AP News Summary at 9:00 a.m. EDT

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s. They got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night in Itaewon for festivities. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

Itaewon: An inclusive, multicultural hub hit with tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Itaewon is the hilly neighborhood where at least 151 people were killed in a Halloween crowd surge. It's also Seoul’s most internationalized district and the heart of its nightlife. A long and narrow street wedged between two of the city’s biggest parks and the War Memorial of Korea museum, Itaewon has long been popular among foreign residents and tourists thanks in large part to a U.S. military garrison that was once nearby. In recent years, the days around Halloween have filled Itaewon’s lively streets with partygoers — expat and Korean alike — dressed up in holiday costumes.

Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking term as Communist Party leader. Xi’s consolidation of power comes as the Unitd States has retooled its defense and national security strategies to reflect China as America’s most potent military and economic adversary. Biden takes pride in having built rapport with Xi since first meeting him more than a decade ago. But now Biden faces a counterpart buoyed by a greater measure of power and determined to cement China’s superpower status. Biden and Xi are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of next month’s Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.

Global concern on Russia's suspension of Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain. He spoke after Russia announced it would immediately halt participation in the agreement, alleging that Ukraine carried out a drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack. The grain initiative has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain in 397 ships to safely leave Ukrainian ports since it was signed in July. It was to be renewed in late November. The grain agreement has succeeded in lowering global food prices, which have fallen by approximately 15% from their peak in March.

Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians began voting Sunday in a polarizing presidential runoff election pitting far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both are well-known, divisive figures who stir passion as much as loathing. The incumbent vows to safeguard conservative Christian values, while the challenger promises to return the country to a more prosperous past. More than 120 million Brazilians are expected to cast ballots. Because the vote is conducted electronically, the final result is usually available within hours of the polls closing.

Somalia's president says at least 100 killed in car bombings

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told journalists that nearly 300 other people were wounded. It was the deadliest attack in Somalia since a truck bombing at the same spot in October 2017 killed more than 500 people. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which often targets the capital, has claimed responsibility. The group has been angered by a high-profile new offensive by the government that also aims to shut down its financial network.

From Bakke to Fisher, evolution of affirmative action cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Supreme Court takes up the issue of affirmative action again Monday, it'll be for the second time in six years. But today's conservative majority is now generally expected to end the use of race in higher education admissions. That would be a major shift for the court, which first ruled in favor of affirmative action policies in admissions in 1978. The earlier cases on affirmation action are each known by a single name: Bakke, Grutter, Gratz and Fisher. They might be used as a shorthand Monday, during arguments involving policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard, for the cases they represent. But real people are behind those past cases.

Women's clinic in South Sudan a casualty of distracted world

MINGKAMAN, South Sudan (AP) — In a country where the maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the world, a small clinic dedicated to reproductive health care for more than 200,000 people is about to be shut down. The closure in South Sudan is just one casualty among many in developing countries as humanitarian donors have been stretched by one crisis after another, from COVID-19 to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. South Sudan has struggled to cope with the aftermath of a five-year civil war, climate shocks like widespread flooding and lingering insecurity that includes shocking rates of sexual violence.

Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to tie the World Series at one game apiece. Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin Verlander in the opener, Valdez and Houston held on. Valdez rebounded from a pair of poor outings in last year’s Series to pitch shutout ball into the seventh, and the bullpen survived a couple of jams to close things out. Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez all doubled as Houston took a two-run lead four pitches in against Zack Wheeler. An error allowed another run in the first and Bregman added a two-run homer in the fifth.

Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away. Some soccer fan clubs already say they’ll be commuting during the cup to Qatar on 45-minute flights from Dubai, the skyscraper-studded, beachfront city-state in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai’s airlines, bars, restaurants, shopping malls and other attractions hope to benefit, further boosting their rebounding tourism industry in the crucial fall and winter months and after the blows delivered by the coronavirus pandemic.