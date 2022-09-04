AP News Summary at 9:04 a.m. EDT

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Conspiracies about rigged elections are now believed by millions of people in the United States, and conferences being held across the country that feature prominent figures pushing such theories are one reason why. Speakers at these events claim to show evidence the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump through widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Yet multiple reviews in state after state have shown the election to be fair and the results accurate. Many speakers have been touring the U.S. for more than a year in events that are livestreamed and widely distributed. At a recent conference in Omaha, Nebraska, attendees sat through more than eight hours of presentations on claims that have been widely debunked.

Fire-stricken California town has learned to live on edge

WEED, Calif. (AP) — The fire-stricken Northern California town of Weed has long been seen by passersby as a whimsical spot to stop and buy an ironic T-shirt, but residents say they’ve grown edgy in recent years due to a new danger: Dark skies, swirling ash and flames that race so quickly they leave little time for escape. Their fears exploded to life again in recent days as California’s latest inferno burned homes and buildings and forced evacuations in the small community. The Mill Fire had spread to more than 6.6 square miles by Saturday evening and was 25% contained. At least two people were injured in the fire.

Emotions raw before Nice Bastille Day attack trial begins

NICE, France (AP) — Eight people go on trial in France on Monday accused of helping the attacker who drove a truck into a crowded beachfront in Nice on Bastille Day, killing 86 people. The attacker was shot dead by police on the same night, July 14, 2016. He had driven a 19-tonne truck through holiday crowds like a snow plow, leaving a two-kilometer trail of crushed and mangled bodies in his wake. During the proceedings in a special terrorist court in Paris, survivors and those mourning loved ones will recount the horrors inflicted that night. The verdict is expected in December.

Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety

At a 131-year-old maritime academy along Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts, people who will build the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm are learning the skills to stay safe while working around turbines at sea. Some mariners and construction workers can do the tasks fairly easily. For others, it's totally new. Offshore wind developers are hiring, after years of touting the promise of creating U.S. jobs. To launch this new clean energy industry, they now need plenty of workers with the right training and skills. The Vineyard Wind project off of Massachusetts is on track to be the first commercial-scale U.S. offshore wind farm.

Survivor of Holocaust, Munich attack heads back to Germany

BERGEN-BELSEN, Germany (AP) — Shaul Ladany survived a Nazi concentration camp and narrowly escaped the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Decades later the 86-year-old has returned to visit the two places where he narrowly escaped death. On Saturday he brought family members to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where he was imprisoned as a boy in 1944. On Monday he will participate in a joint German-Israeli ceremony in Munich marking the 50th anniversary of the killing of 11 Olympians by Palestinian terrorists. “Those that tried to kill me are not alive anymore,” Ladany says. “We are still here.”

Chile votes on proposed constitution with big changes

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans vote in a plebiscite Sunday to decide whether to adopt a far-reaching new constitution that would fundamentally change the South American country. The proposed charter is intended to replace a constitution imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. For months, opinion polls have shown a clear advantage for the rejection camp, but the difference has been narrowing, giving hope to the document's supporters that they can pull out a victory. A local pollster says that “we are clearly in a situation in which the result will be close."

Israel: Attack on bus in West Bank wounds 6 troops, civilian

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian gunmen opened fire on a bus in the occupied West Bank, wounding six soldiers, one of them seriously, and a civilian. The Magen David Adom paramedic service said Sunday that two people were airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in Haifa in moderate condition. The Israeli military said it apprehended two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the midday attack on a main West Bank highway. The suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, which burst into flames shortly after the shooting, security camera footage aired by Israeli media appeared to show. The men exited the burning vehicle and were subsequently apprehended.

Memphis police: Arrest made in jogger's disappearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an arrest has been made in the disappearance of a woman who was abducted while jogging. The Memphis Police Department said Sunday that 38-year-old Cleotha Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher of Memphis. The 34-year-old Fletcher was forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus early Friday. Police are still searching for her and say the investigation is ongoing.

John Paul I, briefly serving, 'smiling" pope, is beatified

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has beatified one of his predecessors, John Paul I, a briefly serving pontiff who was distinguished for his humility and cheerfulness. The ceremony in St. Peter's Square on Sunday constitutes the last formal step in the Vatican before possible sainthood for Albino Luciani, an Italian who died in 1978, 33 days after being elected. Last year, Francis approved a miracle attributed to John Paul I — that of the recovery of a critically ill 11-year-old girl in 2011 in Buenos Aires. Seated under a canopy outside St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis led the ceremony, punctuated by thunder and lightning. Francis encouraged the faithful to pray to Luciani to obtain “the smile of the soul.”