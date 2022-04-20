AP News Summary at 9:14 p.m. EDT

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs. The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week. A notice of appeal was filed in federal court in Tampa. The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

Russia's Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk 'nightmare'

CHERNOBYL, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian forces invaded and occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, they dug trenches in one of the world’s most radioactive places. Experts fear that they were, in effect, digging their own graves. Thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into the Chernobyl exclusion zone at the start of the war, churning up soil contaminated by the world's worst nuclear disaster. As the anniversary of the April 26, 1986, accident approaches and Russia’s war continues, it's clear that Ukrainian authorities were never prepared for this scenario. Russia’s invasion marks the first time that occupying a nuclear plant was part of a nation's military strategy.

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are tightening the noose around the defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant that is the last known Ukrainian stronghold in in the besieged city of Mariupol. A fighter apparently on the inside issued a video plea for help and said: “We may have only a few days or hours left.” With the holdouts punished by new bombing attacks, another attempt to evacuate civilians trapped in the ruined port city has failed because of continued fighting. Separately, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says Russian forces now control 80 percent of it. It is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Israel, Gaza militants trade fire as Mideast tensions mount

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants have fired several rockets into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip as Israeli aircraft hit Gaza militant sites in response to a previous rocket strike. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the rockets and airstrikes fired late Wednesday into early Thursday. It was the second rocket attack from Gaza this week. Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in recent days. The Islamic militant group Hamas that rules Gaza had issued vague threats earlier Wednesday over a planned march through Jerusalem by Israeli ultra-nationalists. But Israeli police blocked roads and prevented the marchers from reaching dense Palestinian neighborhoods, after a similar event nearly a year ago helped trigger an Israel-Gaza war.

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Michigan lawmaker's forceful speech rebuts 'grooming' attack

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker, mother and LGBTQ rights supporter who was accused by a Republican colleague of wanting to “groom” schoolchildren says her impassioned response resonated because people are sick of such attacks. Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow's remarks went viral after Republican Sen. Lana Theis attacked her in a fundraising email. McMorrow had criticized Theis for giving an invocation in which she claimed children are under attack by “forces” that want to indoctrinate them with ideas not supported by their parents. The salvos are among the latest to draw attention as conservatives push to make education a political wedge issue.

Macron attacks Le Pen on Russia, Muslim headscarf ban pledge

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has torn into his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in a television debate for her ties to Russia and for wanting to strip Muslim women of their right to cover their heads in public, as he seeks the votes he needs to win another 5-year term. In their only head-to-head confrontation before the electorate has its say in Sunday’s winner-takes-all vote, Macron took the gloves off, arguing that his rival is unsuitable to lead the nuclear-armed and ethnically diverse European power. Le Pen, in turn, sought to appeal to voters struggling with surging prices. She said Wednesday bringing down the cost of living would be her priority if elected as France’s first woman president.

Southwest wildfires force evacuations, tighten resources

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona wildfire has more than tripled in size after tearing through two dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes. The wind-whipped fire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned to more than 30 square miles by Wednesday afternoon. Forest Service officials say flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry grass, shrubs and pine trees. Weather conditions improved Wednesday but stronger winds are expected to return Thursday. Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott. Crews also were busy trying to corral fires in New Mexico and Colorado.

Blac Chyna testifies of happy early days with Kardashians

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former reality TV star Blac Chyna testified that all was joyful between her, her fiancé Rob Kardashian, and his famous family before the day in 2016 when everything went sour. Chyna was testifying in Los Angeles court in her lawsuit against Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and his sisters including Kim Kardashian, who she alleges ruined her TV career. Chyna described the gleeful celebration she and Rob Kardashian had when they learned their show “Rob & Chyna” had been greenlit for a second season. Later Wednesday, she's expected to testify of the following day when a fight would lead to the end of their relationship.

Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The idea was presented to Florida lawmakers in a movie house outside Orlando 55 years ago: Let Disney form its own government and in exchange it would create a futuristic city of tomorrow. That city never materialized, but Walt Disney World became an economic juggernaut, and its government retained unprecedented powers in deciding what and how to build. Now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney’s government in a move that jeopardizes the symbiotic relationship between the state and company. The move follows the company’s opposition to what critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

