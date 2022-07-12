AP News Summary at 8:49 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 probe: Trump fought top officials' strong objections

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, raising the question of witness tampering, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

WASHINGTON (AP) — At its seventh hearing, the House Jan. 6 panel on Tuesday showed further evidence that President Donald Trump was told, repeatedly, that his claims of election fraud were false — but that he continued to push them anyway. And at the same time, he turned to the widest possible audience on Twitter, calling his supporters, some of them violent, to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, to not only protest but “be wild” as Congress certified President Joe Biden’s victory. Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy says the tweet “served as a call to action and in some cases as a call to arms.”

Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The president of Sri Lanka has fled the country, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister. That's according to an immigration official. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. The official said the president, his wife and two bodyguards departed aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives. Rajapaksa had agreed to step down under pressure. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place.

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company. In a fiery filing, Twitter accuses Musk of violating the merger agreement “because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” Twitter filed its lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery, which frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — NASA has unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope. Views released Tuesday included a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star, five galaxies in a cosmic dance and a sparkling landscape of baby stars. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope unveiled Monday was a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen. The latest images were released at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center in Maryland.

Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with a AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman. It shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put an stop to America’s deadliest shooting in decades. The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings.

Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to officers after House testimony

A man who joined the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol has apologized to officers who protected the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Stephen Ayres' apology came after he testified Tuesday before the House committee that's investigating the insurrection. Ayres told lawmakers he felt called by former President Donald Trump to come to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. He described being swept up by Trump’s bogus claims and believing as he marched to the Capitol that Trump would join them. After the hearing, Ayres approached officers in the committee room who have testified about being verbally and physically attacked by the angry mob and apologized for his actions.

State judge blocks Louisiana from enforcing abortion ban

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana authorities have once again been blocked from enforcing the state’s near total ban on abortion. A state court in Baton Rouge released a judge's order Tuesday blocking enforcement while lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of abortion rights pursue a lawsuit. The suit originated in New Orleans but was shifted to Baton Rouge by a judge who said it belonged in the state’s capital. Louisiana’s law includes “trigger language” that made it effective when the Supreme Court reversed national abortion rights on June 24. The suit claims the state law is unclear on when the ban takes effect and on medical exceptions to it.

Preventative fires credited with saving Yosemite sequoias

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A Yosemite National Park ecologist says a famed grove of giant sequoias have survived their first wildfire in more than a century because of intentional burning to remove undergrowth beneath the towering trees. Garrett Dickman said Tuesday that small, intentionally lit fires over the past 50 years had essentially stopped the Washburn Fire in its tracks when it hit the Mariposa Grove. The fire now covers about 5 square miles but was 22% contained. A fire official says the blaze has been on the outskirts of the famed Mariposa Grove and officials don't believe it will advance toward the world's largest trees.

Emmy surprises: 'Squid Game,' Dave Chappelle, 'This Is Us'

NEW YORK (AP) — The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday included some snubs and surprises, like “This Is Us” and “black-ish” walking away forever limply and Nathan Lane making history as the most-nominated best comedy guest actor in Emmy history. Dave Chappelle’s special “The Closer” was nominated for best variety special and best directing for a variety special despite criticism over its anti-transgender comments. And Hulu’s buzzy true crime satire “Only Murders in the Building” was eligible for the first time this year and slayed with 17 nominations, including writing, outstanding comedy and stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.