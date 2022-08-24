AP News Summary at 8:59 a.m. EDT

Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is nervously bracing for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warns could be especially brutal Russian attacks as the country observes its Independence Day and marks the war’s six-month point. Conditions are considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital. Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens Wednesday, but there were no immediate attacks.

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist on Tuesday, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. Crist defeated state agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried, who staked out a more progressive campaign. New York City Democrats picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.

Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans are waiting to learn the fate of their federal student debt as President Joe Biden prepares to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in debt cancellation. Details of the plan have been kept closely guarded. But borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for the loan forgiveness. That's according to three people familiar with the decision, expected to be announced Wednesday. Biden is also set to extend a pause on federal student loan payments through January. Legal challenges are almost certain to come.

One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Nearly a month after torrential rainfall brought devastating floods to eastern Kentucky, many victims remain in shelters. Some people housed at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park vow to rebuild on land they still call home. Others plan to leave, and there are some who still haven't decided. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said 455 people were still being housed in Kentucky state parks, churches, schools and community centers late last week. Many are waiting on decisions from the federal government about what kind of help they might get before they know whether they can rebuild. The catastrophic flooding caused at least 39 deaths in eastern Kentucky.

Thai PM suspended while court mulls if he defied term limits

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended the prime minister from his duties. The decision Wednesday comes while the court decides whether the man who led a military coup in 2014 has violated the country’s term limits. That could open a new chapter of turmoil in the nation’s troubled politics. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s removal is likely to only be temporary since the court has generally ruled in the government’s favor in a slew of political cases. Any decision to allow the general to stay on risks invigorating a protest movement that has long sought to oust him and reopening deep fissures in Thailand.

US airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The U.S. military’s Central Command said the strikes hitting Deir Ez-Zor “took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.” At least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed according to an opposition war monitor. Iran denied having links with the targeted group. Syria did not immediately acknowledge the strikes. The strikes come after U.S. forces were targeted by a Aug. 15 drone attack. Deir Ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. U.S. forces entered Syria in 2015, backing allied forces in their fight against the Islamic State group.

Tropical Storm Ma-on headed for southeastern China

BEIJING (AP) — Tropical Storm Ma-on is headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China after displacing thousands in the Philippines. The Hong Kong Observatory on Wednesday warned of flooding in low-lying areas and advised people to stay away from the shoreline. The storm is expected to make landfall around noon Thursday in Guangdong province, about 120 miles west of Hong Kong, before moving inland toward the Guangxi region and northern Vietnam. The storm's arrival comes as many parts of central and western China are facing severe droughts brought on by temperatures that broke records for August. Crops have withered and drinking water supplies are endangered. In Sichuan province, cloud seeding is being used to try to promote rainfall.

Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday. He was 87. The MVP of the Chiefs’ victory over the Vikings in January 1970 entered hospice care on Aug. 12. “Lenny the Cool” went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987. He also was inducted as a broadcaster in 2012. Dawson spent several decades working on local TV broadcast while also doing color analysis for NBC and hosting HBO's iconic “Inside the NFL.”

5 takeaways from Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Startling new revelations from Twitter’s former head of security, Peiter Zatko, have raised serious new questions about the security of the platform’s service, its ability to identify and remove fake accounts, and the truthfulness of its statements to users, shareholders and federal regulators. In a whistleblower complaint made public Tuesday, Zatko documented his uphill 14-month effort to bolster Twitter security, boost the reliability of its service, repel intrusions by agents of foreign governments and both measure and take action against fake “bot” accounts that spammed the platform.

Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survival

BEIJING (AP) — Twin giant pandas have been born at a breeding center in southwestern China, a sign of progress for the country’s unofficial national mascot as it struggles for survival amid climate change and loss of habitat. The male and female cubs are the second pair of twins born to their mother, Qin Qin. State media gave no word on the father, but Chinese veterinarians for years have been using artificial insemination to boost the population of the animals, which reproduce rarely in the wild and rely on a diet of bamboo in the mountains of western China. Encroachment on their land by farmers and industry has reduced the pandas’ space.