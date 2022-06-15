AP News Summary at 8:59 a.m. EDT

Biggest rate hike in years expected as Fed tackles inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its largest interest rate hike since 1994 — a bigger increase than it had previously signaled and a sign that the central bank is struggling to restrain stubbornly high inflation. The central bank is considered likely to raise its benchmark short-term rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, far larger than the typical quarter-point increase. It will also likely forecast additional large rate hikes through the end of the year. A flurry of large Fed rate hikes will heighten borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, likely leading to an economic slowdown and raising the risk of a recession.

US futures rise ahead of Fed rate hike decision

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets are poised to rebound ahead of expected action from the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in its ongoing effort to cool inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.6% and futures for the S&P 500 have gained 0.8% while oil prices are down a bit. Economists believe the Fed could hike rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual increase, with the cost of living for Americans rising surprisingly fast. That decision is expected this afternoon.

Election 2022 Takeaways: Big Trump win, Nev. Senate race set

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has notched a significant victory in South Carolina, where his preferred candidate made five-term Rep. Tom Rice the first Republican to be booted from office after voting to impeach the former president last year. Another high-profile GOP target of Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace, managed to hold back a challenger in Tuesday's primary. Voters' different judgment in the two South Carolina races reflects a split within the GOP about how to move forward from the Trump era. Meanwhile, in Nevada, Trump's pick, Adam Laxalt, won his U.S. Senate primary, defeating a populist candidate who is arguably more representative of the Trump base.

In Ukraine, mines take lives even after fighting moves on

MAKARIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosives that is disrupting planting and harvesting, complicating efforts to rebuild homes and villages, and leaving behind a legacy that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. Often, victims of blasts are farmers or other workers with little choice but to use mined roads and plow mined fields. This in a country relied on for grain and other crops that feed the world. Ukraine is now one of the most mined countries in Europe, with civilians killed or wounded every week. The Feb. 24 invasion multiplied the scale and complexity of the mine threat. Ukraine says an area the size of Arizona needs clearing.

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a draft letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

UK vows more Rwanda deportation flights after legal setback

LONDON (AP) — The British government is vowing to organize more flights to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda after a last-minute court judgment grounded the first plane due to take off. Home Secretary Priti Patel said ”preparation for the next flight begins now” despite courts ruling that none of the migrants earmarked for deportation could be sent to the East African country. The U.K. government plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. The plan has faced heavy criticism. The European Court of Human Rights ruled late Tuesday that those aboard the first flight due to depart faced “a real risk of irreversible harm.”

Israeli court finds Gaza aid worker guilty on terror charges

BEERSHEBA, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court has found a Gaza aid worker guilty of several terrorism charges. Mohammed el-Halabi, who was the Gaza director for the Christian charity World Vision from 2014 until his arrest in 2016, was accused of diverting tens of millions of dollars to the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules the territory. Both he and World Vision have denied any wrongdoing, and an independent audit in 2017 also found no evidence of support for Hamas. He has been held in Israeli detention since 2016. He has not yet been sentenced. The guilty verdict was announced Wednesday by the district court in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.

US abortions rise: 1 in 5 pregnancies terminated in 2020

The number and rate of U.S. abortions increased from 2017 to 2020 after a long decline. That's according to new figures released Wednesday by a research group that supports abortion rights. The Guttmacher Institute counted about 930,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2020. That’s up from about 862,000 abortions in 2017, when national abortion figures reached their lowest point since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. The institute found that one in five pregnancies ended in abortion in 2020. The report comes as the Supreme Court appears on track to overturn that decision. Guttmacher conducts the nation’s most comprehensive survey of abortion providers every three years.

Men, women split on equity gains since Title IX, poll shows

As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a new poll finds Americans are split on how much progress has come from the landmark women's rights law. The AP-NORC/National Women’s History Museum poll found men were far more likely to see great progress toward gender equality, with 61% holding that view. Just 37% of women said the same, with 50% seeing only some progress. Republicans are also more likely to see a great deal or a lot of progress compared to Democrats.

