AP News Summary at 8:44 a.m. EDT

Sri Lanka PM quits after protesters storm president's house

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president’s residence and office. The prime minister’s spokesman says he told party leaders he will resign when all parties have agreed on forming a new government. His decision came after the biggest protest yet swept Sri Lanka on Saturday as tens of thousands of people broke through barricades and entered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and nearby office. They blame him for the nation’s worst economic crisis.

Abe's body arrives in Tokyo as country mourns ex-PM's death

TOKYO (AP) — The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been returned to Tokyo after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan. Abe was attacked in the city of Nara on Friday and airlifted to a local hospital but died of blood loss despite emergency treatment including massive blood transfusions. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police confiscated the homemade gun he used, and several others were later found at his apartment. Abe’s assassination ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election shocked the nation as a threat to democracy and raised questions over whether security for Abe was adequate.

UN says Ukraine bears share of blame for nursing home attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.N. report says Ukraine’s armed forces bear a large share of the blame for a deadly assault on a care home for the elderly and disabled. Ukrainian fighters occupied the facility in March and then battled Kremlin-backed rebels while dozens of patients and staff were trapped inside. Ukrainian authorities placed the fault squarely on the Russian forces, accusing them of killing more than 50 vulnerable civilians in a brutal and unprovoked attack. But the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Ukrainian soldiers occupied the nursing home a few days before the attack, effectively making the building a target.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump considers another White House run, polls show he's the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way. In 2016, he was competing at one point against a dozen rivals, and he won only about one-third of the vote in key early states. He even lost in Iowa, which kicks off the nomination process. He prevailed because those who opposed his brand of politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival. That same dynamic could repeat itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up to run, even a Trump diminished by two impeachments and mounting legal vulnerabilities could hold a commanding position in a fractured, multi-candidate primary.

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void. In some cases, that's leading believers to doubt even their own allies. Last weekend in Boston, about 100 masked men carrying fascist flags marched through the city and later posted vides and photos online. But some of their own allies second-guessed the event, insisting it must have been FBI agents in disguise. It's just one example of experts who study public trust say it will take extensive efforts by educators, government officials and technology companies to address the erosion of trust.

French women push to cement abortion rights after US ruling

PARIS (AP) — The right to abortion in France has been inscribed in law for 47 years and enjoys broad support across the political spectrum. But more and more French women are asking: Could what happened in the U.S. happen here one day? The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to end women's right to abortion has reverberated across Europe's political landscape. It has thrust the issue back into public debate in France. French lawmakers have proposed several bills to enshrine the right to abortion in the French Constitution, including one by President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance. A recent poll in France showed that even far-right and conservative voters back the right to abortion.

Russia trying to 'raise true hell,' Ukrainian governor says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional official in eastern Ukraine says Russian forces are raising “true hell” in the country's industrial heartland despite reports of them taking an operational pause. Deadly shelling was reported in Ukraine’s east and south, and the war’s death toll continued to rise. The Ukrainian government urged people in Russian-held areas in the south to evacuate “by all possible means” so the occupying forces can't use them as human shields during a Ukrainian offensive. Authorities said that Russian shelling killed five people in Donetsk province and Russian missiles killed two in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih.

Goodbye to cash tolls, and some notorious history, at bridge

FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — Drivers looking to cross from New Jersey into New York over the George Washington Bridge will now go through an electronic tolling system. Starting Sunday, drivers who would otherwise be paying cash will instead have their license plates photographed and bills sent by mail. The move from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey comes as way to help ease congestion. The toll booths will be taken out, removing a link to a memorable chapter in New Jersey’s political history known as “Bridgegate.” In 2013, traffic was snarled for several days when a group of political operatives had some of the access lanes leading into the toll booths blocked.

For EU, Johnson exit won't change much; damage already done

BRUSSELS (AP) — Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for all so many years. He stoked anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories, promoted a populist campaign to lead Britain out of the EU and reneged on a post-Brexit trade deal he signed. But there was little public jubilation in EU circles this week after Johnson was finally forced to announce he would step down. Such was his impact on breaking the bonds between Britain and the bloc, the news brought just the numb acceptance of the inevitable and that U.K.-EU relations would never be the same.

Millions of Muslims commemorate Eid al-Adha amid high prices

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Millions of Muslims across the globe — including in countries like Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen — were celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar. Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. In the largest pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the event, 1 million Muslims from around the world flocked this week to the holy city of Mecca to walk in Prophet Muhammad's footsteps — a key pillar of Islam. As Russia’s war in Ukraine sends food prices soaring across the Middle East, many say they can’t afford the livestock for the ritual sacrifice.