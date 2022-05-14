AP News Summary at 9:01 a.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after weeks of heavy bombardment. Ukraine’s general staff said Saturday that Moscow’s troops were pulling back from Kharkiv in the northeast while launching mortar, artillery and air strikes in the eastern Donetsk province. Ukraine's defense minister says the country's is “entering a new, long-term phase of the war” after more than 11 weeks of fighting. Kyiv and Moscow’s forces are engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainians were doing their “maximum” to drive out the Russians and the outcome of the war would depend on support from international allies.

G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia

WEISSENHAUS, Germany (AP) — The Group of Seven leading economies have warned that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries. They said urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine. In a statement released Saturday at the end of a three-day meeting on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast, the G-7 nations also called on China not to help Russia. They said this included any moves by Beijing that could undermine international sanctions against Russia or justify Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. In a series of closing statements, the G-7 nations also addressed a wide range of global problems from the situation in Afghanistan to tackling climate change.

GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The nationwide shortage of baby formula is quickly becoming the GOP's latest election-year attack on President Joe Biden. Ongoing supply disruptions and a recent safety recall is why mothers needing formula are running into bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves across the country. But Republicans are seeking to lay the blame at the feet of an unpopular president heading into the midterm elections. Biden says there's “nothing more urgent we’re working on" and has pushed back on criticism that his administration's response has been lacking.

North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has reported 21 new deaths and 174,440 more people with fever symptoms as the country scrambles to slow the spread of COVID-19 across its unvaccinated population. The deaths and cases, which were from Friday, increased total numbers to 27 deaths and 524,440 illnesses amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. State media didn’t specify how many of the fever cases and deaths were confirmed as COVID-19 infections. The country imposed nationwide lockdowns Thursday after confirming its first COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Despite the outbreak, commercial satellite images from recent weeks indicate that North Korea has resumed construction at a long-dormant nuclear reactor.

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say 20 people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands of people were watching the Bucks play the Celtics in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The first shooting Friday night, involving three victims, occurred adjacent to the Deer District — an entertainment district with numerous bars and restaurants. The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody. The second shooting involving 17 victims occurred about two hours later and several blocks away.

Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. More than 380 events are planned Saturday, with the largest gatherings in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and other big cities. In the nation's capital, activists planned to gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court. Tens of thousands were expected at the events coast to coast after a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned. Polls show most Americans want to preserve access to abortion but the Supreme Court appears poised to let the states have the final say.

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

Hezbollah weapons at the heart of Lebanon's elections Sunday

BAALBEK, Lebanon (AP) — The deeply divisive issue of the militant Hezbollah group's weapons has been at the center of the upcoming vote for a new 128-member parliament in Lebanon. That's despite a devastating economic collapse and multiple other crises gripping the country — the culmination of decades of corruption and mismanagement. Many attendees at a rally in an eastern city vowed to vote Sunday for the Shiite Muslim Hezbollah and its allies in Lebanon’s closely watched parliamentary elections, rejecting any attempt to disarm the powerful group. Elections are held once every four years and the last vote in 2018 gave a majority of seats to Hezbollah and its allies with 71 legislators.

Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked part of an Alabama law that makes it a felony to give gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction on Friday to stop the state from enforcing the medication ban while a court challenge goes forward. The law took effect on May 8. Parents with transgender children and the U.S. Department of Justice have challenged the legislation as unconstitutional. The judge left in place other parts of the law that banned gender-affirming surgeries and requires school officials to tell parents if a minor discloses that they are transgender. The legislation is the first in the country to levy criminal penalties against doctors who provide the medications.

Hungary's military finds mission in life for abused dog

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s military has found a new mission in life for a talented dog who was rescued from abusive owners. The 2-year-old Belgian shepherd named Logan was recruited to serve in counterterrorism operations for an elite bomb squad. Logan is undergoing intensive training as an explosive detection dog for the Hungarian Defense Forces. Logan is trained at a bomb disposal unit’s garrison on the Danube River in the capital, Budapest, to recognize the smell of 25 different explosive substances. He will use that expertise in counterterrorism operations. But his new role as a bomb sniffer came only after an early life full of hardships. He was rescued from abuse and inhumane conditions in 2021 before being taken in by Hungary's military.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0