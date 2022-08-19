AP News Summary at 9:17 a.m. EDT

Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns: 'People need us'

ZOLOCHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. Care is being provided in the hardest-hit areas by doctors who have refused to evacuate or have rushed in as volunteers, putting themselves at great risk. The district hospital in the northeastern town of Zolochiv near the Russian border doesn't have a single building that has escaped artillery damage. The staff has dwindled from 120 to just 47, but the facility's administrator says they stay because “people need us.”

China's response to Pelosi visit a sign of future intentions

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was anything but subtle — dispatching warships and military aircraft to all sides of the self-governing island democracy, and firing ballistic missiles into the waters nearby. The dust has still not settled, with Taiwan now conducting drills of its own and Beijing announcing it has more maneuvers planned, but experts say a lot can already be gleaned from what China has done, and has not done, so far. China will also be drawing lessons about its own military capabilities from the exercises.

Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he committed to making public at least part of the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday gave prosecutors a week to submit a copy of the affidavit with proposed redactions for the information it wants to keep secret. It comes a little more than a week after the FBI seized classified and top secret information during a search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last week. A prosecutor said the investigation into whether Trump illegally stored classified records is still “in its early stages.”

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Iran deal tantalizingly close, but US faces new hurdles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last week’s attack on author Salman Rushdie and the indictment of an Iranian national for plotting to murder former national security adviser John Bolton have given the Biden administration new headaches as it attempts to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. A resolution may be tantalizingly close. But as the U.S. and Europe weigh Iran’s latest response to an EU proposal believed by most to be the West’s final offer, the administration faces new and potentially insurmountable domestic political hurdles to successfully forging a lasting agreement.

Prince William charity invests with bank tied to dirty fuels

LONDON (AP) — The conservation charity founded by Prince William, second in line to the British throne and a well-known environmentalist, keeps its investments in a bank that is one of the world’s biggest backers of fossil fuels. The Royal Foundation also has money invested in a fund that backed giant food companies linked to tropical deforestation through their use of palm oil. The Royal Foundation said by email that it had followed Church of England guidelines on ethical investment since 2015, and goes beyond them. It’s not clear what, if any, role Prince William had in investment decisions, as he did not respond to requests for comment. Experts in green finance say such investments are a governance blind spot.

Nigeria's Osun River: Sacred, revered and increasingly toxic

OSOGBO, Nigeria (AP) — The Osun River flows through a forest designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is revered by the Yoruba-speaking people of southwestern Nigeria. But it’s under constant threat of pollution from waste disposal and other human activity. That includes dozens of illegal gold mines whose runoff fills the river with toxic metals. The servants of Osun are women mostly between the ages of 30 and 60. They leave behind everything from their secular lives to serve both the goddess and the king. They have little interaction with outsiders, allowing them to devote themselves fully to the goddess, whom they worship daily at a shrine tucked deep inside the grove.

North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city has reversed course on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings. The group decided to reconsider at a special meeting Thursday following complaints from conservative lawmakers and widespread bashing from citizens. Seven of the nine members of the Fargo Board of Education, including four newcomers who took office in June, had voted last week to cancel a previous board edict to recite the pledge that passed a couple of months before the election. The new board said the oath did not align with the district’s diversity and inclusion code. All but one of the board members voted to reinstate the pledge, saying the controversy was a distraction to the district.

Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — It's an increasingly familiar sight in U.S. cities and suburbs: workers in gloves and masks, spraying yards for mosquitoes. As climate change widens the insect's range and lengthens its prime season, more Americans are resorting to the booming industry of professional extermination. But the chemical bombardment worries scientists who fear over-use of pesticides is harming pollinators and worsening a growing threat to birds that eat insects. Federal officials report “dramatic” increases in illnesses spread by mosquitoes and other blood feeders, including Zika and West Nile viruses. At the same time, many beneficial insect species are threatened with extinction. Some experts say spraying should be a last resort, after removing breeding sites like standing water.

From 'She-Hulk' to JLo, variety's key for director Kat Coiro

“She-Hulk” director Kat Coiro looks to Rob Reiner's choices particularly in the 1980's when it comes to choosing what projects she wants to make. In the 80s, Reiner bounced between films such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “Stand By Me" and “The Princess Bride." Like Reiner, Coiro says she wants to change things up in her career so she's always learning. Besides taking on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” for Disney+, Coiro is planning to direct a buddy comedy action movie with Nick Jonas and Glen Powell and a 1990′s-style mystery thriller based on the Liane Moriarty book “The Husband’s Secret.”