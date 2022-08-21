AP News Summary at 9:01 a.m. EDT

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a car bomb killed the adult daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain.” The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated a bomb planted in the SUV driven by 29-year-old Daria Dugina exploded her. Dugin was a TV commentator and the daughter of nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. Russian media say the explosion took place as she was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with Dugin, a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. An adviser to Ukraine's president denied Ukrainian involvement in the reported bombing.

Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — It's almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy. Governments, businesses and families worldwide are feeling the effects just two years after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged global trade. Inflation is soaring, and rocketing energy costs have raised the prospect of a cold, dark winter. Europe stands at the brink of recession. High food prices and shortages could produce widespread hunger and unrest in the developing world. Everyone has been hit, from a family-owned company that rustproofs steel parts in Germany to a Pakistani man needing a second job to meet expenses and a Thai street-food vendor wondering how long her business can hold on.

Defense in school shooter's trial set to present its case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are about to present their case for why they believe he should be sentenced to life in prison and not death. Lead public defender Melisa McNeill is expected to give her opening statement on Monday and then begin her team's case. They will be trying to persuade at least one juror that their 23-year-old client should not be executed for the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Prosecutors recently spend three weeks presenting their case. It included surveillance video of the shootings, graphic photos and a tour of the sealed off building, which remains bloodstained.

Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.'s GOP primary

CLAYTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have little wiggle room in their rematch this fall in the closely contested state. So Abrams is making it a point to remind Democratic-leaning voters that Kemp isn't a conventional moderate, even if he resisted Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Abrams says Kemp shouldn't be considered a “hero” just because he certified Joe Biden's slate of electors after the Democrat beat Trump in Georgia. Tens of thousands of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents cast GOP primary ballots in May to help Kemp trounce Trump's handpicked primary challenger. Abrams can't afford to have those voters stick with Kemp in November.

Trump’s long shadow keeps 2024 hopefuls from Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Potential White House hopefuls from both parties often swing by Iowa’s legendary state fair during a midterm election year. It's a way for them to connect with voters who could sway the nomination process. But this year, the political traffic at the fair has been noticeably light. Democrats remain uncertain about President Joe Biden’s political future and many Republicans are avoiding taking on former President Donald Trump. Several would-be 2024 candidates have quietly made political inroads in Iowa by campaigning with state Republicans. But not everyone has shied away from the fairgrounds. Former Vice President Mike Pence visited on Friday, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan came last week.

On Ukraine’s front line, a fight to save premature babies

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country’s war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, there's just one. The Pokrovsk Perinatal Hospital's only remaining neonatologist lives there, half the time joined by her 3-year-old son. Doctors say the stress of war and rapidly worsening living conditions are leading to more frequent birth complications. When air-raid sirens sound, they remain at work since the newborns in the hospital’s above-ground incubation ward can't be disconnected from lifesaving machines. The doctors say the the journey west to a maternity hospital outside the war zone also remains too risky for the area's pregnant women.

DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap

WASHINGTON (AP) — A landmark social program is being pioneered in the nation’s capital. The program is called “Baby Bonds” and it's designed to narrow the wealth gap. The children of Washington's poorest families would get up to $25,000 when they reach adulthood. The money is intended for purposes such as college, investing in a business or making a down payment. In just over a decade, the Baby Bonds idea has moved from fringe concept on the left to actual policy. The District of Columbia is the first laboratory, and U.S. lawmakers are monitoring the experiment. The bonds are more accurately trust funds, designed to provide a boost of capital at a critical time in the lives of the country’s poorest children

Minneapolis teacher contract race language ignites firestorm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Minneapolis teachers settled a 14-day strike earlier this year, they celebrated a groundbreaking provision in their new contract that was meant to shield teachers of color from traditional seniority-based layoffs. They said it was crucial in a district where more than 60% of students are from racial minorities to have teachers that look like them. Months later, that language has ignited a firestorm, with denunciations of the policy as racist and unconstitutional discrimination against white people. One legal group is seeking to recruit teachers willing to sue to void the language. But the teachers union paints the dispute as a ginned-up controversy when there’s no imminent danger of anyone losing their job.

China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought

CHONGQING, China (AP) — China's agriculture ministry says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain. Meanwhile, factories in the southwest waited to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower. An official newspaper quoted the agriculture minister as saying the government will take steps to ensure the autumn grain harvest, which is 75% of China’s annual total. Factories in Sichuan province were shut down to conserve power for homes as air-conditioning demand soared in temperatures as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit.