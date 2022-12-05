AP News Summary at 9:15 a.m. EST

Ukrainians hid orphaned children from Russian deportation

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Throughout the war in Ukraine, Russian authorities have been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories to raise them as their own. At least 1,000 children were seized from schools and orphanages in the Kherson region during Russia’s eight-month occupation of the area, their whereabouts still unknown. But locals say even more orphans would have been taken had it not been for the efforts of some in the community who tried to hide as many as they could. Analysts say Russian officials are conducting a deliberate depopulation campaign in occupied parts of Ukraine and deporting children under the guise of medical rehabilitation schemes and adoption programs.

Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing the case of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. The case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court. Colorado designer Lorie Smith and her supporters say ruling against her would force artists including painters, photographers, writers and musicians to do work that is against their faith. Smith's opponents say if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples or immigrants, among others.

China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero COVID' ends

BEIJING (AP) — China is easing some of the world’s most stringent anti-COVID controls and authorities say new variants are weaker. But they have yet to say when they might end a "zero-COVID“ strategy that confines millions of people to their homes and set off protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign. Commuters in Beijing and at least 16 other cities are allowed to board buses and subways without a virus test in the previous 48 hours for the first time in months. The government announced plans to vaccinate millions of elderly people. That spurred hopes for quick reopening of the country. But health experts and economists warn it will be mid-2023 and possibly 2024 before “zero COVID” ends.

Power outages could last days after shootings at substations

Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act. A spokesman for Duke Energy said at a news conference with local officials Sunday that the damage caused the night before could take days to repair. Power was out for roughly 35,400 customers Monday morning, down by several thousand from the peak of the outages. In response, officials had announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. County schools are closed Monday. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says authorities have not determined a motivation but it appeared gates were breached at both sites.

Warnock, Walker: Starkly different choices for Black voters

ATLANTA (AP) — Raphael Warnock is the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia, having broken the color barrier with a special election victory in January 2021. Now Warnock can add another distinction by winning a full six-year term in a Tuesday runoff. Standing in the way is another Black man, Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The two men have cut different paths and offer clearly opposing visions for the country, including on race and racism, despite their common upbringings in the wake of the civil rights movement and the guarantee of a historical first from their Senate matchup. Black voters in this Deep South state say the choice is stark.

Sudan's generals, pro-democracy group ink deal to end crisis

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s coup leaders and the main pro-democracy group have signed a deal to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the military takeover last year. But key players refused to participate, and no deadline was set for the transition to begin. The framework was signed Monday by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo and the leaders of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change. It appears to offer only the broadest outlines for how the country will resume its progression to democracy. That process was upended in October 2021, when Burhan unseated the civilian half of Sudan’s ruling Sovereignty Council with Dagolo’s backing.

Spain or Morocco? World Cup passions blur in Spanish exclave

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — The World Cup knockout game between Spain and Morocco will bring millions of fans on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar together around screens in bars and living rooms to see which country will keep alive its dream of soccer glory. But loyalties be blurred in Spain’s tiny North African territory of Ceuta where identities often mix in unpredictable ways. Sulaika Hosain is “100% Spanish” yet her sympathies will tilt toward Morocco come kickoff on Tuesday in Qatar. She says that "when Morocco plays, something moves inside me.”

US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact

U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 were each down about 0.4% before the bell Monday. It was unclear how much Russian oil the two sanctions measures might remove from the global market, tightening supply and driving up prices. U.S. benchmark crude oil picked up $2.17 to $82.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90

Actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street,” Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday. Sesame Workshop tweeted Sunday evening that it “mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years.” McGrath was a founding cast member of “Sesame Street” when the show premiered in 1969. He is survived by his wife, Ann Logan Sperry, and their five children.

Oxford Dictionaries names 'goblin mode' its word of the year

LONDON (AP) — Oxford Dictionaries has announced its 2022 word of the year: “goblin mode.” It defines the term as “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” First seen on Twitter in 2009, “goblin mode” gained popularity in 2022 as people around the world emerged uncertainly from pandemic lockdowns. The word of the year is intended to reflect “the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months." For the first time, this year’s winning phrase was chosen by public vote, from among three finalists selected by Oxford Languages lexicographers: goblin mode, metaverse and the hashtag IStandWith.