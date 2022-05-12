AP News Summary at 9:14 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators say they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. It's an extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack. The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas for McCarthy of California and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.

Russian threats push Finland toward joining NATO alliance

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Finland’s leaders have come out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days. That would amount to a historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors. The Kremlin has reacted to the move by Finland by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.

EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finland appears on the cusp of joining NATO. Sweden could follow suit. By year's end, they could stand among the alliance's ranks. Russia's war in Ukraine has provoked a public about face on membership in the two Nordic countries. They are already NATO's closest partners, but should Russia respond to their membership moves they might soon need the organization's military support. The two are a perfect fit for NATO. Their armed forces, and political and legal systems, are in lock step with the alliance. They bring high-tech military equipment and high levels of defense spending with them. Their accession would double the length of NATO's borders with Russia. It's unclear exactly how Moscow will respond.

N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread explosively across the country. The announcement Friday came a day after it acknowledged its first COVID-19 cases of the pandemic. North Korea likely doesn't have enough testing supplies and said the cause of the fevers was unclear. Experts have warned a COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population. Some experts say the North's admissions of an outbreak suggested a willingness to receive outside aid. It previously shunned vaccines offered by the U.N.-backed COVAX program, possibly because they have monitoring requirements.

Powell: 'Soft' economic landing may be out of Fed's control

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, fresh off winning Senate confirmation for a second four-year term, for the first time Thursday acknowledged that high inflation and economic weakness overseas could thwart his efforts to avoid a recession. Previously, Powell has sought to portray the Fed’s efforts to tighten interest rates as consistent with a so-called “soft landing” for the economy. In that scenario, the Fed would tighten borrowing costs enough to cool the economy and bring down inflation, without going so far as to tip the economy into recession. But on Thursday he acknowledged such a soft landing may be out of the Fed's control.

The AP Interview: US 'vulnerable' to COVID without new shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new White House COVID-19 coordinator is issuing a dire warning. He says in an Associated Press interview that the U.S. will be increasingly vulnerable to the coronavirus this fall and winter if Congress doesn’t swiftly approve new funding for more vaccines and treatments. Dr. Ashish Jha said in the interview Thursday that Americans’ immune protection from the virus is waning, the virus is adapting to be more contagious and booster doses for most people will be necessary — with the potential for enhanced protection from a new generation of shots.

Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Astronomers have unveiled the first wild but fuzzy image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Nearly all galaxies, including our own, are believed to have these giant black holes at their center, where light and matter cannot escape. That makes it extremely hard to get pictures of them. The image released Thursday was made by eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world. This is not the first picture of a black hole. The same international group released the first one in 2019 from a distant galaxy.

US reckoning with role in Native American boarding schools

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. government has not been open to investigating its role in stripping Native Americans of their cultures and identities in boarding schools. Until now. That’s partly because people who know first-hand the persistent trauma caused by the boarding school system are positioned in the U.S. government. Still, the work to uncover the truth and create a path for healing will require financial resources. Tribes will have to navigate federal laws on repatriation to take Native children who died and are buried at boarding schools home. And some survivors might be hesitant to recount the painful past and trust the federal government to collect the stories.

EXPLAINER: What's behind the baby formula shortage?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term problems hit the biggest U.S. brands. So what should you do if you can't find formula? Talk with your pediatrician or call a local food bank to see if they can help locate some options. Experts also recommend checking with smaller stores and pharmacies, which may still have supplies when larger stores run out. Most regular baby formulas contain the same basic ingredients and nutrients, so parents using those products shouldn’t hesitate to buy a different brand if they’re having trouble finding their regular one. Parents of infants requiring specialty formulas should talk to their doctor if they can’t find those products.

Storm chasers face host of dangers beyond severe weather

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The deaths of four storm chasers over the last two weeks have underscored the inherent dangers of pursuing severe weather events and navigating traffic. A meteorologist from Mexico was killed in a car crash on Wednesday while chasing violent weather in Minnesota. Three University of Oklahoma students were killed on April 30 when a semitrailer struck their vehicle while they were returning from chasing a tornado in Kansas. Greg Tripoli is an atmospheric and oceanic scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He says storm chasing can produce useful data but more often students want the thrill of seeing a tornado. He says the biggest danger that chasers face is a car accident as people travel at high speeds pursuing storms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0