AP News Summary at 8:56 a.m. EDT

AP evidence points to 600 dead in Mariupol theater airstrike

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Amid all the horrors that have unfolded in the war on Ukraine, the Russian airstrike on the theater being used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol on March 16 stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date. An Associated Press investigation has found evidence that the attack was far deadlier than estimated, killing closer to 600 people. That’s almost double the current estimates. The AP recreated what happened inside the theater on that day from the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with the theater’s new life as a bomb shelter. The AP also built a 3D model based on witness accounts, two sets of floor plans of the theater, photos and video taken inside before, during and after that day, and expert comment.

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east. Meanwhile, the European Union moved Wednesday to further punish Moscow for the war with a proposed ban on oil imports. The Russian military said it used missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, while artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots. The defense minister said a steel mill in Mariupol was sealed off, a day after Ukrainian fighters said Russian troops began storming it. Moscow denied it was storming the mill. Ukrainian authorities said attacks in the eastern Donbas region left 21 civilians dead.

As US poised to restrict abortion, other nations ease access

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — As women in the United States find themselves on the verge of possibly losing the constitutional right to access abortion services, courts in other parts of the world, including in many historically conservative societies, have moved in the opposite direction. In February, Colombia’s Constitutional Court legalized abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy. It was Latin America’s latest shift toward legalization and the conservative country’s most significant opening to abortion access ever. The U.S. Supreme Court, however, appears ready to move the country in the opposite direction by scrapping a right enshrined in the constitution for nearly 50 years.

Primary takeaways: Trump passes test as kingmaker in Ohio

The primary election in Ohio stood as the first real test this midterm election season of former President Donald Trump's status as the Republican Party kingmaker — and he passed. His chosen GOP candidate in the tight U.S. Senate race, JD Vance, won Tuesday after trailing in the polls just three weeks ago. Another Trump-supported candidate, Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, easily survived a primary challenge. In the governor's primary, Republican incumbent Mike DeWine cruised to victory over three far-right challengers. Trump didn't endorse anyone in that race. He had castigated DeWine for his strict coronavirus policies in 2020.

Pope's Ukraine diplomacy a political and spiritual tightrope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis hasn’t made much of a diplomatic mark in Russia’s war in Ukraine: His appeals for a truce have gone unheeded, and his planned meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church was called off. Francis has been seemingly unable to capitalize on his moral authority, soft power or direct line to Moscow to nudge an end to the bloodshed or at least a cease-fire. While the long list of diplomatic dead ends would appear discouraging, it is par for the course for the Vatican’s unique brand of diplomacy. It's a policy that straddles geopolitical realities with spiritual priorities, even when they are at odds with one another.

North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was fired from the North’s capital region and flew to the waters off its eastern coast. The Japanese Coast Guard urged vessels traveling off Japanese coasts to stay away from any possible fragments. The launch comes days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal and threatened to use them against rivals. The launch came six days before a new conservative South Korean president takes office. North Korea has a history of raising animosities with weapons tests when Seoul and Washington inaugurate new governments.

With abortion in jeopardy, minority women have most to lose

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting the right to abortion will be overturned is highlighting the risk to Black and Hispanic women. Associated Press research shows that if the Court allows states to ban abortions, minority women will bear the brunt of it. In conservative states that already limit access to abortions, Black and Hispanic women are far more likely than white women to have an abortion. That's why advocates say they'll have the most to lose if abortion is outlawed in those states. Advocates also say those same women will likely have the hardest time traveling to terminate pregnancies or raising the children they would bear.

With deficit falling, Biden highlights fiscal responsibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to highlight deficit reduction in remarks noting that the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years. In remarks Wednesday, Biden will stress how strong job gains have increased total incomes and led to additional tax revenues that have improved the government’s balance sheet. A White House official previewed the speech on condition of anonymity. The Treasury Department estimates that this fiscal year’s budget deficit will decline $1.5 trillion. That decrease marks an improvement from initial forecasts and would likely put the annual deficit below $1.3 trillion.

Dave Chappelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards then overpowered the attacker, who was taken by ambulance from the scene. Chappelle was able to continue his performance. NBC News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday said the man was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it. LAPD media relations made no official announcement of an arrest immediately after the attack and did not respond to an Associated Press request for details. Chappelle was performing along with other comedians at the “Netflix Is A Joke” festival.

Wall Street points toward gains ahead of Fed rate decision

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street headed toward gains before the market opened Wednesday as investors waited for the Federal Reserve to announce another expected interest rate hike. Futures for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 gained 0.4% with less than two hours before markets opened. Shares in Asia closed mostly down and European markets were largely in negative territory by midday. Fed policymakers are expected to raise the U.S. central bank’s benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week, ramping up their fight against inflation that is at a four-decade high. Oil prices rose sharply as the EU prepared new Russian sanctions.

