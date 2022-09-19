AP News Summary at 8:44 a.m. EDT

Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world are saying a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers. Crowds massed along the streets of London on Monday to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle. Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times. Royal Navy sailors used ropes to draw the gun carriage carrying her flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey. Pallbearers bore it into the abbey. Around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her. After the funeral, the coffin passed through central London and was placed in a hearse to go to Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has competed a procession at walking pace through central London and is bound in a hearse for her final resting place at Windsor Castle. After being pulled more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Westminster Abbey on a gun carriage by 142 Royal Navy sailors, the coffin was transferred to a hearse at Wellington Arch, near Buckingham Palace. Dozens of Buckingham Place staff stood in a neat line in the palace courtyard, and many bowed or curtseyed as the procession passed by. The monarch will be interred later Monday alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a U.S. veteran and civilian contractor Mark Frerichs, held more than two years in Afghanistan by Taliban, says he has been freed by the Taliban. Frerichs’ release appears to have been part of a swap and came as an imprisoned Taliban drug lord also said in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday that he had been freed from American custody. Frerichs’ sister said in a statement that her family had prayed every day for his release. Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor, was kidnapped in Afghanistan on Jan. 31, 2020. Frerichs’ family, from Lombard, Illinois, did not immediately have more details.

Ukraine says Russian missile struck close to nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile strike has hit just 300 meters (328 yards) from a nuclear power plant in the country's south. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry called the attack an act of “nuclear terrorism.” Ukraine's atomic energy operator said the strike just after midnight Monday struck an industrial complex in the southern Mykolaiv region that includes the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant. The agency says the impact didn’t affect the plant's reactors but caused an explosion that broke more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex and forced a hydropower plant to shut down temporarily. Russia didn’t immediately acknowledge the strike on the industrial complex, which sits along the Southern Bug River.

Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona is roaring over the Dominican Republic after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico and causing damage the governor says is “catastrophic.” No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory say it's too early to know the full scope of damage. The expansive storm is still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday, as well as in the eastern Dominican Republic. A U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist says flooding reached “historic levels,” and authorities have evacuated or rescued hundreds of people across the island. Authorities say some power has returned, but full restoration could take days.

Locked Up: The prison labor that built business empires

In a joint investigation, reporters from the Associated Press and Reveal at the Center for Investigative Reporting spent months unearthing the history of convict leasing that built business empires. They focused on Tennessee Coal, Iron & Railroad, which ran a stockade and coal mine, and the company that later bought it, U.S. Steel. The team found someone living today whose ancestor was imprisoned in the Lone Rock stockade nearly 140 years ago. They also interviewed the descendant of a man who got rich from his role in pioneering Tennessee’s convict leasing system. The reporters also heard from U.S. Steel. For the first time, it said it was willing to discuss its past with members of the affected community.

In world beset by turbulence, nations' leaders gather at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World leaders are gathering at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major conflict since World War II. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the fighting it produced has sparked a global food crisis and a division among major powers not seen since the Cold War at a time of increasing international turbulence. The many facets of the war in Ukraine are expected to dominate the annual General Assembly meeting. It is taking place as many countries across the globe are also confronting inequality, an escalating climate crisis, the threat of multiple famines and increasing misinformation and hate speech.

US markets sink ahead of another expected interest rate hike

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of another expected large interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each tumbled 0.9% Monday. Britain was observing a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday. Germany’s DAX lost 0.4% while the CAC 40 in Paris shed 1%. Markets have been on edge because of stubbornly high inflation and the increases in interest rates being used to fight it. The fear is that the Fed and other central banks might overshoot their policy targets, triggering a recession.

2022 could be a political watershed for Massachusetts women

BOSTON (AP) — The year 2022 is shaping up to be a watershed for women seeking political power in Massachusetts. While liberal state has lagged others when it comes to electing women to top offices. But this year Democratic women have won five of six statewide primary contests. They include Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who is favored to flip the Republican-held governor’s office in November. If she does, she’ll be the first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor in Massachusetts. Andrea Campbell is hoping to succeed Healey as attorney general, and she would be the first Black woman to hold that post in the state.

62 and 700: Judge, Pujols closing in on home run milestones

Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols could make this a milestone week for home runs. Judge hit two more Sunday to raise his season total to 59. That's two shy of Roger Maris’ American League record. Now the slugger returns to Yankee Stadium, where New York will play its next six games. Pujols is somewhat improbably closing in on the 700-homer mark after hitting 12 since the start of August. The 42-year-old Pujols is retiring at the end of the season.