AP News Summary at 9:26 p.m. EST

Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency await in more competitive territory. Liberal states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have elected moderate Republicans in the past. But the Republicans this year appeared to be too conservative in these states, handing Democrats easy victories in a year that could otherwise prove difficult for the party. In Florida, a state that was once a battleground but has become increasingly Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term, defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

Former Trump spokeswoman Sanders elected Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been elected Arkansas governor and will be the first woman to lead the state. Sanders on Tuesday defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state. Sanders will succeed fellow Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Sanders shattered fundraising records in her bid for governor and campaigned primarily on national issues. She’s vowed to use the office to fight President Joe Biden’s agenda. She becomes the highest profile former Trump official elected to office.

In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore has been elected Maryland’s first Black governor. Moore, a best-selling author in his first run for public office, defeated Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented one of the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office. With the slogan “leave no one behind,” the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.

Voters in several states mulling abortion bans, protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion was on the ballot in several states Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion in a decision that led to near-total bans in a dozen states. In Michigan, supporters seeking to protect abortion rights in the state constitution collected more signatures than any other ballot initiative in state history. In Kentucky, voters were considering a ballot measure that would amend the state constitution to say there is no right to abortion. About two-thirds of U.S. voters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 90,000 voters across the country. Only about 1 in 10 say abortion should be illegal in all cases.

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. The business will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million. The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia but is sticking to Kyiv’s demands. Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal to the international community to “force Russia into real peace talks” reflected a softening of his refusal to negotiate with Moscow while Russian President Vladimir Putin is in power. But Zelenskyy's preconditions appear to be non-starters for Moscow, so it’s hard to see how his latest comments would advance any talks. Western weapons and aid have been key to Ukraine’s ability to fight off Russia’s invasion. Support for Ukraine has garnered strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress, but growing conservative opposition could complicate that if Republicans take control of the House in Tuesday’s elections.

Twitter to add 'official' mark to verified big accounts

Twitter says it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts it currently verifies. The move is part of new owner Elon Musk's overhaul of the platform's verification system. Twitter on Saturday announced it will offer subscriptions that include the existing “blue check” for $7.99 a month. That will effectively do away with the verification system that's been in place since 2009. Experts have expressed concern that making the checkmark available to anyone for a fee could lead to impersonations and the spreading misinformation and scams. The gray label, which Musk has floated earlier, is an apparent compromise.

Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it churns toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline. A range of warnings and watches remained in place Tuesday throughout the region. Nicole is expected to cross the Bahamas later Tuesday and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday night or Thursday. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which struck in late September. The hurricane center says Nicole's exact path remains uncertain but some Florida counties — including Flagler, Palm Beach and Volusia — have called for mandatory evacuations beginning Wednesday morning.

Myanmar tops Asian summit's agenda as global issues loom

BANGKOK (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders are convening in Cambodia, faced with the challenge of trying to curtail escalating violence in Myanmar while the country’s military-led government shows no signs of complying with the group’s peace plan. U.S. President Joe Biden will attend the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations just as Washington and Beijing are increasingly jockeying for influence in the region. It sets the stage for the Group of 20 meetings in Bali that immediately follow and are expected to include Chinese President Xi Jinping and possibly Russian President Vladimir Putin, then the APEC economic forum in Bangkok. By attending the ASEAN summit in person, Biden will be able to push American interests and demonstrate Washington’s commitment to the region.

Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama, has died. He was 73. Cook had Parkinson’s disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. A representative for the band says he died Tuesday at his home in Destin, Florida. The Country Music Hall of Fame says that as a guitarist, fiddle player and vocalist, Cook landed eight No. 1 songs on the country charts between spring 1980 and summer 1982 alongside cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook steered Alabama up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight."