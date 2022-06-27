AP News Summary at 9:09 a.m. EDT

G-7 leaders confer with Zelenskyy, prep new aid for Ukraine

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Leading economic powers conferred by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they underscored their commitment to Ukraine for the long haul. Group of Seven leaders in their Monday meeting in the German Alps were finalizing plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. The U.S. was also preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv to help Ukraine fight back against Vladimir Putin’s aggression. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the formal announcement.

Russia 'pouring fire' on Ukrainian city as offensive mounts

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says Russia is mounting an all-out assault on the last Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern region, “pouring fire” from the ground and air. It comes as Western leaders meet in Germany to discuss ways of bolstering support for Kyiv. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Russian forces are pummeling Lysychansk after capturing the neighboring city of Sievierodonetsk in recent days. The mayor of the city of Sloviansk, to the west, accused Russian forces of firing cluster munitions that hit a residential area, killing at least one man.

NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance wants to increase the size of its rapid reaction forces from the current 40,000 to over 300,000. Speaking Monday ahead of a NATO summit later this week in Madrid, Stoltenberg said that allies will agree to deliver further military support to Ukraine when they convene in Spain. Stoltenberg said NATO members will agree on a “strengthened assistance package” including secure communication and anti-drone systems. Over the long term, Stoltenberg said allies aim to help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era armaments to modern NATO equipment.

Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruling to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision is unpopular with a majority of Americans — but did that matter? The short answer: it’s complicated. The relationship between the two has been studied and debated by legal and political scholars. There’s evidence that the public has an indirect role in the judiciary, but that might be changing. And researchers acknowledge a relationship between the two, but it’s probably not a direct link. Scholars point to judicial appointments and court legitimacy as potential ways that the public has indirect influence over the court, but recent political trends may be undermining that influence.

A ‘sucker punch’: Some women fear setback to hard-won rights

Reproductive freedom was one of the key goals of the feminism of the 1960s and 1970s. The women who fought for those rights recall an astonishing decade of progress from about 1963 to 1973. It included the right to equal pay, the right to use birth control, Title IX in 1972, and then Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing a right to abortion. Now they are not only shocked at the rollback of that right, but worried that if a right so central to the overall fight for women’s equality can be revoked, what does this mean for the progress women have made in public life in the intervening 50 years?

Tale of 2 summits: 'America's back' to America's backsliding

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — One year ago, Joe Biden strode into his first Group of Seven summit as president and confidently told the closest U.S. allies that “America is Back.” Now, there are worries that America is backsliding. As Biden meets this week with the heads of G-7 leading democratic economies in the Bavarian Alps, he brings with him the baggage of domestic turmoil. The U.S. is grappling with political unrest, shocking mass shootings and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion. Biden says other world leaders at the summit haven't been asking him about the abortion ruling. But the domestic unrest is no doubt troubling to his European allies.

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains of recent years are suddenly becoming Republicans. Overall, more than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. That's according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. They include both former Democrats and those previously unaffiliated with either major party. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — red states, blue states, in cities and in small towns — in the months since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

No reruns: Committee tries new approach to break through

NEW YORK (AP) — Many observers expected the Jan. 6 committee hearings would be nothing more than reruns, but they've proven much more. They've revealed a storyteller's eye, with focus and clarity, an understanding of how news is digested these days and strong character development. The Republican House leadership's decision to walk away from the examination into former President Donald Trump's effort to stay in office essentially allowed the committee to structure it the way it wanted. The committee has kept a tight grip on the message, and the myriad ways that it is delivered after the hearings are concluded each day.

US basketball star Griner appears in Russian court

MOSCOW (AP) — More than four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession, American basketball star Brittney Griner has appeared in court for a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial. The Phoenix Mercury star, considered in some polls to be United States’ most gifted female athlete, could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Less than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted and unlike in the US, acquittals can be overturned. The trial date has not been announced, but is expected soon; Griner was recently ordered to remain in pretrial detention until July 2.

