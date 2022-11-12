AP News Summary at 9:21 p.m. EST

Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. If Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finishes ahead, her party will have a majority in the upper chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. If Republican challenger Adam Laxalt wins, the GOP will have a shot at picking up its 51st Senate seat and a straight majority in next month's Georgia runoff election. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner, with the state’s largest county saying it hoped to be effectively done by the evening.

Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Two historic aircraft have collided at an air show in Dallas. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. Emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The FAA says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Several videos posted on Twitter showed two planes appearing to collide in the air before they both crashed, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. The simmering rivalry between the Republican Party’s biggest stars enters a new, more volatile phase after the GOP’s underwhelming performance in what was supposed to be a blockbuster election year. DeSantis, who won a commanding reelection, is increasingly viewed as the party’s future, while Trump, whose preferred candidates lost races from Pennsylvania to Arizona, is widely blamed as a drag on the party. Trump is moving forward with plans to announce a third presidential bid on Tuesday.

Mark Kelly: Time to let go of `conspiracies of the past'

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly urged Arizonans to let go of “conspiracies of the past” on Saturday, calling for unity a day after he won re-election to a crucial Senate seat. Arizona was central to former President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory. Kelly pressed to move past the false claims of a fraudulent election have shaped the state’s politics for the past two years. Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters, who along with most of the rest of the GOP slate was endorsed by Trump after pushing the lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Ukrainian police, TV broadcasts return to long-occupied city

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say Ukrainian police officers and TV and radio broadcasts are returning to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops. The chief of the National Police of Ukraine said 200 officers were at work in the city, setting up checkpoints and documenting evidence of possible war crimes. He says police teams also were working to identify and neutralize unexploded ordnance, and one sapper was injured. Ukraine’s communications watchdog said national TV and radio broadcasts had resumed. Yet an adviser to Kherson’s mayor described the situation in the city after more than eight months of Russian occupation as “a humanitarian catastrophe.” He said residents desperately needed water, medicine and food.

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s recent move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China signals a new phase in relations between the globe’s two largest economies. Trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power. The export ban helps set the tone for President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Asia. Both leaders are likely to touch on the export ban, which Chinese officials were quick to condemn.

Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway

NEW YORK (AP) — Collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is confirming there was unauthorized access to its accounts just hours after the company filed for bankruptcy protection. The embattled company’s new CEO John Ray III said Saturday that FTX is switching off the ability to trade or withdraw funds and taking steps to secure customers’ assets. Analytics firm Elliptic estimates $477 million was missing from the exchange. A debate formed on social media about whether the exchange was hacked or a company insider had stolen funds. That's a possibility that cryptocurrency analysts couldn’t rule out.

Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport

PARIS (AP) — French officials say an Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” has died in the airport. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died Saturday after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F. That's according to official with the Paris airport authority, who said police and then a medical team treated him but were not able to save him. Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media. The airport official said Karimi Nasseri had been living in the airport again in recent weeks.

Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes

Federal prosecutors are asking a federal judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison. The document was filed Friday after Holmes' attorneys asked the judge for leniency, Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Leach portrayed Holmes as a liar who duped investors in her failed blood testing company out of hundreds of millions of dollars and put the health of patients at risk by going to market with an unproven and unreliable medical device. He also asked that Holmes pay more than $800 million in restitution. Holmes was convicted early this year four felony counts of investor fraud and conspiracy and is set to return to court in San Jose, California on November 18 for sentencing.

McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Since Utah Republican Mike Lee won his race comfortably against independent Evan McMullin, a debate has emerged over the Democrats’ strategy to back an independent rather than run their own candidate. Reeling Democrats are analyzing the effect McMullin's candidacy had on the race as well as downballot elections for state and local seats. Utah is among the fastest growing states, and Democrats hope they will be able to compete as the electorate becomes younger and more urban. Yet they haven’t won a Senate or gubernatorial race there since 1980. Republicans occupy every statewide office and this week expanded their supermajorities in the Legislature.