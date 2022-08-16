AP News Summary at 9:14 a.m. EDT

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House on Tuesday. Voters in Alaska as well as Wyoming are weighing in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney’s team is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman. Hageman has harnessed the full fury of the Trump movement in her bid to defeat Cheney. In Alaska, a new nonpartisan primary system is giving a periodic Trump critic, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an opportunity to survive the former president's wrath.

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is rebuffing an effort to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. In court papers Monday, prosecutors argue the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the affidavit contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In a statement on his social media platform, Trump called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.

Blasts, fire hits military depot in Russian-annexed Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Massive explosions and fires have hit a military depot in Russia-annexed Crimea. They forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people Tuesday. it was the second time in recent days that the Ukraine war’s focus has turned to the peninsula. Russia blamed the blasts at an ammunition storage facility in Mayskoye on an “act of sabotage” without naming the perpetrators. As with last week’s explosions, they led to speculation that Ukrainian forces may have staged an attack on the peninsula. Ukraine has stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility for any of the fires or explosions. If Ukrainian forces were responsible, the blasts would represent a significant escalation in the war.

Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have pulled off a quiet first in legislation passed this month: the creation of a tax targeting stock buybacks. The bill includes a new 1% excise tax on companies’ purchases of their own shares, a tactic that companies have long used to return cash to investors and bolster their stock’s price. Democrats say that instead of buying back shares, big companies should use the money to increase employees’ wages or invest in their business. But is that likely to happen with the tax? Some experts are skeptical. The tax on stock buybacks is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.

Putin blasts US 'hegemony,' predicts end to 'unipolar' world

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the U.S. of trying to encourage extended hostilities in Ukraine as part of what he described as part of Washington’s alleged efforts to maintain its global hegemony. Addressing a security conference attended by military officials from Africa,, Asia and Latin America on Tuesday, Putin reaffirmed his long-held claim that he sent troops into Ukraine in response to Washington turning the country into an “anti-Russia” bulwark. The speech represented the latest attempt by the Russian leader to rally support amid bruising Western sanctions that targeted the Russian economy and finance along with its government structures, top officials and businesses for Moscow’s action in Ukraine.

China sets sanctions on Taiwan figures to punish US, island

BEIJING (AP) — China is imposing visa bans and other sanctions on Taiwanese political figures as it raises pressure on the island and the U.S. in response to successive congressional visits. The Chinese Communist Party office that announced the sanctions says they're designed to punish diehard supporters of Taiwanese independence. The measures apply to Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the U.S. and others, but it's unclear whether they will have any impact. China considers self-governed Taiwan to be its territory. It held military exercises recently that including firing missiles over the island. It announced more drills Monday without offering further details. The U.S. says China is seeking to erode the status quo with its provocative response to recent congressional visits to the island.

Columbia River's salmon are at the core of ancient religion

ALONG THE COLUMBIA RIVER (AP) — The Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest, which Natives call Nch’i-Wána, or “the great river,” has sustained Indigenous people in the region for millennia. The river's salmon and the roots and berries that grow around the area, are known as “first foods" because of the belief that they volunteered to sacrifice themselves for the benefit of humans at the time of Creation. These foods are prominently featured in longhouse ceremonies and rituals. The foods and the river are still threatened by industrialization, climate change and pollution. Many Indigenous people still live along the river because their blood lines are there and the practice of their faith requires them to do so.

Kenya's Odinga says he'll challenge close election loss

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan opposition figure Raila Odinga says he’ll challenge the results of the close presidential election with “all legal options” after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner. Odinga’s announcement brings new uncertainty to a country where last Tuesday’s vote was widely considered as its most peaceful. Now East Africa’s most stable democracy faces weeks of disputes and the possibility that the Supreme Court will order a fresh election. Already, religious and other leaders have pleaded for calm in a country with a history of deadly post-election violence.

Olympic champion Ellia Green finds liberation in transition

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — One of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s rugby sevens team at the 2016 Olympics has transitioned to male. Olympic champion Ellia Green realized as a young child that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Green tells The Associated Press that transitioning since retiring from professional rugby has been the best decision of his life. Realizing that sharing that experience could be lifesaving for others is what compelled Green to go public in a video to be shown at an international summit aimed at ending transphobia and homophobia in sport. The summit is being hosted in Ottawa as part of the Bingham Cup rugby tournament.

How to take your garden and yard back from the mosquitoes

Life comes with lots of little annoyances, few of them littler or more annoying than mosquitoes. And besides their bites they can spread diseases. There are several easy and environmentally safe measures you can take to reduce or eliminate mosquitoes from your yard and garden. The best control is prevention. Get rid of all standing water on your property. If you have a purposeful water feature like a pond or birdbath you can try adding a bacterium called Bti. It comes in briquettes and other forms that you can put in the water. The CDC says it doesn't hurt other animals and insects. Other simple tips include running a fan on the patio, and wearing long sleeves. Avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn.