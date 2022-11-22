AP News Summary at 8:41 a.m. EST

'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. Rich Fierro told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.

Indonesian rescuers search through rubble of quake; 268 dead

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers used jackhammers, circular saws and sometimes their bare hands to shift the rubble of flattened buildings as they searched for the dead and missing from an earthquake. The 5.6 magnitude quake has killed at least 268 people. With many missing, some remote areas still unreachable and more than 1,000 people injured, the death toll was likely to rise. Hospitals near the epicenter on the densely populated island of Java were already overwhelmed. Patients hooked up to IV drips lay on stretchers and cots in tents set up outside.

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup. Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis their greatest win. Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle and looking stony-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after fulltime.

'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for bleak winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — One of Ukraine's energy chiefs says rolling blackouts across Ukraine may continue through March. That warning comes as Ukrainians brace for a grim winter after weeks of relentless Russian strikes against its power grid. They are being told to stock up on warm clothes, blankets and anything that might help see them through a long shutdown. Russia has been pummeling Ukraine’s power grid and other infrastructure from the air for weeks, as the war approaches its nine-month milestone. That onslaught has caused widespread blackouts and deprived millions of Ukrainians of electricity, heat and water.

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have 51 seats. That would make legislating a lot easier than in the current 50-50 Senate, the narrowest possible balance of power. For the last two years, Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. The seat would give Democrats the ability to pass bills while losing one vote and likely an extra member on committees.

EXPLAINER: Rail strike would have wide impact on US economy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month. One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. The U.S. hasn't seen an extended rail strike in a century. Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods. If a strike goes past a few days, makers of food, fuel, cars and chemicals would all feel the squeeze, as would their customers. That’s not to mention the commuters who would be left stranded because many passenger railroads use tracks owned by the freight railroads.

Insurgency, neglect hurt flood relief in Pakistani province

GANDAKHA, Pakistan (AP) — Residents of Pakistan's poorest province, Baluchistan, say they are being neglected in recovery efforts after last summer's devastating floods. Around 75% of Baluchistan's population was affected by the flood, the highest proportion of any province in the country. Yet recovery has been slower. Fields remain underwater. Local volunteers are stepping in to help as outside relief lags. International aid groups have been struggled to get in, because of government red tape and security concerns amid a long-time insurgency, and much of the pre-flood infrastructure has been washed away, further hampering aid efforts.

King Charles III welcomes S. African leader for state visit

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London for the first state visit of his reign. It will include a formal banquet as well as talks with government leaders focused on investment and green energy. Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, greeted Ramaphosa during a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace. William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, also attended. The visit was organized before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a nod to her longtime devotion to the Commonwealth. The last state visit by a South African leader was in 1996, when Nelson Mandela was honored two years after he became South Africa’s first Black president.

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — For conflict-ravaged nations, climate change is an added disaster. In many Middle Eastern and African nations, climatic shocks killed hundreds and displaced thousands every year, causing worsening food shortages. With limited resources, they also are among the world’s poorest and most vulnerable to climate change impacts. But they have no or little access to climate financing. The United Nations’ climate conference, which wrapped up Sunday in Egypt, established a fund to help poor countries hit hard by climate change. But conflict-hit countries are unlikely to receive funds because they lack stable governments.

Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement

On the heels of a messy ticket rollout for Taylor Swift’s first tour in years, fans are angry. They’re also energized against Ticketmaster. While researchers agree that there’s no way to tell how long the energy could last, the outrage shows a way for young people to become more politically engaged through fan culture. This isn’t even the first time a fandom or an artist has targeted Ticketmaster. And Swifties say it's not just about getting a ticket. The ticket debacle has spurred broader conversations about economic inequality and political action.