AP News Summary at 9:04 a.m. EDT

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened up a safe at his home and describes their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials in a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on areas it occupies in southeastern Ukraine. They are blowing up bridges and trains and identifying key targets for the Ukrainian military. The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control of those areas and threatened its plans to hold referendums in various cities as a move toward annexation by Russia. One coordinator of the guerrilla movement in the southern region of Kherson told The Associated Press that its goal is “to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and use any means to derail their plans.” The guerrilla activity has increased as Ukrainian forces step up their attacks and reclaim areas west of the Dnieper River.

Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island

PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has warned that Chinese military drills aren’t just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific. The warning came as Taipei conducted its own exercises Tuesday to underscore it’s ready to defend itself. Angered by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, China has sent military ships and planes across the midline that separates the two sides in the Taiwan Strait. It has also launched missiles into waters surrounding the island. The drills began Thursday. They have disrupted flights and shipping in one of the busiest zones for global trade.

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the biggest stars of the left, congresswoman Ilhan Omar, is facing a challenge from the center in her primary in Minnesota on Tuesday. In Vermont, Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman to represent the state in Congress. In Wisconsin, Democratic Rep. Ron Kind's retirement opens up a congressional seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Minnesota is holding a special election to fill the remaining months of the term of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February. Voters will also be picking nominees for a full term representing Hagedorn's district.

'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy

The birds no longer sing. The cows die. And if the people in this northern Myanmar forest complain, they too face the threat of death from militias. This forest is the source of key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths turn up in everything from hard drives to elevators, and are vital to the fast-growing field of green energy. But an AP investigation found their cost is environmental destruction, the theft of land and the funneling of money to brutal militias. The AP tied rare earths from Myanmar to the supply chains of 78 companies. Nearly all who responded said they took environmental protection and human rights seriously.

Learning from failures: How Biden scored win on climate plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many pieces of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda have been jettisoned over the last year, but his proposals on climate change remain largely intact. The legislation passed by the Senate over the weekend is expected to receive a vote in the House on Friday. The White House says its success reflects an approach to climate policy that's rooted more in incentives than regulations. The measure includes nearly $400 billion for clean energy initiatives, the country’s largest-ever investment in fighting global warming. Biden tells The Associated Press the bill changes secures America's future more than almost anything Washington has done in decades.

Famed Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

TOKYO (AP) — Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted pleated pieces as well as Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ black turtlenecks, has died. He was 84. Miyake died Aug. 5 of liver cancer, Miyake Design Office said Tuesday. Miyake defined an era in Japan’s modern history starting in the 1970s by defining a Japanese vision that was unique from the West. Miyake’s origami-like pleats transformed usually crass polyester into chic. He also used computer technology in weaving to create apparel. His clothing was meant to celebrate the human body, regardless of race, build, size or age.

'I didn't really learn anything': COVID grads face college

After the disruption of online learning, first-year college students are arriving arrive on U.S. campuses unprepared for the demands of college-level work, experts say. Colleges from New Jersey to California have expanded summer bridge programs aiming to get students up to speed in math and English before they arrive this fall. Experts say it's clear remote instruction caused learning setbacks, most sharply among Black and Hispanic students. The stakes are high: Research shows that students who start college a step behind are less likely to graduate.

Rescuers to move whale stranded in French river to saltwater

PARIS (AP) — French environmentalists will try to move a dangerously thin beluga whale that strayed into the Seine River last week to a saltwater river basin to try and save its life. The mammal measures four meters (13 feet) and an environmentalist said Tuesday that the whale will be transported there for “a period of care” by medics who suspect it is sick and in a race against time. The whale may finally be released back to the open sea if the whale responds to treatment. It wasn’t immediately clear how environmentalists would be able to transfer the whale to the river basin. But French media said it might be use a barge and then a truck.

Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China

BEIJING (AP) — Cycling is growing in popularity in China as a sport, not just a way to get to work. A coronavirus outbreak that shut down indoor sports facilities in Beijing earlier this year encouraged people to try outdoor sports including cycling. Organized rides in the Chinese capital take cyclists to outlying suburbs or city landmarks. Bicycles once outnumbered cars on China's city streets. Now cycling is increasingly seen as a sport by a newly affluent urban middle class. The sport's rising popularity has boosted sales of bicycles and signals growing public awareness of environmental protection and low-carbon lifestyles. At least 20 million people are participating in the sport nationwide.