocket systems it's offering to Ukraine will bring “a significant boost in capability” for the country’s efforts to resist Russia’s invasion. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement Monday that “if the international community continues its support, I believe Ukraine can win” its war against Russia. The statement came after comments Sunday by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He warned the West against sending longer-range rocket systems to Ukraine. The British government described the M270 weapon system as a “cutting edge” military asset which can strike targets up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) away “with pinpoint accuracy.” The United Kingdom gave no details about delivery dates.

Gunmen at Nigeria church shot from both inside and outside

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The gunmen who attacked a church during Sunday Mass in southwestern Nigeria opened fire inside and outside, killing at least 50 people. No one has claimed responsibility for the massacre, and local authorities said the gunmen had evaded capture. Worshippers had arrived for Pentecost Sunday Mass when gunfire erupted at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state. Bishop Jude Arogundade of the Ondo Diocese said there were gunmen inside the church but also other gunmen outside who then killed churchgoers fleeing in terror. Steven Omotayo, who lives near the church, rushed to the scene upon hearing the gunshots. He said the main entrance was said to have been locked, making it difficult for many to escape.

Can journalists and grieving communities coexist in tragedy?

NEW YORK (AP) — When tragedies like school shootings happen, journalists quickly follow in huge numbers, putting communities in the world's spotlight in their worst possible moment. It's a situation that often angers and frustrates people who want privacy to grieve and process things like the Uvalde school shooting, and the repetition frustrates journalists who have to cover seemingly the same story with no end in sight. Experts say there are things journalists can do to make the situation less burdensome on the communities, or add to the pain. Some in the communities are grateful that someone is there to document what happened for the world.

Biden hoping to avoid Summit of the Americas flop in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from policy issues like migration, climate change and inflation and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tops a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for the Biden administration. Some progressive Democrats have criticized it for bowing to pressure from exiles in the swing state of Florida and barring communist Cuba.

2022 midterms: What to watch in primaries in 7 states

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Primary elections in seven states Tuesday will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles this fall that will play into control of Congress. Many contests are being shaped by political divisions in both major parties — and the lingering shadow of former President Donald Trump. A string of Republican House incumbents are contending with challenges from the political right. Some challengers are embracing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. No incumbent governors or senators appear to be in imminent danger. The primaries are in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

In historic shift, far fewer teens face adult US courts

National data shows the number of children sent to adult courts for criminal prosecution in the U.S. has dropped to new lows as more states steer teenagers instead toward rehabilitation and counseling offered by juvenile courts. The trend has coincided with declines in arrests of young offenders. Advocates say 16- and 17-year-olds kept out of adult courts have been served better by programs that offer alternatives to detention. But some police chiefs say the juvenile justice system has become too lenient.

Axon halts plans for Taser drone as 9 on ethics board resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Axon, the company best known for developing the Taser, says it is halting plans to develop a Taser-equipped drone. The decision comes as a majority of its ethics board resigned over the controversial project. Company founder and CEO Rick Smith says last week’s announcement about the drone was designed to initiate a conversation about a potential solution after 19 children and two adults were killed in an elementary school in Ulvalde, Texas. But he said the company would pause its work after a backlash from the public and ethics board. Nine members of the board said Monday they were resigning over Smith’s decision to press forward with his public announcement about the project despite their concerns about it.

Wall Street futures point higher to open the week

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street futures jumped on Monday after the downturn in China’s service industries eased and news reports said the Biden administration might lift U.S. tariffs on some Chinese imports. Futures for the Dow climbed 0.9% and futures for the S&P 500 rose 1.1%. Oil prices gained to stay close to $120 per barrel. A survey showed activity in Chinese retailing and other service industries shrank in May but at a slower rate than April. The Wall Street Journal reported Washington planned to lift tariffs on Chinese-made solar panels and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said President Joe Biden was “looking at” ending others.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0