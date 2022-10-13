AP News Summary at 9:14 a.m. EDT

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. that means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January. The cost-of living adjustment is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year.

US inflation pressures further intensified in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year earlier, the government said Thursday. On a month-to-month basis, prices increased 0.4% from August to September after having ticked up 0.1% from July to August.

How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

An Associated Press investigation has found that Russia’s strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. It’s one of the war’s most explosive issues. The investigation drew on dozens of interviews with parents, officials and children in Ukraine and Russia. It found that officials deported thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories without consent, lied to them that they were not wanted by their parents and gave them Russian families and citizenship. Experts say it is a strategy that can be traced up to senior Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin. They add that raising children of war in another country and culture can be a marker of genocide.

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president's office in Ukraine says Russia’s forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack the Kyiv and Odesa regions as Moscow continued to punish the country for a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea. A strike carried out near a small city located 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Kyiv destroyed critical infrastructure on Thursday. It wasn’t clear if the explosive-packed drones caused any casualties. Ukrainian officials said 13 people were killed and 37 wounded in the past day in Russian missile strikes that targeted nine regions of Ukraine. Russia resumed widespread attacks following a Saturday explosion that damaged a 12-mile bridge that links Russian with the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details before election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee plans to unveil “surprising” details at its next public hearing about the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The session Thursday afternoon is likely to be the last public hearing before midterm elections next month. The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with Donald Trump that day. Ahead of a report later this year, the panel is summing up its findings. The committee says Trump, after he lost the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. They say the result was the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

EXPLAINER: Who is leading the crackdown on Iran's protests?

They show up at the first signs of protest in Iran — men in black, riding motorcycles, often wielding guns or batons. They are members of what’s known as the Basij (ba-SEEJ'), paramilitary volunteers who are fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic. The shock troops of the ayatollahs have taken on a leading role in quashing dissent for more than two decades. During the latest protests, which erupted after a young woman died in the custody of the country’s morality police last month, the Basij have deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases have fought back.

North Korea takes inspiration from Putin's nuke threats

TOKYO (AP) — For decades North Korea has threatened to turn enemy cities into a “sea of fire,” even as it doggedly worked on building a nuclear weapons program that could back up its belligerent words. Now, as North Korea ramps up another torrid run of increasingly powerful weapons tests, it has some rhetorical support from a nuclear armed member of the UN Security Council — Vladimir Putin’s Russia. With Putin raising the terrifying prospect of using tactical nukes to turn around battleground setbacks in Ukraine, there’s fear that this nuclear normalization could embolden Kim Jong Un as he pursues the finishing touches on his still incomplete nuclear program.

Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate

A new poll finds that Americans from across the political spectrum say misinformation increases extreme political beliefs and hate crimes. The survey from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that about three-quarters of adult Americans believe misinformation is leading to more extreme political views as well as violence based on race, gender or religion. Overall, 91% say misinformation is a problem. The survey also finds that Americans are adopting habits to prevent the spread of misleading information. More than three-quarters say they've decided not to repost something on social media because they think it might be misinformation.

Georgia features Deep South's only competitive US House race

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (AP) — Southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District may be the only Deep South House race in which the two major party candidates are remotely competitive. Republican challenger Chris West is trying to unseat 30-year Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop. West is touting his experience as a commercial developer, saying he could improve the fortunes of one of the nation's poorest congressional districts. Bishop is focusing on what he says is a record of achievement, pointing to his seniority and Democrats' legislative achievements. But West is betting people feel the impact of higher prices more sharply, especially the district's farmers, long among Bishop's top supporters.

Racist remarks: Hurt, betrayal among LA's Indigenous people

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The explosive recording of Los Angeles city council members making racist and disparaging remarks have deeply hurt the city’s Indigenous immigrants from Mexico. But they have not surprised many who say they grew up hearing such derisive comments in their homeland and again when they came to the U.S. _ not only from non-Latinos but from lighter skinned Mexican immigrants and their descendants. Restauranteur Bricia Lopez says she feels a sense of betrayal from elected officials her family has hosted at their Oaxacan restaurant in Los Angeles. She says she doesn't want young Indigenous immigrants to grow up hearing hurtful messages like she did.