AP News Summary at 9:15 p.m. EDT

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been formally proclaimed sovereign of the U.K. in a ceremony in London. The development Saturday came as details emerged of the highly choreographed ceremonies that will end with the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19. In this time of sorrow, there was also signs of reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared jointly in Windsor to thank thousands of mourners who came to lay floral tributes to the queen. It was the first time that the quarelling younger generation of royals had worked together since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

Stepping up: Next generation of royals to see more scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and wife Kate have made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Their “walkabout” was the first time the brothers have appeared amicably together in public since March 2020. The display of unity comes at a time when the younger generation of Britain’s royal family must step up their responsibilities significantly. William, long second-in-line to the throne, is now the heir apparent after his father, King Charles III, became Britain’s new monarch upon his mother’s death. That means William and Kate, both 40 and parents of three young children, immediately assume a much more central role as the new face of the monarchy.

Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress' secrets in sealed rooms, lock bags

WASHINGTON (AP) — Security-sealed rooms and lock bags are some of the ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured. It's an elaborate system of government protocols and high-level security clearances. And it stands in stark contrast to the storage room stash of secrets at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. As the Justice Department’s probe into the Republican former president’s handling of White House materials deepens, lawmakers of both parties have more questions than answers. The search of Trump's private club is unprecedented for a former president. Intelligence officials have offered to brief congressional leaders possibly as soon as next week. But that could be delayed.

Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek has defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) to win her first U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as a dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career. Swiatek’s victory improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. She won the French Open in June for the second time and is the first woman since 2016 to collect two major titles in a season. Jabeur is now 0-2 in Slam finals. She was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July.

Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Payment processor Visa Inc. says it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops. The move disclosed Saturday marks a major win for gun control advocates. They say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a preclude to a mass shooting. But gun rights advocates have argued such a step would unfairly segregate legal gun sales when most sales do not lead to mass shootings. Visa said it would adopt the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant code for gun sales, just announced Friday. Until Friday, gun store sales were considered “general merchandise.” It joins Mastercard and AmEx, who said they would also start adopting the standard.

GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are seeking to overhaul how elections are run by becoming their state’s chief election official say they are fighting against a corrupt system. They're even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The candidates are Arizona’s Mark Finchem, Michigan’s Kristina Karamo, Nevada’s Jim Marchant and New Mexico’s Audrey Trujillo. They appeared at a conference Saturday at a South Florida hotel. The event featured numerous speakers falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Marchant, an ardent Trump supporter, says the candidates' "biggest enemy is our own party.”

Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor who was arrested by white police officers while watering the flowers of a neighbor has filed a federal lawsuit over the ordeal. Michael Jennings is suing three officers and the central Alabama town of Childersburg for an unspecified amount of money. He alleges the arrest violated his constitutional rights and caused lingering problems including emotional distress and anxiety. Jennings was helping out a friend by watering plants when a neighbor called police about a suspicious person and officers showed up. He was arrested after refusing to provide identification, but the charge was later dropped. A city attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Indiana Jones, Black Panther take spotlight at Disney expo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — An emotional Harrison Ford has unveiled a trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones film, saying this one will be his last. Ford and castmate Phoebe Waller-Bridge appeared on stage at Disney's D23 Expo after an arena-sized audience in Anaheim watched the trailer. Ford choked up as he called making the film an “incredible experience” and said “this one is fantastic.” He also said “this is it, I will not fall down for you again." Cast members of ”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" showed footage from the new film. The scene acknowledges the death of Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa. Boseman died of prostate cancer in 2020.

Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21. Marcus Freeman became the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games. Gilmore, the brother of Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts, picked off a pass by Tyler Buchner with 4:35 left, raced to the end zone and then jumped into the stands where Marshall fans were already celebrating the victory. Marshall (2-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to play at Notre Dame Stadium, beat a team ranked in the top 10 for just the second time in school history.