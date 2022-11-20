AP News Summary at 9:06 a.m. EST

Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado Springs say an attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub late Saturday, killing five people and wounding 18. The club said the suspect was subdued by patrons. Police Lt. Pamela Castro said authorities received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. and responded within minutes. The violence is the sixth mass killing this month and comes in a year when the nation was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Castro had few details beyond the number of dead and wounded. She said the suspect was injured but didn’t know how and that the FBI was on the scene and assisting.

UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators have approved an historic deal to create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. However, there was little progress in addressing the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels. The decision establishes a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage. It is a big win for poorer nations which have long called for cash _ sometimes viewed as reparations _ because they are often the victims of climate disasters despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe. Next year’s talks, in the United Arab Emirates, will see further negotiations to work out details of the new fund.

Kyiv's mayor: Extraordinary, in extraordinarily tough times

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Once a boxing champion, Kyiv's mayor is up against a challenge bigger than any he faced in the ring: keeping Ukraine’s capital functioning during a war. Vitali Klitschko spoke to The Associated Press in his City Hall office. The body armor propped against a radiator, the spent shell casing amid clutter on his desk and the reminders of his heavyweight career all shout that Klitschko is an extraordinary mayor, in extraordinarily difficult times. He says it would take “weeks” to explain all the challenges he faces as Russia pummels the capital and other cities. Foremost among them: Keeping the city livable in the face of repeated Russian bombardments.

Qatar to open Mideast's first World Cup before leaders, fans

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is preparing to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on the pitch, Doha already has drawn Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the opening ceremony and inaugural match of the tournament on Sunday. That Prince Mohammed, whose nation had closed Qatar’s only land border to the world through the kingdom over a yearslong political dispute, will attend shows how far the rapprochement between the nations has gone.

Ukraine says will look into alleged prisoner shooting video

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says it will investigate video footage circulated on Russian social media which Moscow alleges shows that Ukrainian forces killed Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender, after one of the men seemingly refused to lay down his weapon and opened fire. Olha Stefanishyna, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister, said: “Of course Ukrainian authorities will investigate this video.” She was speaking late Saturday on the sidelines of a security forum. Russian authorities announced the opening Friday of a criminal investigation based on the video snippets that were posted on Russian Telegram channels and relayed on other social media. Edited and short, they presented a muddled and incomplete picture.

GOP sees slight Latino vote gains, painful candidate losses

MIAMI (AP) — Republicans had placed their midterm hopes on a roster of Latina candidates to make gains with Latino voters, but the verdict was mixed. While Republican House candidates made modest inroads among Latino voters in 2022 compared with 2018, several GOP Latina candidates in high-profile races lost. Overall, the House will see a net gain of at least eight Latino members, with seven of them being Democrats. That will bring the total Latino representation in Congress to 11%, lower than the 19% in the total U.S. population.

VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the Philippines to underscore America’s commitment to defend its treaty ally. The trip will involve flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. A senior U.S. administration official said that after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, Harris will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday to reinforce security and economic ties. Then on Tuesday she’ll fly to Palawan province, which faces the South China Sea, to meet the coast guard and fishermen. China's claims to virtually the entire South China Sea has put it on a collision course with the U.S. and its smaller Asian neighbors.

No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

Blood centers in the U.S. are scrambling to track down hundreds of thousands of former donors turned away because of worries about mad cow disease in Europe more than two decades ago. The Food and Drug Administration lifted longtime rules that had barred blood donations from people, including current and former military members, who spent time in the U.K. and other countries during periods from 1980 to 2001. The FDA determined there was little risk from blood donations of acquiring the rare and fatal brain infection tied to eating contaminated beef.

2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia's far east

MOSCOW (AP) — Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way. The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes. The sudden new activity followed a strong earthquake on Saturday, news reports said. The Russian Academy of Sciences’ vulcanology institute said that at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, Eurasia’s tallest active volcano, as many as 10 explosions an hour are being recorded. Lava flows and ash emissions also are coming from the Shiveluch volcano, the institute said.

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The company that makes Jack Daniel’s is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey’s signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court. Jack Daniel’s has asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy. The high court could say as soon as Monday whether the justices will agree. A number of major companies from the makers of Campbell Soup to outdoor brand Patagonia and jeans maker Levi Strauss have urged the justices to take what they say is an important case for trademark law. The toy’s maker says Jack Daniel’s can’t take a joke.