AP News Summary at 9:18 a.m. EDT

Some evacuated from Mariupol; US lawmaker Pelosi visits Kyiv

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations is working feverishly to get civilians out of the bombed-out ruins of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed on Sunday that she visited Ukraine’s president to show American support for the country’s defense against Russian aggression. Russia is mounting a high-stakes offensive in coastal southern Ukraine and the country’s eastern industrial heartland. As many as 100,000 people are believed to be trapped in blockaded Mariupol. They include up to 1,000 civilians who were hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath a sprawling steel plant that is the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians. Limited evacuations took place on Saturday.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows US support

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing continued U.S. support to help Ukraine defeat Russia. They spoke in Poland on Sunday after visiting Kyiv to assess Ukraine’s needs for the next phase of the war. The members praised the courage of the Ukrainian people and said the U.S. would stand with them until they secured victory.Pelosi is second in line to the presidency after the vice president. She was the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia’s war began more than two months ago. Her previously unannounced visit came just days after Moscow bombed the Ukrainian capital while the U.N. secretary-general was there.

En plein air: NYC aims to keep outdoor lifestyle post-virus

NEW YORK (AP) — As New York City forges ahead with its recovery, the pandemic is leaving lasting imprints, especially on city roadways: less room for cars and more space for people. As the COVID-19 outbreak ravaged New York City two years ago, one of the world’s most congested and bustling metropolises found itself transformed into grids of mostly deserted streets and sidewalks as businesses shuttered and virus-wary denizens shut themselves in. Now the city is drafting new rules that would allow eateries to make outdoor dining permanent, although the policy is being challenged in court. The city is also announcing plans to close off even more streets to vehicles on Sundays so pedestrians have more room to roam in warmer months.

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. The statement said that they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.” It did not elaborate further. The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Led by Wynonna's powerful vocals and Naomi's harmonies, their hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge," "Mama He’s Crazy," and “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain." The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.

ESSAY: For a gay country boy, Naomi Judd did build a bridge

Over their nearly three decade career, the mother-daughter duo of The Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs. For Jeff McMillan, an editor at The Associated Press, the Judds' music provided a lifeline of sorts throughout his life. That was apparent Saturday after Naomi Judd's death was announced by her daughters. McMillan writes in an appreciation that dealing with bullying as a pre-teen, the insecurities of the narrator of their song “Mama He's Crazy” was relatable. “Love Is Alive” provided comfort after McMillan's father died. Through health troubles and more, McMillan writes that the Judds' lyrics, and their own life stories, provided a source of kinship and strength.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protest govts

PARIS (AP) — Citizens and trade unions across Europe are taking to the streets for May Day marches, putting out protest messages to their governments. The holiday in France to honor workers is being used as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. Police in Turkey moved in on Istanbul protesters. They detained 164 people trying to enter barred-off Taksim Square where 34 people were killed In 1977 during a May Day event when shots were fired into the crowd from a nearby building. An outdoor mega-concert was set for Rome with peace an underlying theme for Italian protesters, with calls for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Moroccan prison program aims to de-radicalize IS veterans

SALE, Morocco (AP) — Morocco's prison authority has been offering “de-radicalization” training since 2017 to former Islamic State group fighters and others convicted of terrorism offenses. The program's ninth batch of graduates completed the course of classes last week. The Associated Press and other media were invited to observe their graduation ceremony in a prison in Sale near the capital Rabat. Graduating from the program doesn't make inmates automatically eligible for early release but does increase their chances of getting a royal pardon or a reduced sentence. One graduate said he had seen all the horrors of war as a combatant for the Islamic State group and realized the fight “had nothing to do with our religion." He says he has now disavowed extremism.

DC's National Guard takes to the streets in recruitment push

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a decade, the Washington, D.C., National Guard contingent has been a semi-hidden presence — sheltered inside the D.C. Armory behind security checkpoints in an area of southeastern Washington with almost-zero foot traffic next to the abandoned hulk of RFK stadium. But in March, the local guard opened its first proper recruiting office in the city since 2010. The commander, Maj. Gen. Sherrie McCandless, describes the move as a new push for visibility and an emphasis on the guard’s local connections at a time when many residents might be ripe for recruitment.

