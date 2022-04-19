AP News Summary at 9:02 a.m. EDT

Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. It is intensifying assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of miles long in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. After a Russian push to the capital failed to overrun the city, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the eastern Donbas region. If successful, that offensive would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory. In recent weeks, Russian forces have regrouped in preparation for an all-out offensive in the Donbas. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces in the region for the past eight years.

Cheers, fear as judge strikes down US transit mask mandate

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end the order sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce its 2021 security directive. Passengers on a Delta overseas flight cheered and applauded. But some airports, including those in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, recommended that people mask up voluntarily.

'Not my life': An apartment block reflects the new Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Soviet-era apartment blocks at the end of a tram line in this western Ukrainian city show an indifferent face to the world, blank and gray. But behind every lighted window is a story, never so much as now. Lviv on the surface looks calm, too. But the city is uniquely representative of the 10 million people displaced inside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, absorbing at least 500,000 new residents. The Associated Press visited one apartment building that holds families from some of Ukraine’s most devastated communities. The families don’t know each other, but they can recognize displaced people like themselves on sight, without exchanging a word.

Blasts near Kabul schools kill at least 6 civilians, hurt 17

KABUL, Afghanstan (AP) — An Afghan police spokesman says explosions targeting educational institutions in Kabul have killed at least six civilians and injured 17 others. Khalid Zadran said Tuesday the blasts occurred in the mostly-Shiite Muslim area in the west of Afghanistan's capital. Zadran said the explosions occurred in rapid succession near Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and inside the Mumtaz Educational Center, where exams are taken. No one has immediately claimed responsibility. The area has been targeted in the past by Afghanistan's deadly Islamic State affiliate, which reviles Shiite Muslims as heretics.

Judge rules Amazon must reinstate fired warehouse worker

A judge has ruled Amazon must reinstate a former employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. On Monday, administrative law judge Benjamin Green said Amazon must offer the former worker, Gerald Bryson, his job back, as well as lost wages and benefits resulting from his “discriminatory discharge.” Amazon intends to appeal the ruling. Bryson led the protest in April 2020 in front of the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this month. While off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. He was later fired for violating Amazon’s vulgar-language policy.

In Iran, Russia's war on Ukraine is a political flash point

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russia’s war on Ukraine has exposed just how much Iran has tilted toward Moscow in recent years. The collapse of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers stoked decades-old, hard-line anger at America. However, it also exposes deeper fault lines even within the politics of Iran itself. The country’s historic enmity with Russia has combined with a wider feeling among some that backing Moscow betrays the Islamic Republic’s often-stated message that it stands against the world’s major powers. The dividing opinion between state television reports on the war and the public are stark. On the streets of Tehran recently, 12 people told The Associated Press that they supported Ukraine, while three reiterated Iran’s official stance and two supported Russia.

California gives rivers more room to flow to stem flood risk

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — California is on the forefront of a new wave of flood risk management that centers on natural engineering over structural. The Dos Rios Ranch Preserve is California’s largest single floodplain restoration project, part of the nation’s broadest effort to rethink how rivers flow as climate change alters the environment. It sits between vast almond orchards and dairy pastures and has been redesigned to look like it did 150 years ago, before levees and dams restricted the flow of rivers across the landscape. When heavy rains send the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers over their banks, water will run out onto those 2,100 acres, reducing risk downstream and letting ecosystems flourish.

Griner's ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury are preparing for their WNBA season without teammate Brittney Griner. The 6-foot-9 Griner remains in Russia after being detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. First-year Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says she wakes up in the middle of the night sometimes, worrying about Griner. Russian authorities said a search of Griner's luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Teammates are hoping for her safe return to the United States. Her arrest came at a time of heightened political tensions over Ukraine. Since then, Russia has invaded Ukraine and remains at war.

3 Black churches rebuilding in Louisiana after 2019 arson

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — Three years after an arsonist torched three small Black churches in rural Louisiana, rebuilding is well under way. The Daily World reports that Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas is months from reopening. And there's visible progress at St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre and Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas. A would-be “black metal” musician pleaded guilty in 2020, saying he set fire to the churches in late March and early April 2019 to promote himself in the heavy metal subgenre. Holden Matthews is serving simultaneous 25-year federal and state sentences in federal prison.

Wall Street edges higher in premarket; world shares mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — Premarket trading on Wall Street was relatively quiet ahead of the open on Tuesday, while European benchmarks were losing ground and most Asian shares finished higher. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average teetered between gains and losses, with each up around 0.1%. London, Paris, Frankfurt and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo and Sydney rose. Oil prices retreated. Rising prices for energy and food are adding to concerns over how the Federal Reserve and other central banks will bring inflation under control without hindering a revival of business activity.

