AP News Summary at 9:13 a.m. EST

GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are on the cusp of retaking control of the House, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority. Control of the House would give conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a slim numerical advantage will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted. Still, the party is on track to achieve 218 with seats in California and other states still too early to call.

With Russia's retreat in Kherson, reports of abuses emerge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police and U.N. investigators say they are looking into alleged Russian abuses in Kherson during eight months of occupation of the key southern city. The inquiry will examine torture sites and enforced disappearances and detentions. The head of the U.N. human rights office’s monitoring mission in Ukraine on Tuesday decried a “dire humanitarian situation” in the city. Matilda Bogner said her teams are looking to travel to Kherson to try to verify allegations of nearly 80 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention it has turned up in the area. Meanwhile, the mayor of Kyiv is reporting that airstrikes have hit two residential buildings in the capital.

G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies remain divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine but appear prepared to convey a strong message from most condemning the war. A draft declaration seen Tuesday by The Associated Press reiterated the stance expressed in the UN General Assembly’s March 2 resolution that “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation." But the statement also noted there were different views on the situation and on sanctions against Russia. It also says G-20 was not the forum for resolving security issues. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address appealed to fellow leaders to press for an end to the nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and sent food and energy prices soaring.

Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle lawsuits nationwide over the impact of the prescriptions its pharmacies filled for powerful prescription opioid painkillers. The deal would still need to be approved by 43 states to take effect. It follows a similar announcement from pharmacy chains CVS Health and Walgreen Co. They each said they would pay about $5 billion over time to settle suits they face. The opioid crisis in the U.S. has been linked more more than 500,000 deaths over the past two decades. Major drugmakers and distributors have already announced, and in some cases, finalized settlements.

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students hid inside laboratory closets and dorm rooms across the University of Virginia after getting warnings of an active shooter. Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But those students are now struggling to deal with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday. Police spent 12 hours searching for the suspect before taking a 22-year-old student into custody Monday morning. Students across the campus barricaded doors and slept in libraries during the search.

World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday. The projection came in a U.N. report released in July that said much of the growth expected between now and 2050 is coming from just eight countries. Half of those are in sub-Saharan Africa: Nigeria, Congo, Ethiopia and Tanzania. The U.N. says that populations in the region are growing at 2.5% — more than three times the global average. Still, experts say the bigger threat to the environment is consumption, which is highest in developed countries not undergoing big population increases. The report also said that India is expected to overtake China next year as the world's most populous country.

Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night. Trump is looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning. The former president had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to win his party’s nomination by locking in early support and keeping potential challengers at bay. Instead, Trump now finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates in last week's midterm elections.

Israeli liberals fear new government will undo gains

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s outgoing coalition has been the most diverse in the country's history, bringing a slew of progressive policies on the environment, LGBTQ issues and funding for the country’s Arab minority. But now, Israel's expected new coalition government — overwhelmingly male, religious and right-wing — is promising to roll back many of the achievements pushed forward by its predecessor. The next government is expected to bring with it a markedly different agenda, prompting concern from activists and liberals over where their country is headed. The worries are compounded by the coalition’s intention to weaken the Supreme Court — often the last recourse for minority groups against discriminatory legislation.

World Cup prize money disparity is an obstacle to Equal Pay

World Cup prize money continues to be a sticking point for equality in soccer despite the historic equal pay agreement between U.S. Soccer and its men’s and women’s teams. The U.S. national teams earlier this year decided to split prize money. That means that the haul from playing in the sport’s most prestigious tournaments will be distributed equally between players for both teams. It was a landmark agreement and hailed as an important step for equality even beyond sports. But other nations haven’t followed suit.

Grammy nominations to be announced, with 5 new categories

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Recording Academy will announce nominees for its 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning with some significant additions. The academy earlier this year added a special song for social change award and five new categories including songwriter of the year – which will honor music’s best composer. The non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriter for a body of new work. This year’s announcement will be made on a livestream beginning at noon Eastern. The Grammy Awards will be handed out Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.