AP News Summary at 9:18 p.m. EST

Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

WASHINGTON (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner is heading home, freed from Russian prison in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Thursday's dramatic action was the culmination of an eight-month saga of high diplomacy and dashed hopes. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, jailed in Russia for nearly four years on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government say are baseless. The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And it has brought unprecedented attention to the number of what the U.S. considers wrongful detainees.

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has given final approval to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions. The law requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages, a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing the marriages. The bipartisan legislation would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin." Biden says he'll promptly sign the measure into law.

Ukraine: Russia put rocket launchers at nuclear power plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials claim Russian forces have installed multiple rocket launchers at Ukraine’s shut-down Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The claim raises fears Europe’s largest atomic power station could be used as a base to fire on Ukrainian territory. Ukraine’s nuclear company Energoatom said Thursday that Russian forces occupying the plant have placed several Grad multiple rocket launchers near one of its six nuclear reactors. With renewed focus on the dangers at Zaporizhzhia in the war, the Kremlin is sending new signals about how to end it. It said Thursday it’s up to Ukraine’s president to end the military conflict, suggesting terms that Kyiv has repeatedly rejected. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the fighting.

Colorado shooter's 2021 case dropped for lack of cooperation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate. That's according to the district attorney and court documents unsealed Thursday. The documents say the charges were dropped despite warnings from other relatives that suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was “certain” to hurt or kill a set of grandparents if freed. The district attorney said Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons. The district attorney spoke hours after a judge unsealed the prior case.

Peru president's power grab recalls country's dark past

LIMA, Peru (AP) — At his initial court appearance in Lima, Peru on Thursday, Pedro Castillo gave only yes or no answers, looking on downcast as his attorney argued that he had been arbitrarily detained. The man who had served as Peruvian president refused to give any statement of his own. In just three tumultuous hours, Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of his country’s Congress to being replaced by his vice president and put under arrest. On Wednesday, he was removed from office and arrested on a charge of rebellion after dissolving the Congress before a scheduled impeachment vote.

Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, stick to a familiar script in a new Netflix series that chronicles the couple’s estrangement from the royal family, chastising Britain’s media and the societal racism they believe has fueled coverage of their relationship. Netflix released the first three episodes of the series on Thursday. Relying on interviews with the couple, as well as their friends and experts on race and the media, the episodes dissect the symbiotic relationship between tabloid newspapers and the royal family while discussing the history of racism in the British Empire and how it still pervades society.

Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it has executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests. It's the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. Iran’s Mizan news agency reported the execution on Thursday. It accused the man of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran. Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country’s morality police. Activists warn others could be put to death as well since at least a dozen people have so far received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations. Protesters are demanding the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers.

Philly's slain 'Boy in Box': 66 years later we know his name

Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police have revealed the identity of the victim in the city’s most notorious cold case. Police identified the boy as Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Police say detective work and DNA analysis helped them learn the name of the youngster, who’d been known to generations of Philadelphians as the “Boy in the Box.” His naked, badly bruised body was found in a wooded area on Feb. 25, 1957. He was 4 years old. The case is Philadelphia’s oldest unsolved homicide.

FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business. The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in favor and the sole Republican voting against. The agency said Microsoft has shown through past acquisitions that it will withhold game content from rivals. Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, signaled in a statement Thursday that the company is likely to challenge the FTC’s decision.

'It's fate.' 40 years later, Ke Huy Quan is a star, again

NEW YORK (AP) — Ke Huy Quan was once one of the most indelible faces — and voices — of the 1980s. He was 12 when he was cast as Harrison Ford’s Yankee hat wearing sidekick in “Temple of Doom.” Quan starred in 1985′s “Goonies,” too, but found few roles after that. By the time Quan was in his 20s, he had all but disappeared from the screen. Twenty years passed before he acted again. But when Quan was 49, he decided to give it one last go. Two weeks later, he landed his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Now, he's being celebrated for one of the best performances of the year. Quan, many think, will win an Oscar.