AP News Summary at 9:22 a.m. EDT

Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party’s new leader, putting her in line to be confirmed as prime minister. Truss’s selection was announced Monday in London after a leadership election in which only about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. Truss beat rival Rishi Sunak, the government’s former Treasury chief. She faces immediate pressure to deliver on her promises to tackle a cost-of-living crisis walloping the U.K. and an economy heading into a potentially lengthy recession. Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally name Truss as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday.

Liz Truss: An heir to Thatcher intent on shaking up Britain

LONDON (AP) — Britain's soon-to-be new leader Liz Truss is the child of left-wing parents who grew up to be an admirer of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Now she is taking the helm as prime minister herself with a Thatcherite zeal to transform the U.K. One colleague who has known Truss since university says she is “a radical” who wants to “roll back the intervention of the state” in people’s lives just as Thatcher once did. Conservatives have embraced her promises to slash taxes and red tape. But she will face stiff challenges from day one with Britain facing soaring inflation and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Canadian manhunt continues for deadly stabbing suspects

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are searching across the expansive province of Saskatchewan for two men suspected of stabbing to death 10 people in an Indigenous community and a nearby town. It's one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history. Fifteen people also were injured in the series of knife attacks that led the James Smith Cree Nation to declare a state of emergency. Weldon town resident Ruby Works was close to one of Sunday's victims and said: “No one in this town is ever going to sleep again." Police Chief Evan Bray said authorities believe the suspects are in Saskatchewan's capital of Regina.

Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins

NEW YORK (AP) — The great red wave is looming. But as the 2022 midterm elections enter a final two-month sprint, leading Republicans fear their party’s advantage may be slipping. That's even as Democrats confront their president’s weak standing, deep voter pessimism and the weight of history. The shifting political landscape follows a string of President Joe Biden’s legislative victories on climate, health care and gun violence, just as Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidates in electoral battlegrounds struggle to broaden their appeal. But nothing has undermined the GOP’s momentum more than the Supreme Court’s decision to end abortion protections, which triggered a backlash even in the reddest of red states over the summer.

OPEC+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices fall

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, have cut their supplies to the global economy by 100,000 barrels per day, underlining their unhappiness with crude prices that have sagged because of recession fears. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for October rolls back the mostly symbolic increase of the same amount in September. The move follows a statement last month from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister that the group could reduce output at any time. The energy minsters said in a statement that the September increase was only for that month, and that the group could meet again at any time to address market developments.

Israeli army says soldier likely killed Al-Jazeera reporter

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a soldier likely killed a veteran Al Jazeera journalist in errant fire. A senior military official announced the results of an investigation Monday. He says the military’s top legal officer will not be launching a criminal probe into the incident. That means neither the soldier nor anyone in his chain of command will face punishment. Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in May while covering Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians blamed Israel for the killing. Israel initially said she may have been killed by militant fire, but later said a soldier may have hit her by mistake during an exchange of fire.

'Tale of two borders': Mexicans not seen at busy crossings

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The Border Patrol is seeing a dramatic shift in the type of migrants who come across the busiest places on the U.S.-Mexico. Migrants are now coming from more than 100 countries, and Mexicans are virtually absent. Mexicans still cross at other, more remote areas, where they may be more likely to escape detection. But migrants from countries outside Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries accounted for 41% of all stops the Border Patrol made from October to July. That's up from 12% three years ago. A pandemic rule that denies many a chance to seek asylum is driving change.

Kremlin claims sanctions are holding up natural gas supplies

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A senior Kremlin official is claiming that Western sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine are to blame for stoppages in Moscow’s supply of natural gas to Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made some of the bluntest comments yet on the standoff between Moscow and Western Europe over energy supplies. Peskov said Monday that problems with pumping the gas occurred “because of the sanctions.” He said that other reasons for the problems don’t exist. German officials have refuted those explanations saying they are merely a political power play. Germany’s Siemens Energy says turbine leaks can be fixed while gas continues to flow through the pipeline.

Lawyer's mission: Translate Tenn.'s bewildering abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion. For all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one. Then the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Akers pulled up Tennessee’s criminal abortion statute. She was shocked. It makes performing an abortion a Class C felony. There are no exceptions, not even to save a mother's life. Akers quit her job and is now touring the state explaining abortion law to doctors, and the intricacies of pregnancies to lawyers who might soon have to defend them.

Excitement rises as ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ arrives in Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is having its world premiere Monday night a the Venice International Film Festival. There’s the eagerness for the film itself, a mid-century styled psychological thriller. There’s also the arrival of Harry Styles, whose otherworldly fame and following may make the Timothée Chalamet mania seen on Friday seem downright quaint. Also of high interest was the press conference as rumored behind-the-scenes drama in the making of the film has exploded in the past few weeks, but Wilde declined to comment on the rumors and gossip.