AP News Summary at 8:57 p.m. EDT

1/6 panel: Local 'heroes' rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has heard chilling, tearful testimony that Donald Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election led to widespread threats against local workers and state officials. The panel focused Tuesday on the “heroes” of democracy — election workers and officials who fended off the defeated president’s demands. The committee is focused on Trump's schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud. It heard from Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about pressure from Trump, including Trump’s call asking the Georgia official to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s victory.

'Nowhere I feel safe': Election officials recount threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Georgia election worker in gripping testimony has told the House Jan. 6 committee about the onslaught of threats that she and her family received after former President Trump and his allies falsely accused her and her mother of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase. Wandrea “Shaye” Moss told lawmakers Tuesday how her life was upended when Trump and his allies latched onto surveillance footage from November 2020 to accuse her and her mother of committing voter fraud, allegations that were quickly debunked. The committee also heard from high-ranking elections officials in Georgia and a lawmaker in Arizona who were also on the wrong end of Trump's pressure campaign.

Texas top cop: Uvalde police could've ended rampage early on

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says three minutes after a gunman entered a school where he slaughtered 19 elementary students and two teachers there was sufficient armed law enforcement on scene to stop the gunman. Yet police officers armed with rifles stood and waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the massacre. Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the police response “an abject failure.” He says police radios did not work within the school and that school diagrams officers used were wrong.

Election 2022: Trump logs additional losses in Georgia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — After bruising defeats in last month’s Georgia primaries, former President Donald Trump’s losing streak in the state continued Tuesday as two of his endorsed congressional candidates faltered. In the 6th District in Atlanta’s northern suburbs, emergency room physician Rich McCormick beat Trump-backed lawyer Jake Evans in the Republican primary runoff. And in the 10th District east of Atlanta, trucking company owner Mike Collins bested Trump-backed Vernon Jones. Meanwhile, in Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks, who ran his race for Senate embracing Trump’s election lies, is facing Trump-backed rival Katie Britt in a Republican runoff for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Britt’s former boss, retiring GOP Sen. Richard Shelby.

'The impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly rescue missions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of clandestine, against-the-odds helicopter missions to reach besieged soldiers are being celebrated in Ukraine as one of the riskiest, most heroic feats of military derring-do in the four-month war against Russia. The flights delivered supplies and evacuated wounded during the last-ditch defense of the Azovstal steel mill. It was surrounded by Russian forces in the brutalized city of Mariupol. Ukrainian troops were pinned down for weeks, their supplies running low, their dead and injured stacking up. Ukraine’s president first spoke of the sometimes deadly helicopter resupply missions only after Azovstal’s defenders started surrendering in May. The Associated Press has found and interviewed some of the wounded who were rescued from the death trap.

Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Civil trial jurors have found that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict Tuesday in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her $500,000. The jury’s decision is a major legal defeat for the 84-year-old Cosby. It comes nearly a year after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction for sexual assault was thrown out and he was freed from prison. Cosby did not attend the Los Angeles trial. He has repeatedly denied Huth’s allegations that he forced her to perform a sex act at the mansion.

Senators say agreement on gun violence compromise is at hand

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers say they have an agreement at hand on a bipartisan gun violence bill. That would potentially tee up votes this week on an incremental but notable package that would stand as Congress’s response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut told reporters Tuesday that a final agreement on the package was at hand. And Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas says negotiators have reached agreement. The measure would make background checks tougher for the youngest gun buyers and bolster spending for school safety and mental health programs.

Texas GOP's swing to far right cemented with party platform

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten years ago, the Texas Republican Party used its platform to oppose teaching critical thinking in schools. In 2014, it declared homosexuality a chosen behavior contrary to God. By 2020, the party was ready to remind the world that “Texas retains the right to secede from the United States.” But now the Texas GOP platform has broken new extremist ground. It's embraced fringe positions that most mainstream Republicans in the state would have shied away from in years past. Approved by 5,000-plus party delegates last weekend in Houston during its biennial convention, the new platform brands President Joe Biden an “acting” commander-in-chief who was never “legitimately elected.”

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal accident, removing and barring him from future office. The votes Tuesday were a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash. Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning. Lee Schoenbeck, the chamber's top-ranking Republican, said there was no question in his mind that was a lie. Ravnsvorg “ran down an innocent South Dakotan,” he said. Ravnsborg declined to address lawmakers. He has maintained he did nothing wrong.

Deshaun Watson settles 20 civil suits, faces NFL suspension

HOUSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the NFL's investigation tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's decision to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits filed against him for sexual misconduct may not dissuade the NFL from giving him a lengthy suspension. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing or assaulting them during appointments when he played for Houston. The attorney for all 24 women said paperwork has been filed to close 20 of the cases. However, he still faces discipline from the league. An official told AP “settling doesn’t give someone a pass” and indicated a lengthy suspension remains in order. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation hasn’t concluded.

