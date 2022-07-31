AP News Summary at 9:06 a.m. EDT

Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet HQ

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say a drone-borne explosive device has detonated at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people. The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused the cancellation of observances of Russia’s Navy Day holiday. The Black Sea Fleet’s press service said the drone appeared to be homemade. It described the explosive device as “low-power” but Sevastopol mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev said six people were injured in the blast. There was no immediate information on where the drone began its flight.

Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Some people lost everything in the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, and many didn't have much to begin with. The rains brought another blow to a region that is among the poorest in America. In a state where coal production has plunged by some 90% since 1990, good jobs have long been hard to come by. Experts say support networks that extended families have built will be important as the region recovers from massive flooding that wiped out homes and businesses and engulfed small towns. But they also say the road to recovery will be long and hard.

Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan

BEIJNG (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has riled Beijing, which claims the island as its own territory. Pelosi said in a statement she is leading a congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to discuss trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, security and democratic governance. Pelosi has yet to confirm news reports that said she might stop in Taiwan. China's ruling Communist Party has warned against visiting the island. Beijing sees contact between American officials and Taiwan as encouragement to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent. The Defense Ministry has warned of “strong measures to thwart any external interference.”

Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires fed by windy and hot conditions have grown dramatically in California and Montana, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes. In northern California, the fast-moving McKinney fire tore across an estimated 28 square miles by Saturday morning after starting Friday in Klamath National Forest. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the fire intensified. Meanwhile in Montana, a wildfire doubled in size to more than 6 square miles near the town of Elmo and Flathead Lake. Roughly 200 miles to the south, Idaho residents remained under evacuation orders as the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest burned more than 67 square miles of timbered land near the town of Salmon.

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Supreme Court’s decision to repeal a woman’s federal constitutional right to abortion has scrambled the political dynamics heading into the November elections, when control of Congress is at stake. A half-dozen of the most vulnerable House members — all of them women and all representing swaths of suburban voters — see the issue as one that could help them win in an otherwise difficult political climate. But it's not clear whether the focus on abortion alone may be enough to save many of these Democrats, given that they're running for reelection at a time of high inflation and frustration with President Joe Biden’s performance.

Report: Prince Charles' charity got donation from bin Ladens

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a 1 million-pound ($1.2 million) donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden. The Sunday Times reported that the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund received the money in 2013 from Bakr bin Laden and his brother Shafiq. Both are half-brothers of the former al Qaida leader, who was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in 2011. Charles’ Clarence House office said the decision to accept the money was taken by the charity’s trustees, not the prince. It said “thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation.”

California not counting methane leaks from idle wells

After 21 idle wells were found to be leaking methane — some of them explosive levels of it — in Bakersfield, California in May and June, the California Air Resources Board told the Associated Press that it’s not tallying leaks from idle wells. That means officials can’t include those leaks in their total emissions counts. That's significant because methane is a potent greenhouse gas and law requires the state to ramp down all of its carbon emissions to zero. The state plans to use new satellite sensors to get a count. And a new proposal in the US Senate would provide hundreds of millions of dollars to address this issue nationwide.

Why Louvre's Mona Lisa keeps a smile: Paris' cooling system

PARIS (AP) — Perhaps the reason why the Mona Lisa maintains her famously enigmatic smile is that she benefits from one of Paris’ best-kept secrets: An underground cooling system that’s been helping her cope with sweltering heat that has broken temperature records in Europe. The little-known network lies underneath Europe’s biggest “urban cold” system in the French capital. Water is pumped from one of three locations lying by the Seine. These units need electricity to function, and in this case, it's 100% renewable energy from solar panels and wind turbines. Paris City Hall has signed an ambitious contract to triple the size of this network by 2042 to 252 kilometers (157 miles) and make it the largest in the world.

Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer Barbara Mandrell retired from music two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. The 73-year-old Grammy winner made a rare public appearance at the Opry's Saturday night show to celebrate her 50th anniversary of becoming an Opry member. The actor, multi-instrumentalist and singer turned millions of fans onto country music through her popular TV show with her sisters and her crossover hits like “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” and “If Loving You is Wrong (I Don’t Want to be Right).” An all-female lineup of performers, including Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans and Linda Davis, performed her songs, while Mandrell enthusiastically applauded from the crowd.

Nunes beats Peña to regain UFC women's bantamweight belt

DALLAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night at American Airlines Center to regain the women’s bantamweight championship that she lost last December. In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France with a third-round TKO to win the interim championship in the men's flyweight division.